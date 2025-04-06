Motorola g05 and g15 entry-level – all you need (Smartphone review)

The Motorola g05 and g15 are almost identical twins, with the latter offering a marginally better camera, double storage, and a slightly higher-resolution screen. They both represent superb value.

While we usually delight in reviewing premium models, getting back to basics grounds us. What does an entry-level phone need?

Good signal strength for city and suburbs – ✅

Decent, readable screen – ✅

At least a full day’s battery life and reasonable recharge times – ✅

Adequate processing power, RAM and storage for everyday use – ✅

Quality and longevity – even at these prices, you need it to last a few years – ✅

Android 15 and reasonable security upgrades – ✅

The Motorola g05 and g15 ace these requirements

What, no AI? Thank goodness!

There is a distinct digital divide – read Smartphone buying patterns are changing – AI is not the driver! This is an honest smartphone with some minor AI camera assistance for better photos and videos. It does support Google Gemini AI Assistant and basic in-cloud AI.

Which one for you?

The g05 stands out for its longer battery life and a whiter, visibly brighter 720p screen. If money is tight, the g05 is the pick, as you lose no functionality.

The g15 stands out for its ultra-wide/macro sensor, which gives the camera a bit more flexibility. Both have the same 50MP main sensor and take almost identical shots.

Australian Review: Motorola g05 and g15

Note: As these are essentially the same devices, we will show the g15 results in brackets after the g05 results. This is a mini-review, but you will still find over 300 data points and tests for each phone in the tables at the end of the review. Where they are the same, we will leave the g15 table blank.

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g05 Motorola g15 Model Number XT2523-10 XT2521-4 RAM/Storage Base 4/64 4/128 Price base as at 1/4/25 $179 $229 Warranty 2 years Teir Entry-level Website Product Page Product page From JB Hi-Fi Plum Red, Forest Green and Misty Blue at Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Bing Lee, Amazon Motorola store, and motorola.com.au

Big W: Fresh Lavender Vegan leather Gravity Grey, Sunrise Orange and Iguana Green at Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Amazon, and motorola.com.au. Made in China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984), a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has ambitious plans to become one of the top five smartphone makers. Test date March 2025 Ambient temp 20-30° Release February 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Only purchase from Motorola or its approved retailers. This is the Australian model.

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass+ rating to indicate it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

g05 with a single camera (the second is a light sensor) g15 with two cameras

First Impression – Looks Great

The vegan leather colour choices and the excellent camera hump ‘lava flow’ treatment make this phone look a lot more expensive and premium. Add Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection (against scratches, not drops) and a two-year warranty, and it should last quite a few years. That is important to the value market.

The best thing is that it’s all you need for everyday use, including NFC for Google Pay, a camera that surpasses social media standards (g15 adds ultrawide angle and macro capabilities), all-day battery life, and surprisingly good city and suburb phone reception.

The downside is that it can be laggy– a characteristic of lower-end processors. 4GB RAM is the minimum, but the extra 8GB virtual RAM helps lower the available 64GB (128GB) storage.

Screen – 6.7” 720 (1080p) – Pass

These are both IPS LCDs, which means no Pulse Width Modulation dimming like high-end OLEDs (Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick?).

The g05 720p screen is visibly brighter than the g15 1080, but that is because it uses a ‘cooler blue’ temperature default, whereas the latter is a little more natural. Neither has Blue-light protection, but it is not expected at this price.

The other minor issue is that the g15 1080p screen requires more energy, resulting in a few hours less battery life.

Summary: Fit for purpose

Processor – Pass

The MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme, released in 2020, is built on a 12mm die. It runs hotter and uses more energy than the later MediaTek Dimensity or Snapdragon Gen 4 or 6 processors.

However, it is the primary reason that Motorola can offer a phone at this price. 4GB of RAM is the bare minimum for Android 15 (some OS models have 8GB – do not buy these), and consequently, the phone can be laggy and slow under load. It is not for gamers.

It has RAM Boost, which borrows 8GB of virtual RAM from the storage, reducing its quantum. Although it does not significantly improve speed and reduces available storage, we recommend using it.

This processor lacks any real AI or NPU capabilities. The GPU is not fast enough for recent games, and the CPU throttles 27% under load.

Summary: Fit for Purpose

Comms – Not bad at all – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC reaches 433/433 Mbps (maximum speed) on the 5 GHz band out to about 15 m—good. Bluetooth 5 lacks a multi-point connection (two concurrent devices).

