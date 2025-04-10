Nothing (3a) and (3a) Pro – class-leading mid-rangers (smartphone review)

The Nothing (3a) and (3a) Pro are essentially the same midrange phone, with the latter having some nice-to-have options. This third generation now offers severe competition to established brands.

Nothing has lifted the bar over the 2024 Nothing (2a) and (2a) Plus – Read Nothing (2a) – a nothing special smartphone for the masses.

As a smartphone reviewer for over 25 years, I have found that Nothing was a bold move to be different (in looks/design), but under the hood, it was pretty average tech—nothing to write home about. The (2a) received 76/100 (a pass mark is 70 100). The (3a) and (3a) Pro scored 87 – a considerable jump.

This generation uses Nothing OS 3.1 (it has matured nicely) and has added three Android updates and six years of security patches—excellent for a mid-range device.

Let’s position these almost identical twins because Nothing is a relatively new and unknown brand.

(a) is for Mid-range phones. Nothing has the CMF sub-brand for entry-level, and the soon-to-be-released (3) is an entry-level premium phone.

Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 UI, which adds value if you like slightly quirky!

Uses Qualcomm SD 7s Gen 3 SoC and 10-bit AMOLED screen

Main differences

Nothing Phone (3a) Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Price $599 8/128 $689 12/256 $849 12/256 SIM Dual Dual + eSIM (Max 2) RAM 8/128 or 12/256GB 12/265 Rear Cameras Uses the same 50MP wide and 8MP Ultrawide, but the specs differ slightly from the 3a Pro. The specs differ slightly to include the periscope instead of the telephoto. Telephoto 50MP. f/2.0, .64um, 2X/30 optical/hybrid 50MP, f/2.6/.8um, 3X/60 optical/hybrid periscope Selfie 32MP 50MP

The differences may appear minor, but I like an eSIM, 12GB RAM, and the Periscope 3X/60X Optical/Hybrid zoom with OIS and EIS is a great addition. Image: (3a) top and (3a) Pro below.

Australian review: Nothing (3a) and (3a) Pro

Nothing Phone (3a), 8/128GB (12/256GB as tested), dual SIM, Model A059

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 12/256GB, dual SIM and eSIM, Model A059P

This is a combined review, and any Pro differences will be noted in either a separate column or in brackets.

Brand Nothing Nothing Model Nothing Phone (3a) Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Model Number A059 A059P RAM/Storage Base 8/128 12/256 Price base 599 849 Price 2 $689 12/256GB Warranty months 24-months 24-months Teir Mid-range Mid-range Website Product page Product page From JB Hi-Fi or Nothing AU online JB Hi-Fi or Nothing AU online Made in China China Company Nothing (Est. 2020) is privately owned and London-based. Nothing (Est. 2020) is privately owned and London-based. More CyberShack smartphone news and reviews CyberShack smartphone news and reviews Test date March March Ambient temp 15-28° 15-28° Release March March Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Only buy from Nothing Online or JB Hi-Fi. The rest are grey market. Only buy from Nothing Online or JB Hi-Fi. The rest are grey market.

Warning: Do not buy grey market

Nothing is a trendy phone brand with a huge grey market. Only buy the Australian-certified version for Telco networks and an Australian warranty from Nothing AU or JB Hi-Fi. You can check its bonafide by an R-NZ C-Tick on the packaging and under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory labels.

Read: Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader). We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass+ rating to indicate it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

How to make the best use of this review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach 5000+ words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are at the beginning of each table, and at the end are CyberShack’s View, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

Where the (3a) and (3a) Pro differ, we will put the latter in an adjacent table or brackets.

First Impression – yes, it’s a Nothing

Nothing has, for want of a better word, a techno-funk rear design with Glyph lights, big camera bumps, and transparent tinted rear glass showing (faux) wiring. They have a straight edge frame with rounded corners. Turn them over, and they are typical boring glass slabs until you turn them on and see the colourful, 10-bit AMOLED screen and some more funky icons (only Nothing apps – the rest are Google standard).

