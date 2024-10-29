OBSBOT Meet 2 4K – AI meets webcams (review)

The OBSBOT Meet 2 4K is a tiny webcam packed with AI features and comprehensive OBSBOT Centre software.

Its best use is as a webcam, although the software can expand that to include streaming and gaming. It is diminutive at 45 x 36 x 22.2mm x 40. 5g, yet houses a 48MP ½” CMOS with a bright f/1.8 aperture.

CyberShack is no stranger to Obsbot, having reviewed OBSBOT Tiny 2 4K webcam – AI smarts and a remote control and the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite 4K webcam – value AI webcam. These both use an innovative pan/tilt/zoom/gimbal system for superb vlogging, content creation, and, of course, webcams.

The Meet 2 uses similar tech and the same app but focuses on being the best 4K@30fps webcam. It succeeds.

Australian Review: OBSBOT Meet 2 4K AI webcam

Websites Obsbot Store (make sure the region is set to Australia (at the bottom of the page), Amazon AU, Photo Equipment, Georges Camera, Camera House. RRP 29/10/24 $219 Colours Space Grey, Cloud White and Aurora Green Inbox Camera, USB-C to USB-C cable and USB-A adapter, magnetic monitor mount and magnetic privacy lens cover. From Obsbot Store (make sure the region is set to Australia (at the bottom of the page), Amazon AU, Photo Equipment, Georges Camera, Camera House. Warranty 12-months ACL Made in China Company Est 2016 solely as an AI-driven videography and webcam designer and manufacturer. Tiny 2, released in 2023, was based on the original Tiny, the first AI-powered PTZ Webcam in 2019. While the 50MP hardware is superior, the App and its ever-developing capabilities make Tiny 2 unique. More CyberShack webcam news and reviews.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. A Pass Mark is now 70+/100, with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – How can something so small produce such good images

It is 45 x 36 x 22.2mm x 40. 5g. It likely uses an Omnivision OV48B (Quad Beyer 48MP, 8032 x 6032 bins to 12MP, 3840 x 2160 and .8um bins to 1.6), and the image quality is superb. If it is not the Omnivision, then it is the Sony IMX586.

The OV48B is extensively used by Xiaomi (Redmi and POCO) and OPPO. Its flexibility includes digital crop zoom, 2 x 2 microlens phase detection focus (ML PDAF), an on-chip 4-cell colour filter array, and hardware re-mosaic. It can take 4K@30fps when binned to 12MP.

On the front are the lens, dual mic array (one for voice and one for noise cancelling), and a camera activity LED. Under is a standard ¼” tripod socket, and on the rear is a USB-C port.

We class it as a personal webcam with a 79.4° Field-of-View (OK, two people in a huddle). The mic’s sensitivity seems best to about 1 metre, although the app has gained control at the expense of noise reduction.

The kit includes a magnetic monitor stand, privacy lens cap, USB-C cable (USB-C 2.0) and USB-A adapter.

Mounting – Pass+

If using the monitor mount, it is always mounted in landscape mode. It crops portrait mode from the 48MP sensor. Similarly, it can use software to mirror, etc. (in-app).

Don’t use a heavy USB cable; it will overcome the magnets. The standard ¼” tripod socket is handy.

Focus/Depth/Bokeh – Pass+

ML PDAF is fast and accurate. It works best up to 1 metre and still quite well to 2m. You can also manually focus.

It can add an adjustable bokeh effect (app)

Mic – Pass

It has dual Omni-directional mics good to about 1 metre, and noise cancelling is good. These are not far field.

HDR – Pass

HDR is disabled by default. It tends to brighten rather than bring out more definition in the low and highlights.

Smart Object Tracking – Pass+

Auto framing has two modes

Group mode: Automatically adjust the FOV based on the AI algorithm to fit multiple people in the scene.

Single mode: Selects and centres the person

You can also select upper body tracking.

Filters – Pass+

There are various cosmetic filters for skin smoothing, colouring, thin face, etc. These are surprisingly effective and, once set, remain as defaults.

Image settings – Pass+

Sliders allow you to adjust the brightness, contrast, sharpening, colour temperature, and exposure. Pro mode can adjust ISO (100 to 6,400) and shutter speed (1/30 to 1/6,400s).

OBSBOT Centre Windows or Mac

There is much functionality in the app. The following images are self-explanatory.

CyberShack’s view – The Obsbot Meet 2 is a terrific 4K webcam with software benefits.

Forgetting that most video conference software restricts video to 720p or 1080p, this handles that well and makes the images are clearer than others.

Image quality is outstanding, even in low light.

Metal build is superb, and it is light and tiny

The Obsbot Center software adds more value than I have seen with other webcams.

Audio quality is suitable for a webcam if you are relatively close.

Noise reduction is effective

Good autofocus

Natural colour or jazz it up with filters

The price is fair

It is missing the pan/tilt/optical zoom/gimble of its bigger siblings.

Rating

Features: 80 – it is a 4K webcam with benefits

Value: 85 – seems excellent with the software

Performance: 85 – could not fault it

Ease of Use: 85 – if you know what you are doing. The App has so much that it is not for amateurs.

Design: 85 – Excellent quality, metal construction, and good looks, too.

OBSBOT Meet 2 4K $219 8.4 Features 8.0/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Exceptional audio and video from such a small package.

Does auto framing quite well

The software package is excellent Cons Tracking is limited

No gimbal

Mics are not far field, but noise cancelling is good

Limited dynamic range in low light

Storage is on the PC – no microSD

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au