Nokia G42 5G – a user-repairable smartphone (review)

The Nokia G42 5G is user-repairable – at least the battery and some parts, and has a great warranty and OS/Security Patch policy.

But at $449, it offers little more than a more mainstream Qualcomm SD480+ SoC over the UniSoc T606 found in its $349 Nokia G22 – DIY repairable. Motorola has the $329 G53, $399 G62, and $449 G42 that all meet or exceed the Nokia G42. As we often say of Nokia, if you ignore the price and accept that you pay more for the Volvo of the smartphone world, it is a decent handset.

What is user-repairable?

Nokia and iFixit Australia have spare parts, including the tools and screen ($94.99), charge port ($44.99), battery ($52.99) and rear cover ($52.99), that are user-replaceable. Interestingly, it promotes its 800-charge cycle battery (and still takes an 80% charge), which lasts about 60% longer than the 500-cycle batteries used on lower-cost smartphones. You are going to get 4-5 years out of it anyway.

iFixit also has agreements with Google and Samsung for selected model parts, and it is a move we applaud that needs to go so much further.

Australian review: Nokia G42 5G 6/128GB Dual sim hybrid with microSD Model TA-1581 DS 6/128

Website AUProduct Page
Price$449
From *Harvey Norman, Nokia Online, JB Hi-Fi
Warranty24-months ACL
Made inChina
CompanySee above
MoreCyberShack Nokia news and reviews. Note that Nokia did not participate in CyberShack’s review program until 2023.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary (the first) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below.  These are based on the price bracket as well. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>System>Certification, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t Buy a Grey Market Phone (guide)

Nokia G42 5G

First Impression – Pass

Nokia has a sustainability push – a large part of the frame and back is made from recycled plastic. While we appreciate the effort, our research shows that consumers generally won’t pay more for that when buying. Why? Sustainable practices are expected now!

It looks well-made, has a three-year warranty, and can be repaired. But under the hood is a basic Qualcomm SD480+ four-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor. That has long been superseded by the SD4 Gen 1 and Gen 2. Some in this price bracket use SD690/695 5G SoC and offer 1080p screens.

Regardless, everything is fit for purpose, provided you remember this is an entry-level device at an above-entry-level price.

Screen – 6.5”, 1600 x 720, 60/90Hz IPS LCD – Pass

Nokia claims 560nits peak brightness, but the reality is that typical brightness is a maximum of 389 nits and a peak of 490nits in 2% of the screen when playing video. It has quite a low contrast of 990:1, meaning blacks are more greys. It has a distinct blue cast, but you can adjust that with the white balance slider. Colours are inaccurate at a Delta E of >6 (<4 is good).

Gorilla Glass 3 offers some scratch protection. The selfie camera uses the older style ‘notch’.

It is not for gamers – 35ms GtG and the Qualcomm SoC just don’t cut it.

Summary: It is not a bad screen, but you can get 1080p screens for similar money.

Processor – Qualcomm SD480 Plus – Pass

It is an 8nm chip with two fast cores and six slow ones. Performance as a phone is reasonable. You only see lag when you have too many Apps open.

The 6/128GB is standard for this category, and it is nice to have a hybrid (shared with SIM 2) microSD slot to 1TB.

It does not Throttle under load (good), but it gets a tad warm at 44° – not an issue. USB-C 2.0 allows OTG cut and paste to external flash and SSD drives to 1TB.

Nokia G42 5G

Summary: There is enough power for decent phone-level performance, but it can lag under load.

Comms – Pass

  • Nokia claims it is Wi-Fi 6 AX ready – it is not. The SoC supports a maximum of Wi-Fi 5 AC and 433Mbps half-duplex data transfer rates. It holds a 433Mbps Wi-Fi signal up to 10m from the router.
  • The dual-band GPS is accurate to 3m, so it should be fine for in-car navigation.
  • USB-C 2.0 does not support audio/video/data streams, so the only way to show a screen on a TV is via casting.
  • NFC is standard in this category.

