First Look at the Moebot Acre Eater

At my place, I have a lot of lawn. Like many, I like having a lawn, but I don’t like mowing it. This lawn is not just a flat lawn either. There is a sizeable part that slopes down hill, with lots of trees scattered around. All of this makes mowing the lawn harder and even more time consuming. Coincidentally I have been happily integrating robots into my home for some time. Robots to clean the floors, clean some of our large glass doors and the latest addition cleans the pool. They all do a good job – but some models are better than others.

So when Robot My Life sent me the new ‘Acre Eater’ to try out, I was keen to get it to work keeping the lawns tidy at my place. The Acre Eater is not the first robot I have tested mowing my lawns. But, it is the first model I have tried that offered a less arduous set up experience. It also didn’t require me to install wire guidelines and other sizeable infrastructure to get the robot mowing in the right places.

The Moebot Acre Eater promises to make cutting large lawn areas simple and efficient. It’s designed for Australian backyards and aims to save you time and effort. This all sounded good so far. I have found that Robots need time to show you how effective they are at doing the job they promise, so for Acre Eater, this is a first look. Over the coming weeks I will let the Mower do its thing and then report back with a longer review.

Trying out other mowers in the past, the hardest bit was the set up phase. For models that required the establishment of a wire boundary to be set up. This does not work at my house because the area is large, and adding wire to the boundaries is a big job. With the arrival of AI and other smarts, Acre Eater promised a simpler set up. That, I wanted to see whether this would help make the user experience better.

Positioning Feature

The Moebot Acre Eater offers a mix of positioning features that mean the robot will cut where you need it to. Instead of a wire boundary, Acre Eater uses extra positioning technology and some AI smarts. Include with the mower is a wireless mast. Both talk directly to orbiting satellites. The mower uses a radio frequency to judge distance from the mast and correlates its position with the satellites. In essence, the mast knows where it is, the mower knows where it is. The two work together to provide a horizontal distance from each other in the garden. The mast especially needs to be correctly positioned. No over hanging trees and direct line of sight to where the mower will cut, are a must. I have placed the mast in the garden following these rules, and so far so good.

App Features

The next part of the install needs the app and the mower. At this point in the process the operator needs to place the charging station and then ‘walk out’ the boundary of the property. You are using the app to control the mower in a manual walk around, mapping the garden. During this phase you also outline any ‘no go’ areas. Objects are flagged during the process while you teach the mower where the garden flows, so it can be mowed once you begin. We also outlined the pool, retaining walls and other items in the garden. I don’t want the mower getting stuck under some low hanging tree branches, so I flagged these to.

Setting Up the Moebot Acre Eater

For the test I outlined the whole lawn area to be mowed, but I can see a benefit to focusing the mowing in the area of the garden where a user spend more time. For us this is right next to the pool, and under a large tree where there is a hammock. Other area of the garden is used less, so if we didn’t mow there so often, that would not be so much of an issue.

Once the lawn is mast is in, charging station located and the lawn mapped, its now time to let the Acre Eat use the final piece in the location arsenal, AI. The goal is to set and forget the robot, allowing it to learn as it does it jobs. My lawn is not easy to mow when I am pushing a lawn mower, so it’s a great place to see how the Acre Eater performs. The mower is designed to learn where the objects are, sure, but its also designed to learn the most efficient way to get the lawn mown. Where should it start mowing first? Should it mow the hilly area second or first. Its designed to work all this out.

From here, its mowing in 4 hour blocks to fit in with the units battery life. This should be enough to mow most lawns, but mine I am expecting mowing to be a daily event. When the battery gets low, the Moebot Acre Eater automatically returns to its charging station, tops up, and then gets back to work where it left off. This feature takes the hassle out of lawn care and keeps the mowing consistent.

I am off on holiday now, and I cant see from the security camera the mower moving around the garden and from here, the lawn looks cut! I’ll give it another week and then I will report back on the results.

