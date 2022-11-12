TP-Link Tapo smart lights – easy setup, no worries (save energy review)

The TP-Link Tapo smart lights are easy to set up and ultra-reliable. This review covers the Tapo 630 GU10 colour lamp; Tapo 920-5 multi-colour light strip; and Tapco L530 multi-colour bayonet (B) or Edison screw (E) light bulb.

Let’s get the easy setup out of the way. These are all a dream to set up using the Tapo App for Android or iOS. Every supported Tapo product is clearly identified – select the one you have and follow the prompts. I make the point that this is a Tapo App. It is not a thinly disguised white labelled Tuya Smart App with questionable privacy. All it needs is a verified email address, a password and location (for the setup only) It connects to Wi-Fi 2.4GHz– that is it.

The App also integrates with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Alexa. That is flawless, although it means Google and Amazon know more about you.

It allows you to select themes, schedules and much more.

Hint: If you are replacing existing LED downlights, it is best to replace the entire room to ensure uniform colour.

It is a 3.7W (50W equivalent), 40° throw, 16 million colour bulb using the GU10 fitting found in stove range hoods (as tested) and some downlight fixtures. It outputs up to 350 lumens (Office Lighting) and is colour temperature adjustable from 2200-6500° Kelvin.

We found that it was best to set up the lights one at a time and give them unique names like Rangehood Left and Right. We allocated these in Google Assistant to the Kitchen. That can also control a more limited palette of colours.

We wanted to replace three Lifx standard bulbs that have been giving us persistent trouble after power outages. They have never worked reliably despite replacing them on several occasions and battling with a clunky app. Over time we have replaced all Lifx products with Philips Hue (and now Tapco mainly as they are so cost-effective), and all the voice-controlled lights are once again reliable. First, we tried to remove the Lifx bulbs from the App and Google Assistant, but that was complex and did not work. Ultimately, we unliked the Lifx app, and Google got the hint.

Tapo was, as usual, extremely easy to set up. Within seconds, we had Kitchen Left, Centre and Right reliably working.

It is a 9W (60W equivalent), 220° throw, 16 million colours with a colour temperature range of 2500-6500°K. The body is similar in size to incandescent bulbs, so you won’t have replacement issues with existing light fittings.

This is an unusual one as it has RGB and White LEDs, so you can control up to 50 zones with colour, tone and ramp up the white levels if you need more illumination. The AC to DC 12V/1.5A/18W wall plug connects to a separate small white control unit. Being 12V, you could run this from a car or caravan.

Maximum brightness is 2100 mcd (Millicandela) which does not mean much in a 5m strip with non-reflective LEDs. We measured y about 200 lumens on maximum settings at 1 metre.

Think of the use cases: Replace older single-bar fluorescent light under kitchen cupboard overhangs, custom light the TV area, fit out a caravan, hallway lighting, and so much more. You can cut it to length (the unused part is no longer usable) and peel and stick the 3 M-backed flexible strip to the wall etc.

CyberShack’s take – TP-Link Tapo smart lights are easy to set up and well-priced

First, let me say that Philip’s Hue is the Rolls Royce. But at $100 for a light bulb, $339 for a 2m light strip $99 for the control bridge, it is for those who don’t need to ask the price.

For the rest, here are the TP-Link Tapo smart lights RRP’s. Tapo is excellent value and quality.

Multi-colour strip L930-5 $99 5 meters, 13W, dimmable, 50-zone, advanced light effects, music sync, extra white LEDs for general lighting, 1000 Lumens Multi-colour strip L920-5 $69 5 meters, 20.5W, as above – no extra White LEDs RGB strip L900-5 L900-10 $49/79 5 or 10 meters, 13.5/20.5W, one zone, basic RGB single zone light effects RGB Bulb L530B (Bayonet cap) L530E (Edison screw) $49 two-pack 8.7W (equal to 60W incandescent), Colour temperature 2,500-6,500° K (dimmable), 16.7m colours, 220° beam angle White Bulb L510B (as above) L510E $39 two-pack 8.7W, 806 lumens, fixed colour temp 2700°, dimmable, 220° beam angle GU10 LED spotlight L630 TBA 3.7W, 350 lumens, Colour temp 2,200-6,500°, dimmable, 16.7m colours, 40° beam angle

But one further thing – the Tapo App is excellent, foolproof setup, and it enables voice assistants like Google, Alexa, Apple, and IFTTT. They should be able to be part of the coming Matter ecosystem.

But more importantly, the App works and has better privacy than the generic smart bulbs and apps.

TP-Link Tapo smart lights Refer to review 9.6 Features 9.0/10

















Value 10.0/10

















Performance 10.0/10

















Ese of Use 10.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Easty to setup in the App

Good privacy policy

Very well-priced

Standard fitting sizes Cons None really