4/5G – Pretty good – Pass+

Qualcomm knows how to make 5G modems, so much so that Apple use them instead of its own. This gets a strong, usable signal on the closest four towers. It is suitable for the city, suburb, and regional use with reasonable tower coverage. It may not be ideal for rural use. It has a dual hybrid SIM.

Battery – Pass+

Nokia claims 800 full recharge cycles and will still hold 80% charge – far better than Samsung et al., which use 300-500 cycle batteries. Ironically, the QuickFix program has a battery you will probably never need.

It does not come with a charger. Nokia claims it can charge at 20W, but tests with several third-party USB-C PD, QC, and PPS chargers could only get 5V/3A/15W for the first 30% charge, and then it dropped back to 5V/2A/10W for the rest.

Tests (Adaptive screen)

  • Charge: 15W 2 hours and 20 minutes fast charge and 10W 2 hours 45 minutes
  • 1080p video 50% volume/brightness, aeroplane mode: 17 hours 21 minutes (slightly below expectations)
  • PC Mark 3 battery life: 17 hours 9 minutes
  • Accubattery: 17 hours and 49 minutes
  • GFX Bench T-Rex (simple game): 7.6 hours
  • 100% load Drain: 6 hours 44 minutes
  • mA full load: 1350-1450 (slightly high)
  • mA idle: 500-550 (slightly high)

Typical users should get two days. Nokia should not make a 20W charge claim unless it can provide a suitable charger.

Speaker – Mono – Passable

A single amp is used for the top earpiece (phone) or the bottom speaker (music or hands-free). It is for clear voice only. There is no EQ or presets. The maximum volume is about 80 dB.

BT 5.1 has a suite of codecs, including SBC, AC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive. This means up to 24-bit, 96000Hz. There is excellent left/right stereo headphone separation.

Build – repairable – Pass+

Some phones like Apple are built from the screen in – remove the screen to reach the innards. Nokia uses the back-in – remove the back to get to things. It is far better and protects a fragile screen.

It is QuickFix – mentioned earlier – so it is nice to know you can get major parts if needed.

It is 165 x 75.8 x 8.55 mm x 193.8g, and the back and frame comprise a high percentage of recycled plastic. It has an IP52 rating to withstand light rain.

Perhaps its most outstanding feature is the colours – So Pink, So Purple, and So Grey.

We repeat that no charger comes with the phone, adding $33.95 for its 33W charger (maximum 11V/3A/33W).

OS – Android 13 – Pass+

Nokia uses pure Android 13 and will upgrade to 15. It has three years of security patch updates. Add to that the 2-year warranty, and it can be a keeper.

It has succumbed to installing bloatware for money Booking.com, Express VPN, GoPro Quik, Linkedin, Netflix, Quickstep and Spotify.

Security is via a fingerprint sensor on the power key. Face ID is 2D – not as secure.

Nokia G42 5g Camera – Pass, maybe more

It uses a 50MP bins to 12.5MP Samsung GN5 sensor – a ubiquitous sensor in this price bracket. There is a 2MP Depth sensor and a 2MP Macro. In other words – one sensor does all the work. Video is a maximum of 1080p@30fps, and any AI processing is straight ‘Qualcomm’, which takes several seconds for HDR and night shots.

The selfie is an 8MP Hynix Hi846 – adequate but nothing special.

CyberShack’s view – Nokia G42 5G is a good phone, but it has very strong competition

The question is, what value do you put on the Nokia name, repairability, and decent 2+2+3 warranty and upgrade/security?

If you ignore the price and accept that you pay more for the Volvo of the smartphone world, it is a decent handset.

If you are just after a phone, there are cheaper ones. Look at OPPO A78 5G 128GB, Motorola G53 5G 128GB, and Samsung A15 5G 128GB for about $100 less. And for $50 more, Motorola’s 2022 Edge 30 Pro on runout is a bargain.

