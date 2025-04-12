Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop – ACEs hard floor mopping (cleaning review)

The Roborock F25 ACE is a handheld power mop with advanced features, including full-width front and side edge cleaning and powered, motion-sensitive wheels.

The powered mop category has exploded in the past two years with brands including Tineco, Eufy (Mach), Narwal, Karcher, and many more. Dyson, LG and Samsung have mop head attachments or power mops.

We have reviewed many handheld ‘stick’ power mops. The theme has many variations—single, double, and quad rollers, clean water bottle sizes, wastewater handling, with/without vacuum suction, steam, combo, lay-flat, and more. We wrote Five Tips For Choosing A Cordless Power Mop, which explains the various functions and types of mops.

The principle behind a roller cleaner is that clean water is sprayed on the roller and dirty water is squeegeed off, so it always mops with clean water.

To position Roborock F25 ACE

250mm edge-edge-to-edge 450 RPM powered roller mop (the most efficient)

20000pA suction power on Max mode (leave it on Auto) and less on Eco

SlideTech 2.0 powered wheels (great for carpal tunnel and arthritis sufferers)

FlatReach 2.0 (lay flat to go under furniture with at least 110mm clearance)

JawScraper toothed roller cleaner (removed hair and small debris)

DirTect Smart sensor (adjusts power in reaction to how dirty the floors are)

Voice alerts

Screen display

App for firmware updates and some customisation

Floor-cleaning solution dispenser

Dock for charging, 90° hot water self-washing and hot air mop drying (reduces manual cleaning)

This places the Roborock F25 ACE firmly at the premium end of the market, both in features and prices. Most people want that, even if they can’t afford it. Buying lower-cost devices will generally result in a smaller roller, battery, run time, tank capacity, limited-feature docks, etc.

Consumer Advice: Almost every brand advertises wet/dry vacuums when they are not. We prefer to call them power mops.

These use a rotating mop, and some have suction to assist.

They can only be used on hard floors – no vacuum-only setting.

You cannot use these on carpet or floor surfaces affected by liquid.

You can use them to mop up pools of liquid

Australian review: Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop

Note: The base $699 F25 does not have motion-sensitive power wheels, a cleaning solution dispenser, and App control but is otherwise the same.

Website Product page

Manual

RRP 10/04/25 $699 From Roborock AU online Official Store – see grey market warning. Colours White with grey highlights Warranty 2-years. It has a Sydney service centre. Made in China Company Established in 2014 with support from Xiaomi, Beijing Roborock Technology (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances.

Grey Market Warning

There appears to be substantial parallel importing (grey marketing). Roborock can only offer an Australian warranty for purchases from its official store or approved retailers—usually Harvey Norman (and sub-brands), JB Hi-Fi, and Bing Lee—but it varies by product. See its website for authorised retailers.

First Impression – Back to basics – a smart move

The last generation was called Flexi Pro and Lite, and their svelte white lines made them the first choice in a beauty contest. Regrettably, form overtook function, lacking edge cleaning and the things that would have given brains to beauty.

The Roborock F25 ACE has addressed all those issues and made a more utilitarian power mop with a full-width roller, a lay-flat that works (does not flow back in the wastewater container or motor), very good motion-sensitive forward and back wheels, and staying power.

The base now has 90° hot water clean and 5-minute (fast) or 20-minute (quiet) drying. Most power mops take at least an hour!

Setup – Pass+

Insert the handle into the body, charge on base (4 hours), fill the 740 ml clean water tank (assuming an empty 720 ml wastewater tank), fill the 100 ml cleaning solution tank, and go.

Roborock App – Pass

The Android or iOS app adds value and updates the firmware. It is fine to leave the settings at default (D).

Mop

Suction: Gentle, Balanced (D), Turbo (20,000pA)

Water level (on mop): Low, Medium (D), and High

Roller Speed: Slow or Fast (D)

Detergent Level: Off, low, standard (D), and High

Smart Active Wheels: Mild, Moderate (D), and Intense

Dock Settings

Mop self-cleaning mode: Balanced, Smart (D) and Deep

Mop water temperature: Room and High (D)

Auto self-clean: Enable if you want to clean every time you dock the mop

Drying duration: Fast or Quiet (D)

Using it – Pass+

The LCD is a little cryptic but shows

Eco, Auto or Max mode

Sponge only mode

Wi-Fi indicator

Light stripe and error indicator

Drying indicator

The mop has three buttons

Power

Mode switch

Cleaning

It weighs 4.7kg plus water, so it is not too heavy. The water tank detaches from the head for easy filling. A 100ml cleaning solution tank releases cleaner in the correct dilution.

