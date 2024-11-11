Philips HomeRun 9000 series robot vacuum/mop – new mop roller (first look)

The Philips HomeRun 9000 employs a new rotation roller mopping system instead of pads or rotating disk mops.

Our ‘first look’ positions this device and should help you navigate the Black Friday and Christmas promotions.

First, please read our guide, Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop, because it explains the five generations of robot vacuum/mops and what each does, from a DumBot to a SmartBot.

The following generally affect your choice of generations. The more complex your needs, the more you must spend to avoid disappointment.

The mix of carpet (and pile height), timber, and ceramic floorcoverings

Home design (single/multi-level)

Pets

Good Wi-Fi coverage

Your expectation of unsupervised whole-of-home one-pass cleaning (if this is a priority, you need a Gen 5)

Assuming you now know the fundamental differences between generations, let’s explore the Philips HomeRun 9000 series robot vacuum/mop.

What is a first look?

Pre-Xmas CyberShack gets inundated with requests to do reviews in time for the Black Friday and pre-Christmas sales. Our deep-dive review queue at present is about ten weeks, so we wanted to get the salient facts to you first.

Australian First Look: Philips HomeRun 9000 series robot vacuum/mop XU9100/10

11/11/24 Note: CyberShack has five different robovacs under test (Ecovacs, Roborock, Philips and Narwal) and will hopefully have full reviews in mid/late December.

Let’s categorise the Philips HomeRun 9000 series robot vacuum/mop

CyberShack reviews more cleaning tech than any other Australian site, so we know what to look for. This is our first encounter with Philips robot vacuums. Our full review will reveal whether it is a strong competitor for the other more established brands.

Round robot 365 x 367 x 98 mm ((should be able to get under 150mm cupboard overhangs)

Navigation: Hidden D-ToF (direct time-of-flight IR) has a lower resolution for shorter distances (a meter or so) than LiDAR, which can detect up to 8m.

Obstacle detection: Line laser detects obstacles of 2.5 x 2.5 cm or larger and bumper.

Wall detection right: No

Wall detection left: IR sensor

Cliff Detection: Yes, and 20mm sill lift

Carpet detection: Not specified – suggested to set no-go zones manually. Suction boost over carpet. Not for medium or higher pile carpets.

Brush: 13cm with detangling

Rolling mop lift: Will lift but not in mop-only mode

Edge/corner clean Vacuum and Mop: No

Suction power: Not specified (8000 pascals, we think) Low, Normal, High, Max (suggested for carpets and pet hair)

Zones: Regular (all), room or zone, no-go, no-vac, no-mop

Autocharge and resume: Yes

Clip in Modules: Vacuum or Mop Modes: Mop, Mop and Dry, Dry only, and Vacuum first. It cannot do a one-pass vacuum and mop.

Maps: Up to 5 (requires Philips HomeRun, ioS or Android App) and must move the base station to each floor

Battery: 65000mAh for 280 minutes on Low. Expect around 120 minutes typical life.

Replaceable battery (some DIY knowledge required)

Wi-Fi dual band 2.4/5GHz

Refer to the manual for item numbers.

Charge Station

471 x 476 494 mm x 13kg plus 4kg water – it is big

Auto-empty dustbin: (3-litre bag in station and 210ml in robot_

Mop clean and dry

Clean water tank: 3 litres in station and 220ml in robot

Auto-empty wastewater (2.7 litres in station and 90ml in robot)

5.5-hour charge

Floor cleaner: You can add 15ml of Philips floor cleaner XV1493 to the clean water tank.

What does this mean?

Without all tests, we can only rely on specs. As it lacks an AI camera and 3D LiDAR, it is a Gen 3 robot with some Gen 4 features, mainly in the station and the app.

Gen 3 is characterised by a smaller 13cm rotating brush), cannot do one-pass, no AI obstacle detection, etc.

However, the PowerCyclone Aqua mop technology wicks away dirty water – mop with fresh water. Theoretically, it should be superior to rotating mops.

CyberShack’s First Look—The Philips HomeRun 9000 series robot vacuum/mop is a Gen 3 with a different mopping system.

We cannot stress enough that this is a first look, not a review. We have weeks of tests in four homes to ensure we are accurate. On paper, this looks like a Gen 3 with some Gen 4 smarts, but it is definitely not a Gen 5 capable of one-pass, whole of home cleaning,

And therein lies the problem. It is $2499, and unless some extra-special features emerge during the test, it won’t compete with similar-priced Gen 5 robots.

Full ratings will come with the review in December (we need four whole weeks at four homes to properly review robovac/mops).

Our advice is to wait for the review to see its full potential.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au