On the right side is power (uppermost), and below it is a new ‘Essential Key’ to open Nothing’s ‘Essential Space’. On the left are volume up and down.

It is important to remember that these are midrange devices at reasonable prices.

Essential Key/Essential Space

One press captures the screen, and you can add voice or text notes. I used it a few times, but I got tired of pressing the wrong key and dismissing the screen. It was also inconveniently placed for a selfie mount.

It creates summaries, transcriptions, and possible actions like reminders or to-do lists, all sorted into collections. It needs an internet and server connection and requires photo, location and notification permissions. If you use the key in the camera app, the photo goes to the Essential Space, where you can add voice or text notes, etc.

All content is securely stored on-device. When it needs cloud processing, data is encrypted, securely processed, and automatically deleted once completed.

It is a work in progress; if you consider it valuable, then great. Nothing does not allow the button to be disabled or remapped.

AI – There but not dominant

Unlike one major brand that promotes its AI (and shoves it down your throat by requiring a user account and using its apps), Nothing quietly supports Google Gemini Nano.

It has sufficient NPU power via the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 to do most standard AI on the device. It can also access Google Gemini cloud for all that it offers. You can enable ‘Circle to Search’ under Navigation settings. At this stage, Google Gemini remains free for on-device and basic AI-cloud.

Glyph Interface LEDs

Glyph LED strips on the rear light up in patterns to indicate notifications, calls, timers, charging, volume, music visualisation and more. It has moved past the gimmick stage to a helpful visual indicator, and third-party apps like Uber, Google Calendar, etc., can access its API.

Screen – Exceed

This full 10-bit/1/07 billion colour, 120Hz AMOLED screen puts Samsung and Google’s 8-bit/16.7 million colour screens to shame.

The colours are accurate and punchy (Alive or Standard modes). The typical brightness is around 400 nits, but it ramps up to about 800 nits in the sun and as high as 3,000 nits (2% window) with HDR10+ video.

It uses Panda Glass (like Gorilla Glass 3) with a Mohs hardness of 6 (steel at 6.5 scratches it). It is not drop-resistant. Although it has a factory-fitted screen protector, we recommend using a third-party glass protector.

No banding – 10-bit colour makes a world of difference

Passes the HDR gamut test as you expect of a real 10-bit screen.

PWM – You are very safe

At 2160Hz, it avoids PWM dimming at 50%+ brightness.

Summary: For the price, its Flexible 10-bit AMOLED screen is a superb choice, with an excellent colour gamut and colour accuracy.



Better still, at 2160Hz, it avoids PWM dimming at 50%+ brightness. It still has PWM below 50%.

While it is supposed to be the same screen as the (3a) Pro, there are batch differences that account for slightly different gamut and performance.

Screen specs

Size 6.77″ Type Flexible AMOLED LTPS (Not LTPO) Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 2392 x 1080 PPI 387 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 88% Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours

True 10-bit – not 8-bit plus 2 FRC Refresh Hz, adaptive High: 120Hz maximum

Standard: 60Hz

Dynamic: 60/90/120Hz 30Hz base for video playback 60Hz games lock Note that the screen only supports 60/90/120Hz stepping – it is not LTPO AMOLED.

Games lock at 60Hz Response 120Hz 1000Hz Nits typical, test Claim: 800 typical

Test: 720 (717)

The (3a) review model had a slightly whiter screen than the (3a) Pro. Nits max, test Claim 1300 HBM

Test: 1275 (1257)

Claim 3000 peak

Unable to test in a 2% window, but it does support HDR10+ (no Dolby Vision) Contrast Infinite sRGB 100+% in Standard and Alive modes DCI-P3 80% Standard mode

110% Alive mode Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) From 2 to 2.7 depending on mode HDR Level HDR10+ (no Dolby Vision) SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No, but the night light setting gives a warm colour temperature. PWM if known Claim 2160Hz



Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android 15 DRM L1 SDR and HDR from some streaming platforms Gaming 60Hz lock

There is a gaming setting to focus on games without interruption. Screen protection Panda Glass (no grade specified)

MoH hardness 6 (average scratch resistance)

Not drop resistant

Processor – Pass+

The Qualcomm SD7s Gen 3 is a great mid-range choice. It has many of the more expensive SD8 features and enough performance to satisfy. Qualcomm SoCs are the most trouble-free with good overall performance.