Rating

  • Features: 75 – It is a moderately performing SD480 Plus with everything you could want. It loses points for the 720p screen and no charger inbox.
  • Value: 75 – You can get better value for less in a competitive market. If you like Nokia, be prepared to pay a premium.
  • Performance: 75 – It is an entry-level 5G SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
  • Ease of Use: 80 – Pure Android, excellent 2+2+3 OS, and upgrade policy. Loses points for no charger inbox.
  • Design: 80 All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone. Earns points for Gorilla Glass and replaceable battery.

Pro

Pure Android, 2+3 OS and patch policy

2-year warranty

Reasonable battery life (but unable to reach 20W and no charger in box)

Good phone reception for city, suburbs and regional use.

Decent camera gives surprisingly good results in low light.

Con

No charger inbox

Mono sound

SD480 Plus SoC is in much lower-cost phones

Dull display – not daylight-readable

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.8 (E&OE)

Nokia G42 5G

BrandNokia
ModelNokia G42 5G
Model NumberTA-1581 DS 6/128
Price Base6/128
   Price base449
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierUpper entry level
WebsiteProduct page
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Nokia online
Made inChina
CompanyNokia is a smartphone brand owned by HMD Global in Espoo, Finland. Many ex-Nokia executives run it. Microsoft previously held the brand from 2014 to make Windows Mobile handsets. The G and X series are the sixth generation under HMD and represent a new naming convention.
Test date1-20 September 2023
Ambient temp10-20° and some 30°+ days
ReleaseJuly 2023
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Go to Settings, System, and Certification to check for RNZ C-Tick.
Nokia brand is often grey-marketed, and we repeat the warning that you must buy the genuine Australian firmware model if you want 5G, VoWi-Fi and Wi-Fi calling.

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution1612 x 720
PPI269
Ratio20.1:9
Screen to Body %0.827
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz fixed
60 or 90Hz Adaptive
Response 120HzAdaptive
Nits typical, testClaim 450 (tested 389)
Nits max, testClaim 560 with brightness boost (tested 490)
ContrastNo claim (990:1)
sRGBNo claim (80%)
DCI-P3N/A
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)>6
HDR LevelWill downscale HDR10 content to SDR as the brightness is way too low.
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownNot detected
Daylight readableNo
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRMWidevine L1 HD SDR
GamingIt is not for gaming due to slow 35ms GtG and underpowered SoC.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 3
CommentStrong blue cast with adjustable white balance slider.

Processor

Brand, Model
Qualcomm SD480 Plus
nm8
Cores2 x 2.2GHz & 6 x 1.9 GHz
ModemX51
AI TOPSApprox 4
Geekbench 6 Single-core747
Geekbench 6 multi-core1916
LikeComparison here
GPUAdreno 619 650MHz
GPU Test
Open CL1094
Like
Vulcan924
RAM, type6GB LPDDR4X
Storage, free, type128GB (98GB free)
micro-SDHybrid shared SIM slot to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps405
CPDT internal seq. write MBps348
CPDT microSD read, write MBps83/33MBps
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsFinds 2TB Kingston external SSD and allows OTG cut and paste backup. 31/38MBps
CommentOverall, the SoC Is fit for purpose but one or two steps below competitors. Used in Moto G22/32/42/51/53/62, Nokia G42/G310/G50/XR20
Throttle test
Max GIPS173404
Average GIPS169589
Minimum GIPS162999
% ThrottleNil
CPU Temp53
CommentGood thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC Dual band. Tests show it is not as advertised, Wi-Fi 6 AX ready, as the SD480 Plus SoC does not support this.
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-21/433
Test 5m-34/433
Test 10m-58/433 (-60/433 at 15m)
BT Type5.1
GPS single, dualDual accuracy 3m
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 OTG (no audio/video alt DP)
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro
   GyroYes – combo with Gyro
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentReasonable Wi-Fi speeds, NFC, and dual GPS (accurate to 3M) are good.

