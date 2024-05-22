Ultenic T10 Pro – one of the better self-cleaning robovac/mops (cleaning)

The Ultenic T10 Pro, distributed in Australia by Robot My Life, is a mid-range robovac/mop with a cute, small dustbin empty/charge station design.

At CyberShack, we review robovac/mops from Dreame, Ecovacs (Deebot), Eufy, LG, Samsung, and Robot My Life (Ultenic and Hobot). Each is special in its way. We break these into categories and price brackets to enable accurate comparison.

So, we wrote Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop, and here is a summary of those categories

Generation 1 ‘Dumbots’ (<$500, bump/pattern cleaning, no intelligence easily identified by no top LiDAR turret). Gen 2 ‘DimBots’ (<$1000 2D LiDAR mapping, bumper obstacle avoidance, preprogrammed cleaning patterns, cliff detection). Gen 3 ‘AverageBots’ (<$1500 with 2D LiDAR mapping, IR front and side obstacle detection, basic AI navigation, Basic App). Gen 4 BrainyBots’ ($1500+ 3D Mapping, extra sensors, AI navigation, Comprehensive App, Voice control and beginnings of one-pass clean). Gen 5 ‘SmartBots’ ($2000+ with cameras, extra sensors like ToF, higher levels of AI like object recognition, cleaning stations, better mopping systems and more).

It is important to slot any robovac into a category to compare ‘apples with apples’.

This has a 360° LiDAR turret, front and right-side infrared sensors, four cliff sensors, and a 180° bumper. It uses the Ultenic App. We put it in the Gen 3 category. Its Mayhem sale at $699, including the clean station and remote control, denotes good value.

Who should buy this?

People who are driven by budget. It is excellent for hard floor vacuuming and mopping and has good suction for short and mid-pile carpets. However, it does not have AI smarts to do one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning and discriminate between carpet (or mop lift). For that, you need a Gen 5, and these start at around $2,000.

The self-clean dustbin base is handy, and its built-in UV light helps kill bacteria in the disposable dust bag.

Australian Review – Ultenic T10 Pro and cleaning station

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Pass+

First, let me say that I am spoilt rotten reviewing Gen 5 robovacs. I have become accustomed to whole-of-home, one-pass cleaning and not having to do extensive house prep. For me, the $2000+ Gen 5 price totally justifies my floor cleaning aversion.

So, I had to put myself in Joe/Jane Average’s shoes and imagine living on a tighter budget. They want a decent ‘first’ robovac/mop for their largely hard-floor home or apartment.

Therefore, they expect good vacuum power ✅, decent mopping cleaning on hard floors ✅, and a quality brand from a local company with local support ✅. It aces those.

But let me be clear – with any Gen 3, robovac house prep is the key and separate runs for hard floor (with mop pads) and carpet (without).

It is a 350mm round robot x 100mm high. It will fit under most furniture and some cupboard overhangs.

Cleaning station – empty dustbin – Pass

It is 350 (H) x 275 (W) x 500mm (D) and has a curved form, an orange contrast highlight to a white station, and a black ramp/water protector. A circular LED window has indicators for Dust bag, power, status, and UVC sterilisation.

While it is quite squat, it is as deep as most cleaning towers (500mm) and has a ramp to protect the floor from a wet mop. It sterilises collected detritus using UVC light to reduce odours.

Setup – Pass+

The Ultenic App is available on Google Play and Apple App Store. It connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and collects location, identifiers (telemetry), diagnostic data, contact info, and usage data. Although Ultenic is a China-based company, it states that the information resides on US-based servers. Unlike some of its competitors, we are happy that it does not invade your privacy. Its Privacy Policy and Terms are at the end of this review.

You are subject to those app’s privacy policies if you link this to OK Google or Alexa.

There is no Quick Map feature—it builds a map on its first use. It does that by navigating around the walls first to produce a reasonably accurate outline and allocating names (1, 2, 3, etc.) to individual rooms. It is best to do this run without the mop pads so you don’t have to place physical barriers in no-go zones. Then, place virtual no-go zones (vacuum and mop or mop). You can then use the App to select the whole area, mop areas, zones, or spot cleaning.

When you think it may be full, you can manually send it home for dust collection (there is no dustbin sensor).

It can handle up to five multi-maps, but you must move the base station to each area or floor.

The Ultenic T10 Pro screenshots below show other customisations.

Remote control – Pass+

It has an IR remote (you must be within 3m line-of-sight) that can adjust most things in the app. This is handy for cleaning, changing mopping mode, and suction power.

