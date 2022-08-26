TP-Link Tapo Smarthome range – low-cost, great value

The TP-Link Tapo Smarthome range is growing its ecosystem to include smart plugs, cameras and bulbs. TP-Link’s local support and expertise back them all.

Tapo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs

Tapo P100 Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are Voice Assistant compatible (Google, Alexa) and can turn on/off connected appliances. I use them for peace of mind as well as to save energy. Simply issue the command ‘OK Google, turn everything off”, and all connected appliances are off. It has reduced standing electricity consumption at night in our home from about 300Wh to less than 100Wh.

Of course, you don’t put them on fridges or equipment that must be left on. But you can name them after the appliance, e.g., ‘OK Google, turn on/off Bedroom TV”.

A second model Tapo P110 has energy monitoring, which is how we arrive at energy use for reviews. Here, the Tapo App shows energy use, schedules, timers, remote control, group control (OK, Google, turn everything off in the kitchen), and power fail default return state.

Price: P100 is $24, and P110 is $27

From: Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W and more

Warranty: 2 years

Use: Wi-Fi enabled and a must for air purifiers, fan/heaters, irons, plug-in lights, printers, IT, slow cookers (schedule), outdoor lights and more. They only take one spot on a power socket.

Product range

Tapo Wi-Fi Smart cameras

The range includes Outdoor, Pan/tilt, and indoor security cameras. Most have microSD for local backup, two-way audio, siren privacy mode, and motion detection and notifications. They are all very well-priced with a 2-year warranty.

C320WS Outdoor

$129 but seen for $99 2560×1440@15fps, Starlight colour night vision, motion/sound/light detect, up to 256GB MicroSD, IP66, Ethernet or Wi-Fi C310 Outdoor $99 but seen for $79 2430×1296@15fps, Advanced mono night vision, up to 128GB, otherwise above C210 Pan/tilt $69 2430×1296@15fps, Advanced mono night vision, up to 128GB, otherwise above C200 Pan/tilt $59 1920×1080@15fps otherwise as above C110 Indoor $65 but seen for $55 2430×1296@15fps, Advanced mono night vision, up to 256GB, otherwise above C100 Indoor $55 but seen for $49 1920×1080@15fps otherwise as above

Product range

Tapo Wi-Fi Smart Lights

If there is one thing we have learned, it is that once a smart light is part of Google Home, it does not matter greatly where it comes from. Tapo has the benefit of a 2-year warranty and uses quality LEDs with at least a 15,000 hour life. These are Google, Alexa and Siri compatible. The App can schedule, change colours, away mode and more.

Product range

Multi-colour strip L930-5 $99 5 meters, 13W, dimmable, 50-zone, advanced light effects, music sync, extra white LEDs for general lighting, 1000 Lumens Multi-colour strip L920-5 $69 5 meters, 20.5W, as above – no extra White LEDs RGB strip L900-5 L900-10 $49/79 5 or 10 meters, 13.5/20.5W, one zone, basic RGB single zone light effects RGB Bulb L530B (Bayonet cap) L530E (Edison screw) $49 two-pack 8.7W (equal to 60W incandescent), Colour temperature 2,500-6,500° K (dimmable), 16.7m colours, 220° beam angle White Bulb L510B (as above) L510E $39 two-pack 8.7W, 806 lumens, fixed colour temp 2700°, dimmable, 220° beam angle GU10 LED spotlight L630 TBA 3.7W, 350 lumens, Colour temp 2,200-6,500°, dimmable, 16.7m colours, 40° beam angle

CyberShack’s view – TP-Link Tapo Smarthome range is a great start

All use the TP-Link TAPO app to set up; then, you can enable voice assistants etc. Because these are all Wi-Fi devices that can work with Google, Alexa, Apple, and IFTTT, they should be able to be part of the coming Matter ecosystem.

I like that these all have local control – as long as Wi-Fi works, you can control them from the Tapo App.

