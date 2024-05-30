OPPO Pad Neo Android Tablet – 11.4” 2.5K, 1.07 billion colour ReadFit screen (smartphone)

The OPPO Pad Neo is an Android tablet with a ReadFit 7:5 ratio screen, a big 8000mAh battery, and four-speaker Dolby Atmos decode sound. It is an Android tablet done right, and at $449, it is very attractively priced.

While price may be a driver, it is not short on specifications.

Processor: 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 and Arm Mali-G57 MC2

RAM/Storage: 6/128GB LPDDR4x/UFS 2.2 and microSD slot to 1TB

11.4”, 2408 x 1720, 260ppi, 8-bit+2FRC/1.07 billion colours, 400nits, 90Hz, LTPS LCD

Front and rear 8MP, f/2.0 camera, 1080p@30fps with EIS

8000mAh battery (no charger supplied but charges at 9V/2A/18W)

Wi-Fi 5 2.4/5GHz

BT 5.2 with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC

USB-C 2.0 (no Alt DP)

Face or Password unlock

Colour OS 13.2 (Android 13 – 2+2+4 warranty/OS upgrade/security patch)

Australian Review: OPPO Pad Neo Android Tablet – 11.4” 2.5K, 1.07 billion colour ReadFit screen

Brand OPPO Model OPPO Pad Neo Model Number OPD2302 RAM/Storage Base 6/128GB Price base 449 Warranty months 24-months Tier mid-range Website Product page From OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service.

First Impression – Pass+

Samsung and Lenovo dominate the tablet world. Yet OPPO, with its 2023 OPPO Pad 2 – premium Android tablet with new format screen, and now this model offers better specifications and value than the competitors without compromising on quality.

It is an Android tablet – quite reserved and elegant in space grey. The key difference is the 7:5 ratio screen. It is best for use in landscape mode with a camera on the top bezel and four speakers (two on each side) on the left and right short sides.

After a few days, I found I was using this far more as a portrait reader, perfect for digital newspapers and A4 or A5 documents. I found the beautiful clarity and pure colours a bonus compared to typically over-saturated colour tablets. It is easy on the eye. It is a superb content consumption device.

What is the 7:5 golden ratio?

OPPO calls the 7:5 ratio screen ‘ReadFit’. Let’s explore that screen—some call it the Golden Ratio.

Most tablets have a 16:9 or 16:10 landscape ratio, which suits video content. This has 7:5 (12.6:9), which in portrait mode is closer to the width of an A4 paper (297 x 210 or 7.05:5), which suits productivity.

If you play a 16:9 movie, you get smaller letterbox black lines, top and bottom, than on most tablets.

Screen – Pass+

It is a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen. OPPO calibrate it to a Delta E <1 (<4 is good), hitting 94.7% DCI-P3 and 100+% sRGB of the wide colour gamut. Samsung and Lenovo still use an 8-bit/16.7 million colour screen; frankly, OPPO has the edge by a large margin. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

It is very easy on the eyes as we have come to expect from OPPO’s phone screens – lovely, colour-accurate with a 90Hz refresh.

The 7:5 ratio is about content consumption, although it’s closer to the shape of a book than a 16:9 movie. It has L1 FHD 1080p SDR certification for all streaming services.

It is not very daylight readable, and we cannot determine if there is a screen protector. We suspect it is toughened glass.

Bedtime mode switches to warmer colours at night, and you can schedule Eye Comfort, which also adjusts the colour of the light.

Size 11.4″ Type LTPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole on top Resolution 2408 x 1720 PPI 260 Ratio 7:5 (12.6:9, 14:10) Screen to Body % 82.7% Colours bits 8-bit_2FRC for1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. Auto stepped 48/50/60/90Hz or fixed 60Hz. Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test 400 (test 395-402) Nits max, test N/A Contrast 1200:1 (test 1251:1) sRGB Natural 100% (Test 97.45%) DCI-P3 96% (Test Vivid 94.75%) Rec.2020 or other Vivid mode and colour temperature slider. Also, Nature Tone adjusts colour temperature to ambient light with 2048 brightness levels. Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1 HDR Level N/A SDR only SDR Upscale N/A Blue Light Control Yes, plus Bedtime mode PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display No Edge display Yes and sidebar Accessibility Usual Android features DRM Gaming Not tested, but no dedicated game features. Screen protection Not stated but tablets usually have toughened glass. Comment Excellent colour-accurate tablet screen with an interesting ‘golden ratio’ of 7:5 that suits an A4 page in portrait mode.