Navigation – Pass

It has Gen 3 LiDAR, which helps build a 2D, 360° map and reduces issues with dark walls and bright lights. This is coupled with Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM), which is used by most robot vacuums. It also has one front and two sides of infrared sensors, effectively avoiding larger obstacles.

House prep– yes, it is necessary

Although Gen 3 LIDAR and front and side IR have improved reliability, you must complete the full house prep (see Five Tips above).

If you properly prepare the house for cleaning, it is 100% reliable. You cannot just ‘let it go’.

How it cleans – Pass

It cleans the room edges first. Once the edges are done, a U-shape pattern is used to fill in the floor area. The 17cm roller brush overlaps each pass by about 9cm; it averages about 1m2 per minute (average)—faster than vacuum only.

Vacuum efficiency – 4000Pa/500 Air watts – Pass+

Although some robovacs have two or three times the Pa, it is more about the design and efficiency. 4000Pa for a Gen 3 robovac is very good.

We use 100g of test detritus ranging from sand to rice bubbles. All settings are at default, and the percentage is based on what is left after using a powerful stick vacuum.

Hard floors 95% – only leaves the edges to do with a stick vac.

Low pile carpet 85% – ditto edges

Short pile carpet 85% – ditto edges

Power levels on eco (estimate 2000pa), standard (estimate 3000Pa), to max (4000pa).

Vacuum power is manual—off, eco, standard, and max—and water flow has three levels. Ultenic (not Robot My Life) states that vacuuming power increases when the robovac goes from hard floors to carpets, but we were unable to verify that.

Mop efficiency – Pass

It uses a pair of rotating mop pads (RPM unknown) and has three water levels. The default is level 2, which leaves a fine film of water on the hard floors that has dried in minutes.

The water tank holds about 200ml and flows via a pressurised pump and three pin-hole outlets.

For the test, we used dried coffee and milk stains, and it did not remove them. It is a ‘maintenance’ mop best used regularly on a schedule.

Like all similar robomops, you must manually place it in hard floor areas (like bathrooms) off carpeted areas to prevent carpet mopping.

The mop pads are not self-cleaning, and you would typically hand wash them about every 20m2 to avoid using dirty pads to mop.

Sill height – Pass+

Claimed 15mm but easily handled 20mm.

Edge cleaning – Passable

The whisker brush reaches about 20mm from the right side, and the robot cleans to about 40mm from a side wall. You need a stick vac to finish the edges, corners, and stairs.

In any case, every robot we have tested is poor at edge cleaning, and you need a stick vacuum to clean edges, corners, stairs, and under furniture.

Corner Clean – Fail

Round robovacs, by definition, cannot clean 90° angle corners – it is a physics thing.

Obstacles – Pass for larger and Fail for smaller objects.

We tested with various obstacles, including Lego bricks, long-laced sports shoes, and a child’s stuffed toy.

It avoided the larger shoe-sized obstacles (big enough for the front or side IR to catch).

Items less than 50mm high, such as Lego bricks, child’s toys, etc., were pushed or flicked out of the way. It is powerful and can push digital bathroom scales or flat shoes out of the way.

A pushy little robot.

It gets caught in shoelaces and cables – these must be out of harm’s way.

Summary: Don’t attempt unattended cleaning unless you have done the full house prep, and set up no-go zones where it may get trapped.

Floor detergent – Unknown

Some robovacs allow you to use a floor cleaning solution in the water tank to help cut grease and add some sheen to mopped surfaces.

Ultenic does not mention this, so we must assume it is for clean water only. You can use warm (not boiling) tap water.

Battery – Pass+

Ultenic claims 200 minutes, but we suspect that it is on Eco mode and vacuum only. Over five vacuum/mop tests and one vacuum only, we estimate the usable time at around 120 minutes on default settings for vacuum/mop.

It has a 14.4V/5.2A/75W battery that takes about five hours to charge. The dock uses negligible power and peaks when emptying the dustbin.

Noise – Pass

In all operation modes, it is between 50-65dB, in self-empty mode, that goes to 85dB.

Regular Maintenance – Pass

To keep the robot running at optimal performance, maintain and replace parts at the following intervals: Unfortunately, there are no costs on the Robot My Life website yet.