GPS is also a surprise – it is a single-band system (Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS) but has an accuracy of less than 1m, making it suitable for in-car navigation. However, the processor can be pretty slow in recalculating routes

Summary: No issue here

4G – A surprise – Pass

To be polite, MediaTek G series modems are generally only for good reception areas. Motorola has addressed this issue with a better antenna and tuning, enabling it to find two of the four towers in our test area at respectable picowatt speeds. So, it is good for the city and suburbs and anywhere you have decent band 28 access.

It has dual SIM slots (and a dedicated 1TB microSD slot) and, best of all, dual ringtones, which are great for travel. The modem is DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby), meaning only one can be active at a time.

Battery – Pass (would have been more if there was a charger inbox)

It has a 5200mAh battery (approximately 19Wh) that will last 24+ hours (not 40 as claimed) with typical use. It can charge at up to 9V/2A/18W (and this drops off as the battery fills) in under two hours.

The biggest difference is that the g15, with its 1080p screen, uses more energy and has about 1-3 hours less battery life (depending on load).

Sound – same as it ever was for most phones – almost passable

It is impossible to get decent sound from two differently sized micro-speakers – the earpiece and bottom speaker. It is also impossible to get any low and mid bass or mid and high treble, leaving the music dull and lifeless. Conversely, it is fine for as a phone for clear voice with decent Mids.

Bluetooth 5.0 is a single-point connection (to one device) and supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, and LHDC V3/5 16-bit 44100/48000Hz codecs. If you have LDAC headphones, you’ll enjoy a higher-resolution experience. It has a 3.5mm 4-pole jack for a combo cabled mic and stereo headphones.

It decodes Dolby Atmos (it does not decode Dolby Vision content), but the speakers offer no DA spatial effects. You get good DA with headphones.

Build – Pass+

It has a plastic frame, faux vegan leather back and Gorilla Glass 3 (scratch-resistant, not drop-resistant cover glass). The look is great with the lava flow over the camera hump.

It has a basic IP52 water-repellent coating – don’t dunk this one.

Add a 2-year warranty and you cannot go wrong.

Android – Pass+

It comes with Android 15, but there are no OS upgrades – not expected at this price, anyway. It has two years of security patches, which is a bonus.

Hello UI is a light overlay on pure Android and adds lots of value without screwing up Android. I like it far more than the bloated, heavy Samsung One UI that has become a nightmare to navigate, much less maintain any privacy.

The lower the phone’s cost, the more bloatware Motorola is paid to include. When removed, you regain over 5GB of storage space!

Interestingly, these phones (technically the same under the hood) run different Android versions – g05 V26 1/1/25 and g15 V15 1/12/24.

Motorola g05 and g15 rear camera – Pass

g05 single camera g15 dual camera

Both have a Samsung S5KJN1 50MP quad-pixel sensor. It defaults to binning at 12.5MP, which enables basic AI to select the best pixels and produce a better image. The sensor is really meant for lower-cost phones and uses a .64um pixel (bins to 1.28um). Still images are fine in daylight, OK in office light, and poor in low light.

You notice the image quality most when you blow them up to A4 or more (and I am using a 32” 4K reference monitor), so when viewed on a phone, the images appear good. Digital zoom is 6X, but it tends to be very noisy.

Video is 1080p@30fps without stabilisation and is better in daylight. The single bottom mic has poor far-field audio pickup.

The g15 has a 5MP fixed-focus ultra-wide/macro generic sensor that takes reasonable ultra-wide images, but the colours are different to the main sensor. Macro is good, but the fixed focus means you need to be precise with focal distance.

Summary: The rear camera provides better than social media class images.

Motorola g05 and g15 front camera – Passable

It is an 8MP, fixed-focus generic sensor with f/2.0 and 1.12um pixels, good in daylight or under brighter office lights. The field of view is just wide enough for dual selfies. Selfies are lacklustre, with colour image issues, but still quite acceptable.

Summary: Fit for purpose.

CyberShack’s view: The Motorola g05 and g15 are excellent entry-level phones

You may recall that at the beginning of the review, I mentioned ‘grounding’ or coming back to earth. As a 25-year smartphone reviewer, I am acutely aware that not everyone needs a $1000 or $2000+ phone.

What they need is functionality, and these two devices meet or exceed any average phone user’s needs.

I take my hat off to Motorola for being one of the few companies (OPPO is the other) that bother with entry-level where profit margins are razor thin and owners’ expectations are conversely quite high (Champagne tastes and lemonade budget).