Good viewing angles.

Processor – Pass+

It is a TSMC-made 6nm (good) MediaTek Helio G99 widely used in mid-range phones. It is pretty energy efficient, and, as it does not have to power a phone system, it is more than suited for a tablet. In fact, the 11” Samsung Tab A9 uses it as well. It is similar in performance to the Qualcomm SD695.

It is not for serious gamers but will play most browser and lower-framerate games well. It does not throttle under load.

Brand, Model MediaTek Helio G99 nm 6nm Cores 2 x 2.2GHz & 6 x 2.0 GHz Modem N/A AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion 11.22 GFLOPS

9.07 GINOPS Geekbench 6 Single-core 720 Geekbench 6 multi-core 1898 Like Benchmarks

Similar performance to SD695. GPU Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU Test Open CL 1394 Vulcan 1396 RAM, type 6GB LPDDR4X plus 2/4/6GB virtual RAM expansion. Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 2.2 (98GB free) micro-SD Up to 2TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 651

Jazz Maximum 938 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 360

Jazz Maximum 527 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 77/49 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 20/20 OTG Comment A tablet does not need a powerhouse processor as it focuses on content consumption. It also does not have to support things like phones, etc. This is a good SoC for the purpose and is energy efficient.

This is a popular SoC for its energy-efficient 6nm used by Motorola G72, Samsung A15/24 and various OPPO, vivo and realme phones. Throttle test Max GIPS 181861 Average GIPS 177132 Minimum GIPS 169494 % Throttle Nil CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC Dual band 2.4/5GHz is fit for purpose, and it maintains maximum 433MBps speeds out to 10m.

The GPS is four-band—L1, B11, G1, and E1—and capable of 1m accuracy, making it suitable for in-car navigation.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps See image below Test 5m Test 10m BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual L1, B11, G1, and E1 USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps (no Alt DP) ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC No Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Other Comment Meets all expectations

Battery – Pass+

PC Mark’s Work 3.0 Battery Test lasts 18 hours and 7 minutes. A 1080p video loop at 50% sound/brightness and aeroplane mode lasts 14 hours and 46 minutes. This is a full-workday device with a 2-hour charge.

OPPO loses some points for not providing its 33W SUPERVOOC charger inbox, but it works with any 20W or higher PD/PPS charger.

mAh 8000mAh Charger, type, supplied Not supplied. $35 SUPERVOOC wall charger

Charges at 9V/2A/18W from a USB-C PD/PPS charger. PD, QC level It will work on any USB power from 5W. Video loop 50%, aeroplane 14 hours 46 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 18 hours 7 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 476.8 minutes (7.95 hours) 6005 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 33 minutes mA full load 1500-1600mA mA Watt idle Screen on 350-400mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive screen refresh Estimate typical use It will give an entire workday of use and around 15 hours of video. Comment It has decent battery life for a tablet and a large screen.

Sound hardware – Pass+

It has four speakers in a 2 x 2.0 landscape configuration. To be clear, it is stereo – not quadraphonic. It defaults to Dolby Atmos decoding and is 10-15% louder than other tablets in its class.

Speakers 2 x each short side speaker, a total of 4. Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode Yes to 2.0 Hi-Res No 3.5mm No, but it has an FSA4480 USB Type-C port to pass a USB 2.0 signal, analogue audio, sideband use wires, and an analogue microphone signal. No DAC is required. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD and LDAC

16-bit/44100/48000Hz Multipoint Should support it EQ Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music mainly for earphones Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 95 – this is 10-15% louder than most smartphones Media (music) 90 Ring 100 Alarm 90 Notifications 95 Earpiece N/A Hands-free N/A BT headphones All codecs available. Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.

Sound quality – Exceed

Finally, we have a device that you can use to listen to music. Unlike a phone that is turned for clear voice, this is tuned for music.

Mid-bass starts at 63Hz (quite low for small speakers) and gives you a nice hint of bass – it’s not overbearing, but it is there. It is flat (good) to mid-treble, giving it excellent directionality and a feeling of air – being there.