LTE and 5G

SIMDual SIM and with hybrid second SIM and microSD card slot. No eSIM.
   ActiveDSDS – one at a time
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 13, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 (full), 66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n40, n41 (full), n66, n77, n78
CommentAll Australian 5G and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms27.2/20/31ms (average)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-87/2pW (good)
   Tower 2-93/500fW-1pW
   Tower 3-94/500fW
   Tower 4-100/100-200fW
CommentSuitable for major and regional cities and suburbs where tower coverage is good.

Battery

mAh5000mAh
Maintains >80% of original battery capacity even after 800 full charging cycles.
QuickFix replaceable battery (purchase parts from iFixit)
Charger, type, suppliedClaims a 20W charge but no charger inbox.
 PD, QC levelQC 3.0 and PD 3.0 and can use any PD or PPS charger.
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive 60/120Hz
   Charge % 30mins
   Charge 0-100%2 hours 20 minutes. We could only get 5V/3A/15W dropping to 5V/2A/10W. Tested on various QC 3.0 and PD 3.0 chargers and 3 and 5W cables.
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2A2 hours and 45 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane17 hours 21 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery17 hours 9 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex456 minutes (7.6 hours) 4636 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on6 hours 44 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours
   mA full load1350-1450
   mA Watt idle Screen on500-550
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A tested on Adaptive
   Estimate typical useShould get two days of typical use.
CommentNo USB-C cable or charger was supplied with the review unit. Nokia should not make a 20W claim unless it can provide a charger to achieve that.

Sound

SpeakersMono earpiece or bottom-firing speaker.
TuningNo
AMPAW882 x 1 (unusual not to use the Qualcomm integrated amp)
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive. This means up to 24-bit, 96000Hz.
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQNo
MicsOne bottom microphone. It claims OZO 3D Audio recording, but that requires more than one mic.
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)70
   Ring82
   Alarm85
   Notifications85
   Earpiece60
   Hands-freeIt has a decent volume, but as a mono speaker, it focuses entirely on clear voice – not music.
   BT headphonesMono from the bottom speaker only. Earpice is used for phone calls.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzNo
High Bass 100-200HzNo
Low Mid 200-400HzNo
Mid 4000-1000HzNo
High-Mid 1-2kHzNo
Low Treble 2-4kHzMid for clear voice
Mid Treble 4-6kHzNo
High Treble 6-10kHzNo
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzNo
Sound Signature typeMid for clear voice. Music quality is poor with no bass, choppy upper mid, no treble and lacking any vitality.
   SoundstageNone – it is mono.
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D)165 x 75.8 x 8.55
Weight grams193.8
Front glassGorilla Glass 3
Rear materialRecycled plastic
FramePlastic unibody
IP rating52 – light rain
ColoursSo Pink
So Purple
So Grey
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableShould be a USB-C to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentLoses points due to no included charger. It cannot reach 20W charging despite trying several suitable chargers.

OS

Android13
Security patch date45108
UINone
OS upgrade policy2 OS upgrades to Android 15
Security patch policyThree years of monthly security patches
BloatwareBooking.com
Express VPN
GoPro Quik
Linkedin
Netflix
Quickstep
Spotify
CommentPure Android and 2 OS/3 years patches are among the best. Does try to get you to sign up for an HMD Account.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power key
Face IDFace ID 2D

 Nokia G42 5G rear camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP binned to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung GN5
   FocusPDAF
   f-stopf/1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)66.5-78.8°
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Depth
   MP2MP
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02m
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um2.88
  FOV (stated, actual)N/A
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP2MP
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02m
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um2.88
  FOV (stated, actual)N/A
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
SpecialCamera App is upgraded from standard Android.
   Video max1080p@30
   FlashSingle
   Auto-HDRPrimary lens, sensor only
Night mode, Dark Vision, Tripod mode, AI portrait, 50MP mode with HDR, Personalized watermarks
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeYes

Nokia G42 5G Front Camera

Selfie
  MP8MP
   SensorHynix HI846
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)68.6-80.9°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps

Nokia G42 5G Camera Comments

