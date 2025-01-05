Roborock Saros Z70: Revolutionising Smart Home Cleaning

Roborock has unveiled the Saros Z70 at CES 2025, revolutionising robotic home cleaning. The Roborock Saros Z70 leads as the world’s first robot vacuum with a foldable robotic arm, OmniGrip, tackling hard-to-reach areas with ease. This innovation allows the Z70 to clean spaces under furniture and handle small objects like socks, tissues, and lightweight sandals.

The Saros Z70 is the flagship model in Roborock’s new Saros series, which focuses on AI-driven intelligence and advanced robotics. It combines powerful navigation, vacuuming, and mopping to offer an unparalleled cleaning experience. As a true home assistant, it redefines what robotic vacuums can achieve.

Joining the Z70 in the Saros series are the Saros 10 and Saros 10R. The Saros 10 features RetractSense™ Navigation, allowing it to retract its module and manoeuvre under low-clearance spaces with precision. It also integrates VibraRise® 4.0 mopping for effective stain removal. The Saros 10R offers advanced obstacle detection using 3D mapping and dual-light technology, achieving exceptional cleaning with an ultra-slim 7.98 cm design.

Roborock’s innovation doesn’t stop at vacuums. The new F25 Series wet-dry vacuums introduce a 180° FlatReach feature, ideal for cleaning under low furniture, and tangle-free rollers. Roborock is also entering the washer-dryer market with the Zeo One series. These appliances use Zeo-Cycle™ drying technology to protect fabrics and save energy, operating at moderate temperatures.

The Saros Z70 and its sibling models highlight Roborock’s dedication to smarter, more efficient home cleaning. Australian availability for these groundbreaking products will be announced soon. With the Saros Z70, Roborock sets the standard for next-generation home robotics.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au