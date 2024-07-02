OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite 4K webcam – value AI webcam (UC review)

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 lite 4K webcam is the value, entry-level model of its successful Tiny 2 4K. When it comes down to value, the changes are not all that significant.

We reviewed the OBSBOT Tiny 2 4K webcam – AI smarts and a remote control, hailing it as a new era of webcam, giving it a 93/100 rating. Its AI smarts combined with the Pan/Tilt/Zoom mechanism gave it our rating for the “Best 4K webcam”.

What are the differences between the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite and its big brother?

Item Tiny 2 4K OSBOT Tiny 2 4K Lite Website (should show A$) Product Page Product Page Price $519 $279 CMOS 1/1.5” 4K@30 1/2” 4K@30 Digital Zoom 4K same Focus AF (All-Pixel AF) / MF same HDR PixGain HDR ISO Dual Native Single Native USB-C 3.0 10Gbps 2.0 480Mbps Mic Built-in dual omnidirectional mics with noise reduction and auto gain control same Shooting modes Landscape, Portrait, Up-side-down and downward No downward AI auto track and framing Auto Tracking/framing with Auto Zoom by 2-axis Gimbal same Body part/Zone tracking Upper Body, Close-up Headless, Lower Body Hand, Zone Same No No Whiteboard mode Yes No Desk mode Yes No Voice control Yes No Sleep mode privacy Yes Yes

Using the Tiny 2 4K for teleconferences is overkill; many of its features are more for vloggers and bloggers. Tiny 2 4K Lite makes excellent sense.

Australian Review: OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite 4K AI-PTZ webcam

Manual RRP 26/6/24 Camera $279 Remote $89 From See links in the table above. Warranty 12-months ACL Made in China Company Est 2016 solely as an AI-driven videography and webcam designer and manufacturer. Tiny 2, released in 2023, was based on the original Tiny, the first AI-powered PTZ Webcam in 2019. While the 50MP hardware is superior, the App and its ever-developing capabilities make Tiny 2 unique. More CyberShack webcam news and reviews.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. A Pass Mark is now 70+/100, with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Well done – Pass+

OBSBOT realised that not everyone has $519 (plus accessories), so it worked on a Lite version for $279 (plus accessories) that would meet or exceed the needs of power webcam users. It scaled back a few AI features and uses a different 4K sensor.

Frankly, I cannot tell the difference between image quality and low-light effectiveness.

Sensor – Pass+

It is a 48MP, 1/2″, .8um sensor, likely an Omnivision OV48B2Q (or Sony IMX586), which can bin/stack to 12MP/1.6um (Quad Bayer Array). Binning improves low-light performance (with its f/1.8 aperture) and provides internal electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and cropping to provide body tracking.

Video is clear, colourful and bright even in lower light with a noticeable absence of ‘grain’ – noise – and you have adjustable settings.

Subject auto-tracking is seamless. We tested the upper body part tracking, and it glued firmly to my chest.

It outputs video to the OBSBOT App in a Matroska Video (MKV) stream (lossless uncompressed), a container file that supports unlimited picture, audio, and subtitle tracks. You can also output in mp4, mov, flv and avi.

We are not video experts, but to make the most of this camera, you may want to investigate MKV recording and editing programs that support live streaming from webcams like the freeware OBS Studio.

Pan/Tilt/Zoom – Pass+

The 2-axis gimbal is built into the camera head and provides app-controlled ranges of Pan: ±140°/ Tilt: 30°~ -70° and manual range of Pan: ±150°/Tilt: ±90°. It is pretty fast, moving 120° in a second.

App – Pass

It uses the OBSBOT Centre for Windows or macOS for all OBSBOTs. The latest version, 2.0.9.20 (24/6/24), has Tiny 2 Lite support. It will update the firmware to 6.2.1.6 (19/6/24). For a full overview of the app, please read the Tiny 2 review.

It is here where the differences from its big brother are most noticeable. For example, it does not have

Headless and Lower body tracking

AI mode is group only (was Desk, Whiteboard and hand)

Voice control (Hi Tiny)

And finer adjustments.

Filters – Pass+

Extensive beauty adjustments include skin retouching, face, head, body part reshaping, and colour filter effects. All these and background blur only work using the OBSBOT Virtual Camera (because they’re rendered in software) and only at 1080p.

Mics – Pass+

Excellent stereo with good gain and clarity to about 1.5m, but AI noise cancellation (adjustable) can make voice sound harsh.

Remote

A remote is marketed for this and the Tiny 2. The manual is here.

AI Mode – Pass

Group is fixed at 85.5° x 72.9, but it can zoom within the frame to fit three participants side-by-side.

Beauty – we all need this

CyberShack’s view – OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite – just right

We wrote that the enormous flexibility of OBSBOT Tiny 2 will be wasted on some. It blows them out of the water but at a considerable cost. If money is no object, then go for it.

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite is a more realistic price for a reasonably limited loss of some AI features that few would use.

If you are an amateur creator or vlogger, this is where you should start looking. Its 48MP sensor and comprehensive app may be just what you need for Q&D (quick and dirty) vlogging. Its MKV video stream and decent editing software will allow you to create first-rate videos.

OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite rating

Note that for 2024 reviews, we use 70/100 as a pass mark. Earlier reviews used 80/100, but this did not allow enough headroom to reward excellence or class-leading. For parity, deduct 10 points from older reviews.

Features – 85 – It has everything you need for a top-rate 4K webcam.

Value: 80 – Good value for a 4K, and the app adds considerable value.

Performance: 85 – Could not fault it over the many tests

Ease of Use: 85 if you know what you are doing. The App has so much that it is not for amateurs.

Design: 85 – Excellent quality, metal construction, and good looks, too.

Pros The Lite version suits a broader market

Good image in bright and low light

Great AI tracking

Fully featured app Cons 4K is still absolute overkill for Team/Zoom, etc., that cuts bandwidth to 1080 or 720 (or even 480)

Needs a powerful PC/Mac/Laptop for AI live stream processing.