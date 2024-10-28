JBL Tour PRO 3: Smart Sound & Power

Introducing JBL Tour PRO 3, the latest in True Wireless Stereo earbuds. JBL brings dual drivers, JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking, and True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0 into one seamless experience.

The JBL Tour PRO 3 (website) also features the Smart Charging Case™. This second-generation case isn’t just for charging. It acts as a wireless audio transmitter, connecting your earbuds to any USB or analog source. This makes ‘Everywhere Entertainment’ possible, from in-flight movies to gaming on any device. Plus, it ensures stable connections with minimal latency.

JBL takes audio sharing further with Auracast™. Share or join audio with other Auracast™-enabled devices. Now you can enjoy content together, whether with a friend, partner, or family member.

The earbuds’ redesigned case includes a 30% larger screen, offering instant control over music, calls, and ID3 Tag display. JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking enhances the experience, adding depth and positioning to your sound when you watch or play games.

These earbuds deliver signature JBL Pro Sound with a hybrid dual driver. Highs are crisp, and bass is deep. Plus, it is also LDAC Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified for rich, high-definition sound.

With six microphones and a windproof design, expect clear calls in any environment. JBL’s Crystal AI call technology adapts to noisy spaces, ensuring clarity.

For those seeking personalisation, JBL’s Personi-fi 3.0 provides a tailored audio profile. Customise the screen display, lock screen, and choose from a range of ear tips. Available in Black and Latte, JBL Tour PRO 3 is the ultimate choice for premium, personalised audio.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au