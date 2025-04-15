Philips 77” OLED 720 TV – Dolby Vision and great value (AV review)

The Philips 77” OLED 720 is a well-priced, well-made, fully featured Google TV that passes all CyberShack’s extensive tests.

Now, let’s start with the Philips brand because it does carry some weight over the generic cheapies. Philips did not make this TV, as with most things now branded as Philips. It was made by KTC (Est 1995 as Kangguang Technology Co., Ltd) in China and imported by Ayonz Australia. The 65” version won a 2024 iF Design Award for its floating screen, ultra-thin body, and excellent picture quality.

It is backed by Philips, a quality company—not a cheap ODM (Original Design Manufacturer that white labels for other brands). To be clear, I am much more satisfied knowing this TV’s pedigree because there are hundreds of ODMs that don’t do as good a job.

The TV is unique to Australia, and this is the only deep-dive review we can find. It may appear similar to any other Philips global 2025 OLED, but it is a very different TV.

Please read our guide – Confused about TV tech? That’s just what they want! It gives an excellent overview of different TV types.

Philips 77” OLED 720 TV Quick Summary

Please note that the website only provides a small number of official specs. These mainly come from our extensive testing.

77” 4K, 10-bit/1.07 billion colours (not 8-bit+2FRC), 120Hz panel, 1ms response

LG WOLED panel (not confirmed if it is EVO)

640 nits typical, 1000 nits peak brightness in a 2% window, 98.5% DCI-P3 (excellent)

AI-capable Realtek RTD 6748 TV processor with 2 x 1.2GHz and 2 x 1GHz cores and a PowerVR Rogue BXE-4-32 GPU. 32GB eMMC (23GB free)

2 x HDMI (#1 EARC and #2 2.1 48Gbps 4K@120Hz VRR/ALLM)

3 x USB (#1 USB-A 3.0 5V/.9A/4.5W and 2 x USB-A 2.0 5V/.5A/2.5W)

Ethernet, DVB-T Antenna, Optical Digital Out, 3.5mm headphone jack, AV R/L RCA to 3.5mm

Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz, BT 5.0 SBC,

90W speakers (2 x 15W full range, 2 x 10W up-firing, 2 x 20W sub – not confirmed)

Google TV 11 with 1/12/24 security patch

Supports HDR. HDR10 and Dolby Vision – DV (HDR10+ is downmixed to HDR)

Centre desktop pedestal (no height adjustment) or 400 x 400 VESA mount

1723 x 998 x 53.5 x 37kg (plus 4kg stand)

Google TV-compatible BT/IR voice remote

4-star energy rating. Maximum power use 600W but ranges from 100W SDR to 350+ in DV

3-year warranty

* We could not test typical and peak brightness nits, Contrast, Delta E colour accuracy and gamut as our test instruments are not portable and could not be taken to this review. However, we have more than enough experience using subjective software tests and guestimating.

Australian Review: Philips 77” OLED 720 TV 2025

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Nice and thin

Philips TVs are traditionally made by TP Vision (which owns the AOC and Philips brands) and usually incorporate the Ambilight feature (which this TV does not have). The other 2025 TVs are likely TPV models.

Not that it matters, but I was pleased to find this also has a good pedigree. KTC is well-known for its research and development and hopes to be a global TV brand one day. It can produce a Philips-quality TV imported and supported by Ayonz.

This is an impressive-looking set – a large bezel-less, almost floating glass pane, a central and substantial pedestal (unfortunately not height adjustable, but you will likely wall mount this) and a beautifully finished back with inputs hidden behind a panel.

Upfront, let me say that it met or exceeded all tests for a large OLED, as it should with an LG WOLED (white OLED WRGB) panel. The main difference between this and an LG OLED is that the performance specs resemble the LG OLED non-EVO panel. The performance is not quite that of a 2024 LG C4 EVO panel.

Remote – Pass+

It is a Philips Voice remote adapted for Google TV, meaning it has the centre O-ring, OK, and Home buttons. It is Bluetooth or IR activated. Unfortunately, it does not have a backlight, and its black colour makes it hard to see at night. Philips still has the numeric keypad, so you don’t have to wade through the EPG. It has presets for Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, and Apps.

Privacy – Pass

We briefly read the privacy and terms of use (we can’t screen scrape to publish these), but they appear relatively benign compared to the 30-40,000-word policies from LG and Samsung that make a handsome living out of selling your viewing data.

As a Google TV OS user, you are subject to Google’s 8,000-word, simple English policy, which is also benign. If you want more privacy, set up a junk Gmail account.

Google TV based on Android 11 – Pass

Google TV 11 (not the latest V14) is fine, and it has a December 2024 security patch. We have no information about OS upgrades (assume none) and security patches (assume a few years). Google TV is like your favourite pair of comfortable slippers, and we love it for its excellent Play Store and depth of streaming and other apps.