It has an NPU to do AI, albeit slower than a Google Pixel 9 or Samsung S25 Ultra.

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD7s Gen 3 nm 4nm TSMC N4P Cores 1×2.5GHz + 3×2.4GHz + 4×1.8GHz Modem Qualcomm integrated 5G modem up to 2.9Gbps (not specifying X series name) AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion Geekbench AI’s last score is an overall rating.

By comparison, the Samsung S25 Ultra rating is in brackets.

CPU 690/645/1246 (4571)

GPU 249/323/322 (1749)

NNAPI 233/234/542 (1459)

QNN 235/236/11259 (61049)

AiTuTu: 52,352 (66443)

AI Benchmark 6: 1385 (10536)

GFLOPS: 13.56 (22.57)

GINOPS: 17.29 (35.909) AnTuTu 796,392 (Samsung S25 Ultra is 2,143,922) Geekbench 6 Single-core 1208 Geekbench 6 multi-core 3373 Like Most like MediaTek Dimensity 8050 or SD870.

Benchmarks GPU Adreno 810 GPU Test Open CL 3404 Like SD 870 Vulcan 4427 RAM, type 8 or 12GB LPDDR4X plus 2GB virtual RAM (12GB in Pro) Storage, free, type 128 or 256GB UFS 2.2 (256GB in Pro) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 769.7

1050 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 523.29

68.87 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Sees a 2TB external SSD in Files but won’t test or mount. Comment It is a great processor with more than enough power and speed for daily use. It can handle games (screen locks to 60Hz).

It has a Hexagon NPU for basic on-device AI processing. Google Gemini. As you can see, AI is nowhere near the SD8 Elite.

Throttle test – Exceed

Nothing has done a great job with vacuum heat exchange, and the SoC only minimally throttles under a 100% load for 15 minutes/

Max GIPS 288459 Average GIPS 276343 Minimum GIPS 257882 % Throttle 8% CPU Temp <50 Comment The SD7s Gen 3 is a 4nm chip, and Nothing has done a great job with thermal management, resulting in minimal throttling under our 100% load test for 15 minutes.

Comms – Pass but could be so much more

The Qualcomm SoC supports Wi-Fi 6E AXE, but it is not enabled, meaning this is a dual-band 2.4/5GHz device losing the 6GHz band. Its absence is due to cost, and few, if any, competitors in this price bracket offer 6E.

It performs exceptionally well on the 5GHz band, hitting the maximum speed of 2822/2822Mbps full duplex at 2m and minimal drop off out to 10 or 15m.

Bluetooth is 5.4 Multipoint (you can connect to two devices).

GPS is single-band and has a 3m accuracy. It is OK for in-vehicle navigation, as the processor can recalculate quickly.

USB-C 2.0 supports external SSD OTG cut and paste backup but no Alt DP video or audio.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX 2.4/5

WCN6750 2 x 2, MU-MIMO BUT

6E is not enabled Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -41/2882/2822 Test 5m -44/2600/2401 Test 10m -53/2401/2161 BT Type 5.4 Multi-point GPS single, dual GPS (L1), Glonass (L1), Beidou (B1), Galilei (E1), QZSS (L1) USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps no Alt DP support ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC ST21NFC Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Front Hall sensor Proximity Yes Comment Someone should tell Nothing that we have Wi-Fi 6E down under.

4/5G – Pass+

Two things make this a very good phone: strong reception for city, suburbs, regional, and rural use and a DSDA (Dual SIM, Dual Active), meaning you can have two SIMs active simultaneously.

