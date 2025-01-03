LG UltraGear GX9 OLED Gaming Monitors Unveiled at CES 2025

LG Electronics is redefining gaming displays with the UltraGear GX9 OLED gaming monitors, unveiled at CES 2025. This premium lineup features groundbreaking models like the 45GX990A and 45GX950A, offering unmatched technology and gaming performance.

LG 45GX950A

The 45GX990A is the world’s first bendable 5K2K OLED gaming monitor. Its 45-inch display transitions from flat to a 900R curve in seconds, giving gamers unparalleled control. With an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, it delivers smooth, immersive gameplay. The upgraded LG Dual-Mode lets users switch between screen resolutions and refresh rates with ease. This model sets a new benchmark for gaming monitors.

The 45GX950A also pushes the envelope with its 800R curved 5K2K OLED display. Its 21:9 aspect ratio provides a cinematic experience, while the slim bezels and 4-side Virtually Borderless design enhance immersion. Certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, it eliminates screen tearing for a seamless gaming experience. The monitor supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C, ensuring compatibility with the latest graphics cards and fast device charging.

Both monitors offer LG’s second-generation Dual-Mode. This feature allows customisation of aspect ratios, screen sizes, and resolutions. Gamers can easily adjust their setup for FPS, RPG, or racing simulators. The GX9 monitors combine advanced performance with flexibility to suit any gaming style.

LG 39GX90SA

Adding to the lineup is the 39GX90SA, a smart OLED gaming monitor powered by LG webOS. Its 39-inch, 800R curved display is perfect for gaming and streaming. The monitor provides access to streaming apps without requiring a PC, making it a versatile entertainment hub. Its ergonomic L-shaped stand ensures a tidy, space-saving setup.

LG UltraGear GX9 OLED

The LG UltraGear GX9 OLED gaming monitors redefine gaming with cutting-edge technology, immersive visuals, and smart features. Whether you’re gaming or streaming, the GX9 series delivers an unparalleled experience.

LG once again demonstrates its leadership in OLED innovation, setting new standards for gamers worldwide.

Catch more CES 2025 news here.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au