It has 32GB of Flash storage and 23GB free, so there is lots of room for downloading apps.

Processor and AI – Pass+

The Philips 77” OLED 720 uses a Realtek RTD 6748 TV processor with 2 x 1.2GHz and 2 x 1GHz cores and a PowerVR Rogue BXE-4-32 GPU. This is the same processor used in the 2025 TCL 75” P7K QLED and the C655 mini-LED series, which supports reasonable AI. We can’t find any benchmarks and must assume it is fit for purpose.

We could not find separate AI settings or functions, but from the tests, we feel it meets or exceeds AI expectations for:

Upscale

Local dimming

Motion smoothing

Brightness control (Automatic Light Sensor)

Auto-detects HDR content

Auto-detects audio content

SDR picture enhancement

Ports – Pass

HDMI #1 eARC—no specs are given, and as it’s really for connecting to a soundbar, it could be 2.0 18Gbps.

HDMI #2, 2.1, 48Gbps 4K@120Hz, VRR/ALLM

3 x USB (#1 USB-A 3.0 5V/.9A/4.5W and 2 x USB-A 2.0 5V/.5A/2.5W)

Ethernet 10/100Mbps

DVB-T Antenna (free-to-air and includes EPG, time shift and personal video recorder to USB)

Optical Digital Out (Toslink)

3.5mm 3-pole headphone jack

AV R/L RCA to 3.5mm 4-pole

Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz 10/100Mbps 433Mbps half-duplex and fine for 4K streaming

BT 5.0 SBC with Tx for headphones/speakers and Rx for keyboard, mouse, and two game controllers.

Having only two HDMI ports is below par, but at least one is full HDMI 2.1, and the other is full eARC.

You will pay much more for more ports and faster Wi-F- this is fit for purpose.

Picture Presets – Pass+

It has

Standard: This is probably the setting to use, but it increases brightness a little. It tends towards cool blue, and you can change the colour temperature to warmer.

Dynamic: This could be an AI Mode

Movie: The most colour-accurate and warm but meant for low ambient light rooms

Eco: It lowers energy consumption for a lower-brightness image. Best for low ambient light rooms.

Gentle: Not sure what this does

Vivid: This mode activates all picture enhancements for the brightest image in high-ambient light rooms but reduces contrast, shows black-crush, and reduces HDR details. It oversaturates colours.

Sport: Accent’s primary colours, like a cricket pitch or football oval, and increased motion smoothing.

Game: Reduced input lag and activates VRR and ALLM

Personal – custom setup

Dynamic could be the auto detect mode, but our tests were inconclusive. HDR content identification is automatic and uses its metadata.

Our subjective feeling is that Standard is best for SDR free-to-air viewing and Movie for SDR movies.

Standard is fine but you could select a warmer colour temperature.

Philips has more information here, but the information is not a perfect match for this TV.

You may not be able to see the differences between the settings below as you will likely view this on an 8-bit phone screen or desktop monitor. Look for details in the hair, green eye shadow, red lips and jewels. Also, look at the black background for subtle tone differences.

Standard

Vivid – too much black crush

Movie – more natural colours but needs a darker room

Dynamic – could be AI mode but the skin tones are a little off compared to movie

Eco – loses HDR and colour saturation

Gentle – what does this do?

Sport – loses HDR detail and focuses on primary colours

Game

How does it look? Pretty good – Pass+

Let’s put this in perspective—the worst OLED will look better than the best Mini-LED. This is a quality LG panel; its brightness and natural colour are fine for home viewing.

It earns an Exceed for SDR free-to-air and streaming, as its typical brightness of 600 nits is perfect for that.

For HDR, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, its 1000 nits peak is Pass+, but it is a generation behind the new LG C5 and G5, which can get over 1200 and 2200 nits peak. Remember, this is a value TV at $1500 less than a C5 and $3500 less than a G5.

Colour Gamut and Accuracy – Pass+

It claims a 98.5% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Our subjective view (no human eye can see that) is that this is accurate, showing movies in full 10-bit colour.

Depending on the picture mode, we estimate that it has a Delta E colour accuracy of around 2 in Movie mode. We could not find a Calman mode (found on some Philips TVs), but there are enough settings for manual calibration.

Excellent SMPTE primary colours Excellent 75% colours

Contrast – Pass+

Contrast is the difference between pure black and pure white. OLED (well, most) have infinite contrast, and our tests reveal pure black and very close to white.

We did notice a blue cast on some picture modes that would reduce contrast a little.

Excellent white and black levels

This is typical of OLED and quite up to standard You can see the grey shadow boxes under colours, which shows excellent contrast

1% increases are well-defined.

Uniformity – Exceed

Full-screen colours are the same intensity all over the screen.