The (3a) Pro has dual SIMM and an e-SIM, making it more attractive to travellers. Both have most 4G world bands.

SIM Dual SIM Active DSDA (dual SIM, Dual Active) Ring tone: single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66 Comment Close to a world phone 5G sub-6 GHz n1, 2, 3,5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 77, 78 Comment Close to a world phone mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 4G 26.5/14/4/28ms (average)

5G – not strong enough signal Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 4G Band 3 7.9pW

4G Band 28 2.5pW

5G – Band 7 199.5fW Tower 2 4G Band 3 2pW

5G Band 7 20fW Tower 3 4G Band 3 2pW

4G Band 28 1.6pW Tower 4 4G Band 28 794fW Comment As a 4G phone, it will work in cities, suburbs, regional and rural areas if you have adequate band 28 coverage.

As a 5G phone (the test is in a blackspot), it’s OK for city and suburb use.

Battery – Pass+

Nothing advertises this as a 50W charge capable, but in our tests with several high-end GaN chargers and 5W cables, we could only get 9V/3A/27W. Our charge times reflect that.

It claims that its battery can have 1200 recharge cycles and retain 90% capacity. While this claim may be technically correct, it is likely based on using around 70% maximum charge and slow night charge options.

It uses 250mA when idle/screen on but a relatively high 1500-1550mA under load/screen-on. Typical users will get 15-20 hours of use, but heavy users like gamers could see it exhausted in <5 hours. The 1080p video loop at 22 hours is quite good.

Battery specs

mAh 5000mAh nominal (19.45Wh)

3.89V/4.92A/19.14W

Claimed 1200 recharge cycles at 90% fill Charger, type, supplied None supplied

Claim 50W capable

Using Anker 240W (100W per channel) and 5W cable achieved 9V/3A/27W PD, QC level PD and PPS Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable 7.5W cable Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 0.6 Charge 0-100% Claim 56 minutes

1 hour 7 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A 5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 22 hours PC Mark 3 battery

17 hours 19 minutes

Accubattery: 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 892.7 minutes, 14.87 hours, 3353 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on.

3 hours 30 minutes

Accubattery: 4 hours 57 minutes mA Full load screen on 1500-1550 mA Watt idle Screen on 250 Estimate loss at max refresh 20% Estimate typical use It is a little hard to be accurate, as 250 mA at idle is good, but 1500-1550 mA under load is 20% higher than we expected. The always-on display and 120Hz would exhaust this in 3-5 hours of screen-on time. If you are a typical user, you might get 15-20 hours. Comment We have only one issue – that the best 100/140W GaN chargers could only charge at 9V/3A/27W with a 5W cable. Nothing claim 50W (presumably 10V/5A).

Battery Saver can charge to 90%, and Battery Health can charge between 70% and 90% (I presume the battery charge cycles are based on this). It also has a slow charge setting for overnight use.

Sound hardware – Pass+

The sound hardware is largely Qualcomm Aqsitic-based, but it uses 2 x TFA98 5W Class-D amps, probably to squeeze a little more volume out.

Qualcomm has a suite of aptX codecs and high-res LDAC, which is excellent for Bluetooth earphones. Hands-free is good with some noise cancelling. It has a USB-C DAC to allow direct connection of USB headphones.

But good hardware does not mean good sound – read Sound Quality next.

Speakers Forward-firing Earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning Not specified AMP 2 x TFA98 5.6W, THD 1% Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res Yes, with BT and LDAC 3.5mm No, but has FSA4480 USB-C DAC to allow a direct connection to USB headphones BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDC V3/5 up to 24-bit/48000Hz. Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) No decoder or spatial sound processing EQ No Mics One top and one bottom with what appears to be an ANC mic near the camera Test dB – all on EQ flat Volume max 82 (little above average) Media (music) 70.8 Ring 76.1 Alarm 81.1 Notifications 75.9 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Dual mics and what appears to be an ANC mic near the camera provide good voice pickup. The volume is adequate for hands-free use at arm’s length. BT headphones The Qualcomm Aqstic audio, with a wide selection of codecs and 24-bit processing, makes this a good device for headphones—especially LDAC-compatible ones.