Tilt the handle back and press the power button. Like any power mop, you must tread a path to avoid stepping on the cleaned floor. Start from a far corner and work backward—the handle is designed to accommodate that.

Powered wheels – Pass+

We tried all three wheel settings and preferred the default. It makes cleaning easy and is perfect for carpal tunnel or arthritis sufferers as it works in both directions.

Edge clean – Pass+

The full-width roller cleans within 1mm of each side and 1mm in front.

Lay flat and under cupboard overhangs and furniture – Pass

It lays flat and can go under items with a 125mm gap or more. Unfortunately, the head is a little too high for most cupboard overhangs.

Suction – more than you need

It claims 20,000 Pascals – a huge figure more about bragging rights on Max mode. Let’s just say that any premium power mop has had enough suction!

The real trick here is that the roller mop does the work – the vacuum is purely to draw the waste water up a spout and into the tank.

Run time and battery – Pass+

After four weeks on defaults in a 50m2 test zone, which took 20 minutes, it had 45% battery left. Practical battery life is closer to 45 minutes (not 60 as claimed) and about 100 m2.

Water consumption was 240ml (from a 740ml tank), meaning it should cover about 150 m2.

Roller Self-clean and dry – Pass+

When replaced on the base, you can press the clean button to wash and 90° hot air to dry the roller. It does a great job, but we recommend monthly hand washing and drying.

Noise – Pass+

45dB Eco

55dB Auto

60dB Max

60dB self-clean

Maintenance – Pass

Our engineer panellist likes to clean robot vacuums and mops thoroughly. He has one complaint: the mop motor cannot be tilted out of the way to clean the JawScraper and Squeegee behind it. He can do it with a CHUX and a blunt instrument.

Complete device cleaning should be done regularly.

Tests – Pass+

These results are subjective, based on 1-5 being 0-100% effective. Where multiple passes are required, the rating is reduced.

Overall quality of hard floor cleaning: 4.5 – it gives far better than a maintenance clean

Edge Clean: 4.5 for true double-edge cleaning

Corner clean: 4 – The 1mm front overhang means effective corner cleaning

Handling: 4 – There is motion-sensitive power wheel assist

Dried coffee 4 – takes a few passes

Milk and lighter liquids: 5

Heavier liquids like porridge or tomato sauce: 4, but it is good practice to run a self-clean before doing the rest of the floor

Lay flat – 3.5 with height caveats

Self-cleaning: 4 – It does a good job, but you need to do manual cleaning as well

Clean water tank: 5 – visible and with a sensor alert.

Battery: 5 – meets expectations and not bad on Max mode either.

Display: 3 – basic

Base station: 4 – All required functions.

Quality: 5 – well made

Design: 4 looks utilitarian

CyberShack’s view – Roborock F25 ACE focuses on substance over style and does a far better job

I like it. It meets or exceeds every expectation for a premium power mop. It was a device that I had to prise out of our panellists’ hands because they all wanted it!

Roborock F25 ACE Competition

Since July 2023, I have been using the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro – an upgrade to an already good vacuum mop. It has most of the features that Roborock F25 ACE has, and there is now a ‘stretch’ lay-flat version that is a direct competitor to the F25 ACE. They could be mistaken for each other as they look so similar.

Competition is good and you should look at both.

Roborock F25 ACE Rating

Features: 90—It is premium, with dual-edge cleaning, longer battery life, larger tanks, a great dock, etc.

Value: 85 – it compares well with competitive premium powered vacuum/mops

Performance: 85 – It helps bring floors back to good condition and keep them that way.

Ease of Use: 85—It is easy to use, has motion-sensitive wheels, and is not heavy on the wrist, but the cleaning regimen is more extensive than that of a self-cleaning roller.

Design: 85 – Nicely made and a good dock.

Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop $999 8.6 Features 9.0/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros One of the most powerful powered mops

Easy to handle with powered wheels

40+ minute run time and 4-hour charge

Effective lay flat for >150mm overhangs

Water tank level detection Cons Cannot dry vacuum and not for carpets

Needs regular manual cleaning and maintenance