Mid bass from 63Hz and reasonably solid mid-upper treble make this quite listenable.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz from 63Hz building 120Hz and flattening off High Bass 100-200Hz Flat Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Slight dip to avoid harshness High Treble 6-10kHz Flat Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Very slow decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Neutral: The audiophile standard is a flat (good) response that neither adds nor subtracts from the original music. Soundstage Dolby Atmos is enabled by default and appears to add more soundstage width.

With DA content, the soundstage widens about 15cm past the speakers and gives a nice sense of height for movies in landscape mode. Comment Finally, a tablet that is actually quite listenable, with enough bass to satisfy, enough mid/high treble to give a sense of being there and good directionality.

Build – Pass+

The OPPO Pad Neo build quality is a given—it’s well-made and a keeper. Our only issue is the lack of a 33W SUPERVOOC charger.

You should probably buy the $59.95 OPPO Pad Neo Smart Case, which offers viewing angles of 110°, 120°, and 130° degrees and auto on/off. There is no combo keyboard/trackpad cover.

Size (H X W x D) 255.12 x 188.04 x 6.89mm Weight grams 538 Front glass Not stated Rear material Aluminium Frame Aluminium IP rating Not stated – no Colours Space Grey Pen, Stylus support Passive capacitive only In the box Charger No USB cable Yes Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Excellent build quality.

Android – Pass+

Multitasking features include split view, flexible windows, and dual windows. I ended up using dual windows the most because they allow you to have two apps running at the same time. It has a handy Windows-like Taskbar.

It is relatively clean of Bloatware, and we have classified OPPO’s Privacy Policy and Terms as benign as long as you do not sign up for a HeyTap account.

Android 13 Security patch date 5 April 2024, current UI Color OS 13.2 OS upgrade policy Three updates to Android 16 Security patch policy Quarterly updates for four years from launch. Bloatware Relatively clean: Netflix and WPS Office trial.

Recommend you use Google Apps instead of OPPO apps where possible. Other Implements Android Taskbar Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint sensor location, type No Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment

OPPO PAD Neo rear camera – Pass

It is suitable as a happy snapper or for scanning a whiteboard. You need reasonable light.

Rear Primary Wide MP 8MP Sensor Likely Hynix HI556 or Galaxy Core GC08AC3 or SmartSens SC820cs Focus FF plus macro f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV° (stated, actual) 78 (67.1 H x 79.4 D) Stabilisation No Zoom 2x Video max 10870p@30fps with EIS Flash No Auto-HDR Yes Photo, Video, Panorama, Time-lapse, Sticker, and Text scanner. QR code reader Google Lens Night mode AI

1X and colours are a tad over saturated but it was a late afternoon shot.

2X and pretty good.

Macro is very good courtesy of an 8MP sensor.

Office light and you can see it struggling – AI tried to enhance brightness at the expense of details.

<40 lumens and again it struggles but brings up brightness at the expense of details.

OPPO Pad Neo front camera

MP 8MP Sensor Likely Hynix HI556 or Galaxy Core GC08AC3 or SmartSens SC820cs Focus FF f-stop 2 um FOV (stated, actual) 78.2 (67.1 H x 79.4 D) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Photo, Video, Panorama, Time-lapse and Portrait. Comment It is a decent selfie with reasonably natural colours. There is AI face tracking for video conferences.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Pad Neo leads the class by a big margin

While the 7:5 ratio screen is nice, it is not the sole reason to buy. The whole package has a reasonable SoC, decent speakers, camera, and, interestingly, quad-band GPS, making it great for in-car navigation.

OPPO Pad Neo ratings – 81/100

Ratings New 2024 ratings – 70 is a pass Features 80 It is a $449 11.4″ 7:5 tablet with a decent LPTS screen and speakers that you can listen to. Value 85 There is not much around to compete with. The $479 Samsung A9+ 11″ uses the same processor but has a 1650x1200p screen, 8.5MP cameras, and a smaller battery. The Neo is superior on paper. The $449 Lenovo M11 has a slower processor and eMMC flash storage. Performance 80 It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price. Ease of Use 80 Its 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security is quite good. Design 80 Well-made and designed for landscape use. Buy the cover to protect it. Rating out of 100 81 Final comment Overall, it is an excellent 11.1″ tablet that will exceed expectations of a tablet of this price.