Gradient – Pass+

The colour and grey bands are smooth without banding.

Good clear gradient delination.

Upscale – Exceed

IR Original 480P – Look for the orange colour variations and detail differences below.

480p upscale – note there is less field of view and detail. 720p and pretty good with sharp focus and some details. 1080p, excellent details, and subtle HDR.

The original 480p image above.

The 4K upscale is pretty good, losing a little contrast and colour.

Blooming – Pass+

None. But there is minor haloing with fast-moving lighter objects over a dark screen.

Sharpness – Exceed

You can read text down to 14-point, whereas most mini-LEDs only get to 24 points.

Motion smoothing – Pass+

In extreme tests, we found that some 24fps content had a slight stutter. BFI can induce Judder – leave it off.

Motion smoothing is OK – On the LG C4 the red flame above the sword is more consistent.

Gamers – not tested

With very low response times (<1ms in game mode) and 100Hz and 120Hz VRR/ALLM (Console and PC), it should be a great gamers’ panel. It supports two BT controllers.

In the short time we had for the review, we did not find a dedicated Game Dashboard, only a Game image preset.

There was no information on gaming cloud compatibility, but Google TV handles that.

Stutter and Judder – Pass+

It does not have stutter and judder in Movie mode.

DSE (Dirty Screen Effect) – Exceed

A pure white screen with excellent uniformity

PWM – Safe for PWM-sensitive people

We could not visually detect any Pulse Width Modulation dimming in Standard and Movie modes. There is a slight dip in brightness that corresponds to the TV’s refresh rate.

Reflectivity – Pass

Like the LG C4, it has a glossy screen, and while these reduce reflections, they are nowhere near as effective as the 2025 C5 and G5.

This is a solid black screen but reflects the reviewer and the room. It’s not as bad as it looks, as this is a particularly bright room.

Viewing Angle/Off-angle viewing/distance – Exceed

The quoted viewing angle is +/-120° before colour shift. Our tests show that up to 145° is still eminently viewable, which means you can have seating in the round—not just a couch in front of the TV.

Technically, the ideal viewing distance is 3.29 metres from the screen to avoid seeing pixelation of the 4K, 8,294,400 pixels. A 77” screen is big, and while it’s not bad at <3m, its field of view is wider than your eyes and more suited to a 50-55”.

Also, with a 77” TV, the correct wall mount height is more critical. The centre of the screen must be at a seated eye level, or you will crane your neck too much.

This is pretty extreme off-angle but it is still viewable.

If you normally lean back, you can raise the TV a little Excellent for side-on viewing – mini-LEDs are not!

Power use – Pass

It has a 4-star energy rating, which is pretty typical for a 77” screen. The maximum power use is 600W but ranges from 100W SDR to 350+ in DV. It consumes .5W in standby.

This area may sway you to the LG C4/C5 with its 5.5-star rating, as its power costs will be a little lower each year.

Parental control – Not tested

Basic functions for

Source lock (FTA, Streaming, Ports, etc)

Chanel lock

Ratings

Setting PIN

More advanced parental control apps are available on the Google TV Play Store.

How did it sound?

It claims 95W RMS, but the website, manual, and KTC specs mention at least three different speaker setups.

Product Page: 95W (2 x 20W + 2 x 15W) – BTW 2.0.2 that adds up to 70W

Manual: 2 x 15W + 2 x 10W + 1 X 20W – 2.1.2 adds up to 70W

KTC: 2 x 15W + 1 x 20W – 2.1 adds up to 50W

We suspect it is a 2.0.2 speaker setup – Stereo left and right and stereo left and right upfiring.. In any case, it is whatever Ayonz ordered and makes little difference to the sound signature or Dolby Atmos capability.

Sound presets include standard, cinema, music, news (voice) and personal.

There is a 3.5mm out (headphones) and optical out, but we could not test if this turns off the TV sound.

Frequency response

Frequency Philips 77” OLED 720 Deep Bass 20-40Hz Starts at 50Hz with a linear build to 90Hz – good Middle Bass 40-100Hz Flat to 6kHz High Bass 100-200Hz Flat Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 400-1kHz Flat High Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Dip to avoid harshness, then linear decline from 8kHz to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Linear decline Volume 80dB Sound Signature type It has no deep bass, so no subwoofer room-shaking effects exist.

Mid bass starts at 50Hz and builds nicely, giving it some but not all musically important bass and some oomph.

Upper bass is good, as it is on most TVs

Mid (low, mid, high) is flat (good) and focuses on clear voice.

Treble (Low and mid) is there but not overly strong, so it tends to be soft on string instruments.

High Treble is recessed and lacks that feeling of air—as if you were there.

This is more of a warm and sweet sound signature for easy listening to TV and movies.