Sound Quality – Passable

No glass slab has great sound – getting deep bass and decent treble from the micro-speakers is impossible. So, most focus on clear voice (1-4kHz), and this is no exception.

Music-wise, the lack of almost all bass and treble means the music is flat and lifeless unless you use BT or USB headphones.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow climb to 500Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow climb to 500Hz Mid 400-1000Hz Flat to 6kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 6kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 6kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Steep dive to 20kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Steep dive to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep dive to 20kHz Sound Signature type Mid for clear voice. The music quality has no significant bass or treble and lacks any vitality. Soundstage As wide as the phone. DA and spatial content do not give any 3D height or surround. Comment It is easy to be a ‘harsh’ judge, but most phones are no better. This has a decent balance between the speakers and decent left-right separation, but the micro-speakers cannot do more.

Build – Pass+

While it has a plastic outer frame, the mid-frame is aluminium, making it stronger. It is well-made and should last the distance.

Size (H X W x D) 163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm Weight grams 201 Front glass Panda Glass has a Mohs hardness 6 for scratch resistance but not drop resistance. Since glass can shatter easily, we recommend a third-party glass protector. Rear material 2.5D transparent tinted Glass revealing faux wiring sticker inside Frame Mid-frame Aluminium Outer frame – PMMA IP rating IP64 Colours Black (Black or Grey)

White

Blue Pen and stylus support No Teardown See below In the box Charger No USB cable 3W Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Use any PPS or PD charger >30W and 5A cable for maximum charge speed.

They are relatively easy to repair 4.5/10

Android – Pass+

As I used Nothing OS 3.1 overlaid on pure Android, I found lots of added value and, frankly, not as much of a learning curve as I expected. We mentioned Glyph and the Experience Space earlier.

It has a 2+3+6 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches.

Android Android 15 Security patch date 1/2/25 (current) UI Nothing OS 3.1 OS upgrade policy 3 OS Security patch policy 6 years security patches Bloatware It is very clean – 10 points!

You can use all standard Google apps as well as some Nothing substitutes.

Those used to Android’s standard icons may have to relearn the Nothing iconography – easy. Other Glyph Composer

Glyph Torch

Glyph Progress (supports Google Calendar)

Flip to Glyph

Bedtime schedule

Music visualisation

Camera countdown

Glyph Fill Light Comment Essential Key

Long-press to record voice.

Double press to access Essential Space.

AI organises your captures and generates personalised suggestions and actions to help you stay on top.



Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Goodix Under Glass Face ID 2D Comment I am beginning to enjoy using Nothing OS 3.1. At first, I thought it a bit ‘wanky’ with its dot matrix printer fonts and icons but much thought has gone into adding value to Android 15 and beyond.

Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro Camera – Pass+

When I first tested the devices, all three sensors suffered from excessive overprocessing. The latest firmware updates have addressed that, and it’s more natural now. So before you read on, please note that the camera received at least two major firmware updates in March/April, which quickly addressed any early review issues, so beware of March reviews.

Nothing has AI TrueLens Engine 3.0, which enhances tone mapping and scene recognition across multiple frames to produce the final image. It achieves a reasonable balance between details in the high and low lights. It uses Google’s Ultra HDR format to display enhanced dynamic range.

The camera is the most significant difference between the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro.

Nothing (3a) left and (3a) Pro right.

Both have a 50MP wide sensor (different model sensors) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor (the same), although there are subtle differences in implementation. It is pretty good all around, with solid colour and dynamic range. It produces well-balanced and natural colours in daylight, office, and low light.

The Pro has a 3X/60X optical/hybrid 50MP Sony Lyta 600 Periscope sensor – you can shoot 50MP with 3X optical zoom – excellent. The 3a has a straight telephoto 50MP JN5 Samsung 2X/30X sensor.