Ultenic T10 Pro parts Maintenance Frequency Replacement Frequency US$ Cost Mop Wash mop after each use Every 3-5 Months US$20.99 4-pieces Side Brush Every 2 Weeks Every 3-6 Months Roller Brush Every Week Every 6-12 Months HEPA Filter Every Week Every 3-6 Months Primary filter holder Every Week Every 3-6 Months Dust bag When necessary US$20.99 three-pieces Sensors, omnidirectional wheel, bumpers, robot Every Week /

Cybershack view – The Ultenic T10 Pro is one of the better Gen 3 self-emptying robovacs

When I first started using a ‘panel’ to review robovacs in their houses, I had to explain the concepts of house prep and the difference between whole-of-home vacuum/mop and what you get with Gen 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 robovacs. It was hard going as none ever considered the scope of capabilities – just something you buy at Harvey Norman or Aldi.

By inference, buying your first robovac usually disappoints you because you are driven by price instead of features. However, you are better equipped to purchase subsequent ones because you know what you want.

One of our panellists has a single-level home with floors made from manufactured timber and ceramic tiles—no carpet. She is fastidious—her house looks like no one lives there, and there are no obstacles to speak of. She could get away with a Gen 1 or 2 robovac. Indeed, she has the 2021 Gen 1 Ultenic D5S Pro – robot vacuum power for a low, low price and has been happy ever since.

The Ultenic T10 Pro blew her away with a map, IR obstacle detection, far better mopping (than a static platten) and more vacuum power. The App adds value, too, with mapping, no-go zones and more.

So, the moral of this review is that this Gen 3 is good for vacuuming and maintenance mopping hard floors.

Should you buy the Ultenic T10 Pro?

We have come to expect quality products from Robot My Life, and as an Aussie company, it will bend over backwards to help with any issues. You don’t get that from most online merchants.

The special price is very tempting, and a Gen 3 robovac is a perfect choice if your home has mostly hard floors.

However, you will still need a basic stick vac for edges, stairs, dusting, and longer-pile carpet. As it is a maintenance mop, you will need to manually mop to get a deeper clean.

Ultenic T10 Pro rating (anything over 70/100 is a pass mark).

We rate this as a Gen 3 robovac/mop with a dustbin clean station at $699 (that positively affects our value rating)

Features: 80 –It has every feature expected from a Gen 3 plus rotating (not vibrating) mops and a dustbin self-clean station

Value: 90—At $699, it’s the value class leader, but you can get some excellent Gen 4s from $1500 and Gen 5s from $2000.

Performance: 80 – good vacuuming on all surfaces. Maintenance mop standard.

Ease of Use: 80 Once the initial map is done, it is easy to place virtual no-go zones to reduce the potential for area entrapment and to avoid carpets and rugs. The two-year warranty is a nice bonus.

Design: 75—While the dock is cute, small, and colourful, the ramp sticks out further than most. The robovac follows industry-standard design.

Pro

Brilliant vacuuming on hard surfaces and short pile carpets.

Great value at $699, including the cleaning station.

Good with large obstacle detection.

Reasonable run times.

2-year warranty and local support (Melbourne)

Con

No carpet detection – you must set no-go mopping zones.

Mopping is manual – you must remove pads to do the carpet.

Small obstacle detection is patchy to ‘pushy’

Unsure if you can use a floor cleaning solution.

Ultenic T10 Pro summary

Item Explanation Grade Shape Round All round shape robovacs have issues with edge and corner cleaning Pass Lidar 2D 360° single LiDAR builds a 2D map – Gen 3 Pass Sensor IR A forward IR sensor and left/right IR sensors help to avoid obstacles Pass+ Maps 5 Stores up to 5, but you must take the base station to each level Pass Map edit Yes All the usual, including mop and no mop zones Pass Ultenic App App Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Meets all typical needs. Modes include vacuum, mop or both, suction, water volume, battery level and cleaning diary, area vacuum, and schedules. Pass Edge Unable to clean edges and corners – same as all round-shape robovacs Fail Carpet It depends on carpet pile height and type – use a stronger suction setting and repeat if necessary.15 Pass Sills 15mm Can handle 20mm Pass Other Sensors Collision and cliff Typical forward bumper sensor and cliff detector stop it from going down the stairs. Pass Suction 4000Pa On max. The default is about half that. Exceed Dustbin 250ml Adequate given self-empty function Pass+ Water 200ml Adequate for 100m2 or more – depends on the setting Pass Battery life They claimed 200 minutes on the eco setting, but the reality is about 120 minutes on standard and 60 minutes max. Note that the cleanable area in m2 is roughly equivalent to battery life. Pass+ Battery 5200mAh 14.4V/5.2A/75W Pass Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Same as most robot vacuum/mops Pass Size 350mm round x 98mm high x 3.6kg Pass Dock 3.3L dust bag Recharge time is about 5 hours Pass