We could not find an EQ. Soundstage stereo It is not much wider than the TV. Soundstage Dolby Atmos/DTS:X It decodes Dolby Atmos to downmix to the 2.0.2 speakers. There is very little 3D height and no surround. Comment It is good for FTA TV and digital streaming. However, it does not have serious sound for movies or music—get at least a 7.1.4 soundbar. BT (headphones) The typical BT, SBC, or AAC codec crushes the mid-bass and high treble. There is decent Left/Right separation. Read How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide).

Soundbar – a good addition

Almost all TVs benefit from a soundbar. The trick is to get one wide enough to produce a sound field far wider than the TV and a DA envelope out to 4m. That means at least a 7.1.4 with dedicated rear speakers.

The TV passes through via eARC 24-bit, 5.1 to 7.1 Dolby Digital and PCM and uncompressed Dolby Atmos, where 128 sound objects are downmixed to the soundbar’s capability.

We suggest

Service and support

The Philips 77” OLED 720 TV support is Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, at 02 8279 8606 or by email at [email protected]. Ayonz is located at 11-21 Underwood Road, Homebush, NSW 2140, and has service agents in most states. We have

We make the point that Australian Consumer Law states that TVs (nominally larger than 60”) have on-site warranty.

CyberShack’s view: The Philips 77” OLED 720 TV is excellent value for a 77’ OLED TV

Philips has a reputation to uphold, and most of its products are of good quality and reasonable price. It has been a trusted name for as long as I can remember.

It does not concern me that its TVs are sourced from TPV or Ayonz because these companies constantly seek niche products.

I make that point because when you buy a brand-name product, you expect it to be made by that company. Yet many brand-named products, such as B&O, Lowe, Grundig, Hitachi, JVC, Panasonic, Sharp, TEAC, Toshiba, and even some models from LG and Samsung, are sourced from Chinese ODMs.

The review helps me understand where compromises have been made to bring it in at a specified price. In this case, none are deal breakers, and you would have to spend far more to get a better OLED.

To position this, the Philips 77” OLED 720 is a well-made, damned big 77” OLED running Google TV and deserves to sell heaps!

Philips 77” OLED 720 competition

You should buy this OLED unless you have a bright, sunny TV room, or money is no object.

At $4495, you are getting a very good performance TV. If you compare it to other large screen OLED TVs, you will see the value:

$500 less than the 2024 LG C4 EVO – closest competitor but not Google TV

$1000 less than the 2024 Sony Bravia 8

$1500 less than the 2025 LG C5 EVO

$2000 less than the 2024 LG G4 EVO

$3500 less than the 2025 LG G5 EVO

We can’t include Samsung, as none of its TVs decode Dolby Vision.

Sure, you will get some excellent mini-LEDs for less, which may sway you, but these VA screens lose out on the very narrow field of view, poor off-angle viewing, colour accuracy (too bright) and more. Remember that any decent OLED will subjectively look better than any mini-LED.

TCL 2024 C855 75” $2795

TCL 2025 C6K 75” QD-mini-LED $2695

TCL 2025 C7K 75” QD-mini-LED $2995

LG 2025 QNED86 mini-LED $2995

LG 2024 QNED91 mini-LED $3295

Hisense 2024 U8NAU 75” $2495

Sony 2024 Bravia 9 75” Mini-LED $6995😂

We can’t include Samsung, as none of its TVs decode Dolby Vision.

Philips 77” OLED 720 Ratings

Its closest competitor is the 2024 LG C4 OLED EVO, but I suspect most of these are sold out. The 2025 C5 OLED EVO is now $5995!

However, it gives us an excellent benchmark, so consider this comparative rating as the C4 earned an 84/100.

Features: 85—The hardware OS is not as fully featured as LG WebOS. Google TV adds so much that nothing is missing that causes issues.

Value: 90 – It has class-leading value

Performance: 80 – It does not quite meet the C4 specs

Ease of Use: 85 – Google TV is the easiest OS. We would rate it even higher if we had more information about the upgrade policies.

Design: 85 – The floating glass panel and well-thought-out rear panel reflect a quality device.

Philips 77” OLED 720 TV $4495 8.5 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Class-leading price with no significant compromises for typical OLED TV viewing

Excellent colours, contrast, inky blacks, and colour gamut – as expected of OLED

3-year ACL warranty is excellent

Google TV has way more apps and streaming services, less data harvesting and snooping than LG, Samsung and Sony

Almost the same performance as an LG C4 – slightly less bright Cons 4-star energy rating means a hundred dollars or so more extra each year

The manual lacks information on TV settings – it needs lots more details.

Ayonz's service should be good, but LG and Samsung offer wider coverage areas

TV sound is good but not really for immersive Dolby Atmos or surround sound – you need a soundbar