The 30X is an AI hybrid zoom using the (3a) 8X digital and 2X Optical zoom (no OIS). The 60X (3a) Pro uses the 6X digital and 3X Optical zoom and has OIS/EIS stabilisation, which is a pleasure to use and gives excellent results.

The 8M ultra-wide is reasonable in daylight – the colours don’t match the wide sensor, but overall, having that extra wide shot is nice. The (3a) uses this for the fixed focus macro, but the (3a) Pro uses the periscope for macro for better results.

The read camera video has a maximum of 4K@30fps, but as usual, 1080p@30fps has OIS and EIS and gives a great result. The audio recording is average.

We cannot resist commenting on the (3a) Pro’s massive circular 55 x 5mm huge camera hump but it is pretty convenient to hold the phone, and it does not rock on a desk.

You can even create camera presets and open a default preset when double-pressing the power button.

Summary—This is one of the better mid-range setups, and the Pro periscope sensor is unheard of at this price.

Camera test shots

(3a) left and (3a) Pro right unless indicated

1X and both are very good with decent HDR, colours (overcast day) background and foreground detail.

Ultra-wide using the same 8MP sensor. Excellent color, HDR and details. Colour-matching with the 50MP sensor is pretty good.

2X uses the 50MP 2X Optical zoom sensor on both devices. This accounts for the colour difference to 1X. The (3a) Pro has more natural colour and dynamic range as well as ore background detail. Still both are excellent.

4X – The difference between telephoto and periscope becomes more obvious with the (3a) Pro showing better colours, details and HDR.

10X – The (3a) has overprocessed this shot in an effort to get details back,, resulting in darker colours, but otherwise, it’s OK. The (3a) Pro is more natural and not overprocessed.

30X. The limit of the (3a) and its noisy and out of focus. The (3a) Pro has quite a decent noise-free shot.

50X – The (3a) Pro can take reasonable shots. The left shot is about 1km away. The OIS and EIS work extremely well on the periscope compared to the shakey images on the (3a) although we recommend a tripod for anything above 10X.

(3a) does not have a macro setting, but you can use the fixed focus ultrawide at 100mm to get a reasonable shot

The (3a) Pro uses the periscope zoom to take macros, offering a 3 or 6X magnification. The shots are excellent, well-focused, good colour, and you can take them from over 30cm away.

Night mode adds little – just brightens the images.

Camera Specs

Rear Primary Wide Wide round 5mm depth camera bump MP 50.1MP bins to 12.5MP 50.3MP bins to 12.6MP Sensor Samsung SK5GN9 Samsung SK5GNJ Focus PDAF Dual Pixel PDAF f-stop 1.88 1.88 um FOV° (stated, actual) 84.5 (72.8 to 85.1) 84.5 (72.8 to 85.3) Stabilisation OIS and Qualcomm EIS OIS and Qualcomm EIS Zoom 8X digital 6X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide Ultra-wide MP 8MP Same Sensor Sony IMX355 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 2 FOV (stated, actual) 120 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Telephoto Periscope Zoom and 3x 6x macro MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN5 Sony LYTIA 600 (IMX882) Focus PDAF PDAF f-stop f/2.0 f/2.55 um .64 bins to 1.28 .8 bins to 1.8 FOV (stated, actual) 49.5 33.6 Stabilisation EIS OIS and Qualcomm EIS Zoom 2X Optical

30X Hybrid Digital 3X Optical

60X Hybrid Digital Video max good dynamic range

good audio

4K@30fps Flash Single Auto-HDR Yes Ultra XDR

Auto Tone

Portrait Optimiser

Motion Capture

Night Mode QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes DXO Mark No Nothing has nailed the tri-camera setup with a decent 50 (Wide) + 50 (Telephoto) and 8 (Ultrawide). All work very well and AI processing is good without being overpowering.

Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro selfie camera

The selfies are different (3a) 32MP and (3a) Pro 50MP. The image is natural, and the quality is good but quite different, especially when you want to enlarge the image. Both will do a small group selfie.

