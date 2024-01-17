Trend Micro ID Protection – no ID theft for you (review)

Trend Micro ID Protection is a new cloud-based service that looks in all the nasty places to see if your identity is in a data breach or has been mentioned in the dark web or social media.

We use the term cloud-based as there is nothing to install on your PC/Mac – just a website URL with a login and password. An Android/iOS app offers Wi-Fi checking and a VPN.

Cloud is a good thing; it is easier to hack your PC than Trend Micro’s rock-hard cloud servers. Unless you use Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate (review coming), which includes ID Protection, Home Wi-Fi/network protection, and so much more.

Australian Review: Trend Micro ID Protection Standard and Advanced

ID Protection page Price 17/01/24 $99.95 Standard Australian Online shop currently $79.95

Price 17/01/24 $99.95 Standard Australian Online shop currently $79.95

$180 Advanced Australian Online shop currently $119 Warranty ACL Company Trend Micro

What does Trend Micro ID Protection do?

It has two versions – Standard and Advanced that provide equal ID protection. The Advanced version includes a 12-month Equifax Credit Protect service valued at $120.

In brief, it can:

Check up to five email addresses for data leaks, a.k.a. Data breaches. If you were an Optus or Medibank customer, this provides peace of mind about where your details ended up.

Email address leak. Scammers buy email lists. It will search for up to five email addresses. My personal email address and password were in 15 breaches from 2019 to 2021, which is why I get so much spam! I strongly advise using a ‘junk’ email address for anything online.

Phone Number Leak. SMS scammers can reverse lookup your name and target your number with scam texts.

Credit card leak. It searches for up to 10 credit card numbers on dark web lists of compromised card numbers and alters you if there is an issue.

Physical address leak. Scammers can snail mail you or monitor your letterbox. An address can be used for high-value target kidnaps.

Driver licence leak – ditto

Passport Leak – ditto

Social Media monitor – help to protect from account takeovers on Facebook, Google, and Instagram

Password management and generation – stores all your logins, passwords, and information in a secure vault. This is a personal password manager, and you may need to look at a family-wide manager

Wi-Fi checker – Android and iOS only – see screenshots at the end of the review.

An Identity Theft Risk Questionnaire

It also has appropriate guidance on what to do if your data has been compromised.

Equifax is a credit reporting and monitoring bureau. The Advanced subscription includes 12 months of monitoring for one person. That covers

Receive alerts for key changes on your credit report, including if someone tries to apply for credit in your name.

Get monthly updates with 12 credit reports per year (one per month).

Track your credit score over time with Equifax Score Tracker.

See the top 4 key contributing factors that influence your credit score.

Take control with tips on how to improve and maintain a good credit score.

It offers extra features, including:

Credit Protect $9.95 per month.

Identify Protect $9.95 per month and overlaps with Trend ID Protect.

Both $14.95 per month.

If you have been compromised via a leak, it is probably a good idea to use the 12-month trial. If you disagree with your Credit Score, there are ways to fix that.

CyberShack’s view – Trend Micro ID Protection is like a big Aspirin

It is a fact that more than 20% of Aussies have had ID theft of some kind, costing billions of dollars. The average loss per person ranges from several thousand dollars to a complete loss in the case of a sophisticated ID scam.

The Standard version (currently $79.95 per year) is like an aspirin – it is there when you get a headache – or, in this case, an alert.

Non-users may be OK if they treat the web with 100% disdain and never share data or order online. But they are a dying breed as the web is now integral to our lives. These people would benefit from a Trend Micro Bundle, including ID Protection, in which case Trend Micro Device Security Advanced or Ultimate is perfect.

Rating

We will not give it a rating as a) we generally do not review Apps, and b) we have few benchmarks. I will use this software for a year and update the review as required.

Features: It seems to cover all bases with PC/Mac, Android, and iOS.

Value: Comparable to other ID protection products. Norton ID has comparable features but includes up to $58K of insurance to cover expenses and losses related to identity theft, although it costs more.

Performance: Cloud says it all – quick, always up to date.

Ease of Use: Simple setup – no install on Windows or Mac

Design: Simple interface and lots of help pages.

Pro

Cloud-based

Easy setup

Monitors up to 10 credit cards, 5 email addresses and 5 phone numbers

You can check any email address or phone number online

You won’t know it is there until you need it

Con

It is also part of other Trend Micro bundles, so don’t double up

You may already have a paid VPN, Password Manager, etc.

Vault is for one person; some brands offer family vaults where passwords and data can be shared.

Trend Micro Privacy Policy is benign – safe to sign

Equifax Privacy policy