As a company, Motorola has made some spectacular phones that eat major brand names for breakfast. Its Motorola Razr 50 Ultra raises the flip smartphone bar yet again and is vastly better than the Samsung Flip. The $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro, an excellent upper-midrange smartphone, was our 2024 smartphone of the year, passing all 15 criteria (the Samsung S24 Ultra had an honourable mention but did not meet several important criteria). Motorola’s mid-rangers offer way more bang for your buck than Samsung’s A-series.

It seems that in 2025, Motorola will raise the bar again.

Reviewers final comment

These are entry-level devices replacing the g04/g14. The G15 adds an ultra-wide and macro camera with the same main camera and 1080p screen, 1080p screen and 128GB storage. They both get our buy recommendation. However, the following comments are not about the phones but about the way that the website portrays them.

Its websites make claims that are not accurate.

The camera is more for daylight – not exceptional in low light.

There is no next-level sight and sound – it is an IPS LCD screen in either HD or FHD SDR and typical micro-speakers. 7X bass – there is no low and mid bass and a very small amount of late high bass.

There is no way any user will get 40 hours of battery life – much less half that.

4GB RAM and 64/128GB eMMC are not fast, nor is the processor. RAM boost is useless for most applications.

Dolby Atmos decode does not provide spatial sound via the speakers.

The screen cannot be seen clearly in the sun – it is not daylight readable.

The screen colours are good for sRGB Standard Definition.

Unleash the speed of a powerful octa-core processor – not.

Our point is that all brands write effusive copy to sell a product, and who can blame them? It is more prevalent with Chinese brands, which tend to overhype the product. The Australian website is the same as the global sites, so we can’t blame the fine folk at Motorola AU.

Perhaps we are more sensitive to unsubstantiated claims than most. This has enough good features that on a bang-for-buck basis, it is hard to beat. Motorola, please take note, as we believe that focusing on the value proposition will help you sell more.

Competition

At $179, the g05 has no competition. It is far better than the HMD Aura with the Unisoc processor. The $199 OPPO A38 with a MediaTek 85 has more storage and a similar camera.

At $229, the g15 competes with the $259 OPPO A40, which has a Snapdragon 6S Gen 1 processor, 6/128GB RAM/Storage and offers better performance and better phone reception but its $30 more. Both severely outclass the $229 HMD Pusle.

Motorola g05 and g15 ratings

Remember that 70 is a Pass Mark. The g05 scores 78, and the g15 scores 77 – well above pass and excellent for entry-level phones..

Features: 75 – It has basic features commensurate with the price. No points were deducted for no charger inbox

Value: 90 (85) – It has the bare necessities at a reasonable price

Performance: 70 – The processor is fit for purpose, and 4/64 and 4/128GB are all you can expect. The mark is more about knowing that it won’t be blindingly quick and play games, etc.

Ease of use: 75 – My UX adds some value to stock Android. The two-year warranty is great. No OS upgrades and 2 years of security patches are fine for the price

Design: 80 – Nicely finished in faux leather and Gorilla Glass 3. Looks more premium than the price.

Motorola g04 and g15 data points and test results

Screen

Size 6.7″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 1604 x 720 2400 x 1080 PPI 263 391 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 90.15% 91.64% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Auto or select 60 or 90Hz 60Hz fixed Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Not stated. Test 388 nits Not stated. It is not as bright as the G05, and the test result was 365 nits. Nits max, test Claim 1000 nits High Brightness Mode with Automatic Light Sensor. Not stated. It is hard to measure High Brightness Mode as it is in a very small window. Contrast 1500:1 (Test 1542:1) 1500:1 (Test 1467:1) sRGB Test: 99% of 16.7m colours Test: 94% of 16.7m colours DCI-P3 Test: 65% of 16.7m colours Test: 62% of 16.7m colours Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.1 2.9 HDR Level SDR

Will display HDR/HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision as SDR. SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No (Nightlight feature) PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display Peak display option Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for HD SDR Gaming Not for gaming Screen protection Gorilla Glass 3 Comment Slight blueish cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose. The warm cast makes it duller than the G05. Fit for purpose.

Screen tests

Both meet standard colour tests for an 8-bit screen. The g05 (left) is noticeably brighter.

Typical of 8-bit with colour banding.

Black levels are deeper grey, hence the lower 1500:1 contrast.

White levels are reasonable

100% showing colour banding.