Front Selfie Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KKD1 Samsung SK5JN1 Focus Fixed Fixed f-stop f/2.2 f/2.2 um .64 bins to 1.28 .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 89 (76.1 to 88.8) 81.2 (71.8 to 84.3) Stabilisation No No Flash Screen fill Screen fill Zoom No – crop factor 8.2X No – crop factor 6.6X Video max 1080p@60fps 4K@30fps

CyberShack’s view: Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro are nothing to be sneezed at

After the underwhelming (2a) last year, I could only wish this company all the best in its UK home market. I had no expectations that the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro would lift the bar so much and provide class-leading features and value.

The pick is the (3a) Pro, but that is because I use periscope zoom and an e-SIM. Otherwise, the (3a) 12/256GB version is the sweet spot.

While it will primarily appeal to the trendy types, don’t write these off because chances are they are way better than what you were thinking of buying.

Competition

The (3a) It is the class leader in the $500-599 bracket, substantially eclipsing Samsung A36 for speeds and feeds.

The (3a) Pro is the class leader in the $800-899 bracket. It faces more competition from Google Pixel 9a and OPPO Reno 13 and eats the HDM Skyline for breakfast.

Overall, it has more RAM/Storage, a better camera, better phone reception and a better screen than any competitor.

Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro ratings

Ratings Please note that a pass mark is 70/100 Features 85 85 Nothing has achieved near perfection for a $599/680 mid-range. It has a great camera, screen, processor, phone reception and a very interesting/likeable Nothing OS 3.1 over Android 15. Go for the 12/256GB model Value 90 90 It is the class leader in $500-599, substantially eclipsing Samsung A36 in terms of speeds and feeds. It is the class leader in $800-899. It faces more competition from Google Pixel 9a and OPPO Reno 13 and eats the HDM Skyline for breakfast. Overall, it has more RAM/Storage, a better camera, phone reception, and screen than any other. Performance 90 90 It has a Qualcomm SD7s Gen 3 processor, which is all you need for daily use and productivity. Considering you would have to spend 2-3 times more for an SD8 Elite processor, this is all you need—and then some. Ease of Use 85 85 It is easy once you get used to Nothing OS 3.1 and its iconography. Pure Android 15 with a quirky font!

AI is shoved down your throat, but it is there with Google Gemini and its on-device and on-cloud features. Add a two-year warranty, three OS upgrades, and six years of security patches, and you cannot go wrong. Design 85 85 I like the design, from the Glyph lights to the square-sided frame. It’s chic without being over the top. Rating out of 10 87 87

Pros and Cons

Pro 1 It has a great, colour-accurate, 10-bit AMOLED screen, and no PWM! 2 Excellent energy-efficient SD7s Gen 3 processor with reasonable battery life. 3 Great camera—the only thing missing is the (3a) Pro’s periscope zoom. Its 2X/20X telephoto is good. Great camera – the periscope zoom is 3x/60X, is impressive. 4 City, suburb, regional and rural phone reception 5 Interesting UI over pure Android adds value Final comment

When I tested the (2a), I wrote that it’s a great second try, but too many issues made it hard to recommend. The score was 76/100. I was pleasantly surprised that the (3a) and Pro were such a quantum leap over the 2a, removing any objections that anyone could have and remembering the incredible value these present. The Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro have our unreserved buy recommendation. Con 1 For the price – none 2 No charger inbox 3 Warranty and service via JB Hi-Fi 4 Wi-Fi 6E is not implemented here 5

Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro From $599 to $849 8.7 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Great, colour-accurate, 10-bit AMOLED screen, and no PWM!

Excellent energy-efficient SD7s Gen 3 processor with reasonable battery life.

Great camera - The Pro periscope zoom is 3x/60X, is impressive.

City, suburb, regional and rural phone reception

Interesting UI over pure Android adds value Cons For the price - none

No charger inbox

Warranty and service via JB Hi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E is not implemented here