50% showing less colour banding

The screen is SDR.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Helio G81 (circa 2020) Same – minor performance differences nm 12 Cores 2×2.0GHz + 6×1.7GHz Modem 4G MediaTek

Maximum DL/UL 150/50Mbps AI TOPS Geekbench AI – not relevant – NP NPU

GFLOPS: 7.54

GINOPS: 6.90 Geekbench 6 Single-core 407 Geekbench 6 multi-core 1339 Like Slower than an SD662 Benchmarks GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 820MHz GPU Test Open CL 951 955 Like Too low to compare Vulcan 894 892 RAM, type 4GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM boost to 12GB using storage) Storage, free, type 64GB eMMC (35GB free reflects 8GB dedicated to RAM boost) 128GB eMMC (90GB free reflects 8GB dedicated to RAM boost) micro-SD Up to 1TB – dedicated slot CPDT Read MBps 297.7 sustained

336 Max 243.6 Sustained

312 Max CPDT write MBps 153.8 sustained

183 Max 164.21 sustained

184 Max CPDT microSD read, write MBps 75/25

Can be used for app and media storage CPDT external (mountable?) MBps N/A Comment It is slow and laggy when under any sort of load, often hanging for a second or more. It is the quintessential lowest-cost phone.

Throttle test

Max GIPS 112,088 Average GIPS 89,222 Minimum GIPS 76,444 % Throttle 27% loss (in some subsequent tests, it throttled to 41%) CPU Temp 50 Comment It throttles almost immediately and then maintains about 73% efficiency. It is not for gamers.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -44/433/433 Test 5m -45/433/433 Test 10m -57/433/433 BT Type 5 GPS single, dual Single Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS 1m accuracy but slow to recalculate. USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes

Requires power button fingerprint authorisation and third-party mobile app (Google Pay) Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Fingerprint reader on power button

SAR sensor

Sensor Hub Comment Wi-Fi 5 AC speeds reach 433/433 maximum (good) and show decent 5GHz signal strength to 10m (even more)

4G

SIM Dual SIM and dedicated microSD slot Active Only one active at a time

DSDS Ring tone Dual VoLTE Carrier dependent – yes Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent – yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 18.6/17.8/29ms – below average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -81 to -107/20fW to 7.9PW

Band 3 Tower 2 -82 to -85/3.2pW to 6.3pW

Band 28 Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment MediaTek modems typically only find the first tower, but the fact that it found both bands 3 and 28 is good. It is more suitable for the city and suburbs or where you have a good band 28 signal strength.

Battery

mAh 5200 – nominal Charger, type, supplied Not supplied

9V/2A/18W capable

It started at 18W and dropped to 11W at 30% full. PD, QC level PD and PPS compatible Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge 0-100% 1 hour 37 minutes at 18W 1 hour 42 minutes at 18W Charge Qi N/A N/A Charge 5V, 2A Over 7 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 17 hours 36 minutes 15 hours 12 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 14 hours 57 minutes 13 hours 39 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 621.8 minutes (10.36 hours) 1166 frames 492 minutes (8.2 hours)

734 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 12 minutes 4 hours 27 minutes mA Full load screen on 1000-1050 1350-1450 mA idle Screen on 250-300 300-350 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use The claim is for 40 hours of mixed use and standby time. Clearly, this is closer to 24 hours of typical use. The 1080p screen has quite an impact on energy use. Comment No charger is provided, but it can be charged from any PD charger supporting 9V, 2A, and 18W. Be aware that intelligent battery settings can slow charging overnight and stop at 90%.

Sound hardware

Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3/5 16-bit 44100/48000Hz Multipoint Unknown – likely not Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes, but mainly for connected headphones. No Dolby Vision decode. EQ Smart, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ and Spatial Audio Mics Single bottom mic Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 72 (all slightly below average) Media (music) 64 Ring 71.4 Alarm 67.5 Notifications 61.5 Earpiece 52.8 Hands-free The volume is slightly low, and there’s no mic noise cancellation, so keep it close to your face. BT headphones Average volume and channel separation.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Starts at 100Hz and builds very slowly to 700Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 400-1000Hz Slowly building 700Hz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat top 5kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Dip to avoid harshness. Dog Whistle 10-20kHz It steadily declines to 14 kHz, then drops off the cliff. Sound Signature type Mid for clear voice. The music quality is poor, lacking bass, treble, and vitality.

We find this with all low-end MediaTek amps, which also induce distortion, frequency clipping and choppy Mids. Soundstage As wide as the phone.

DA adds no perceptible speaker height or spatial effects. DA via headphones is fine. Comment Suitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D) 165.67 x 75.98 x 8.17mm Weight grams 189g 190g Front glass Gorilla Glass 3 Rear material Vegan faux leather Frame PMMA IP rating IP52 Water-repellent coating Colours Forest Green

Plum Red

Misty Blue

Fresh Lavender (Big W only) Sunrise Orange

Gravity Grey

Iguana Green Pen and stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Loses points due to no included charger

OS and Security

Android Android 15 Security patch date 1/1/25 (Ver VVTA35.51-28-26 1/12/24 (Ver VVTA35.51-28-15 UI Display: Attentive Display

Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Media Controls, Lift to unlock, Sidebar, Double press power key, Press and hold power button OS upgrade policy No Security patch policy To 12/26 Bloatware Block Blast, Booking.com, Bottle Jump 3D, Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda, Crossword Master, Facebook, Fitbit, Ganes, LinkedIn, Raid, Temu, TikTok, Thief Puzzle – the lower the cost, the more bloatware. Uninstalling unnecessary apps can give you 5GB or more of extra space. Other Moto apps – some duplicate Google apps. Comment MY UX offers a significant amount of added functionality, which leaves the underlying Android system intact. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/10 test Face ID Yes 2D

Motorola g05 and g15 Rear Camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) 62.9 to 74.9 Stabilisation No Zoom 6X Digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide/macro MP 5MP Sensor GalaxyCore gc05a2 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Ambient light sensor Special Google Photos Editing:

Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Magic Editor

Portrait Blur

Portrait Light

Sky Colour Pop

Cinematic Photos. Video max 1080p@30fps

OK video in good light. Poor audio pickup. Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Night Vision Mode

Auto Night Vision

Portrait

Panorama

Pro Mode

Live Filter HDR Face Retouch

Selfie Photo Mirror

Snap in Video Recording

Google Lens™ integration

QR/ Barcode Scanner Google Photos Editing

– Magic Eraser

– Photo Unblur

– Magic Editor

– Portrait Blur

– Portrait Light

– Sky

– Colour Pop

– Cinematic Photos QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes DXO Mark N/A

Motorola g05 and g15camera test

Both use the 50MP binned to 12.5MP sensor and take largely identical photos with it. The g15 adds ultra-wide and a proper macro.

1X and overall a good photo. It lacks some sharpness in the background.

2X and a good shot with surprisingly good background detail.

4X and the background has lost much detail. Foreground has a softer focus.

6X and at the limit of zoom. The foreground and background lack sharpness.

Office light and overall a decent shot. AI cannot detect a human face and has blurred the entire image.

g05 and note the yellow ruler is out of focus.

g15 has macro and yellow ruler is in focus.

<40 lumen, and the shot is soft and lifeless.

Night mode increases brightness but at the expense of details.

Motorola g05 and g15 Front Camera

MP 8MP Sensor Galaxy Core gc08a8 or Omnivision ovo8D10 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 66.4 to 78.6 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Comment Have seen better colour accuracy.

Ratings

Ratings 70+ is a pass mark Features 75 It has basic features commensurate with the price. No points are deducted for no charger inbox. Value 90 85 It has the bare necessities at a class-leading price More serious price competition. Performance 70 It is an entry-level, 5-year-old value SoC that offers fit-for-purpose performance, albeit laggy. However, it is not for gamers. Ease of Use 75 My UX adds some value to stock Android. The two-year warranty is great. No OS upgrades and 2 years of security patches are fine for the price. Design 80 Nicely finished in faux leather and Gorilla Glass 3. It looks more premium than the price suggests. Rating out of 10 78 77 Final comment This is an entry-level device replacing the g04 and offers the option of the g15 with a better camera and 1080p screen.

Pro 1 My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy 2 As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone 3 Reasonable battery life (but no charger) 4 Adequate point-and-shoot camera, but the video is only suitable for daylight conditions. 5 720p screen is good for the price The 1080p screen is good, but it uses more battery. Con 1 2 Processor crawls 3 No charger inbox 4 5

Motorola g05 and g15 entry-level smartphones $179/229 7.8 Features 7.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 7.0/10

















Ease of Use 7.5/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy

As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone

Reasonable battery life (but no charger)

Adequate point-and-shoot camera, but the video is only suitable for daylight conditions.

720p screen is good for the price Cons Processor crawls

No charger inbox

