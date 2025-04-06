Motorola g05 and g15 entry-level – all you need (Smartphone review)

The Motorola g05 and g15 are almost identical twins, with the latter offering a marginally better camera, double storage, and a slightly higher-resolution screen. They both represent superb value.

While we usually delight in reviewing premium models, getting back to basics grounds us. What does an entry-level phone need?

  • Good signal strength for city and suburbs – ✅
  • Decent, readable screen – ✅
  • At least a full day’s battery life and reasonable recharge times – ✅
  • Adequate processing power, RAM and storage for everyday use – ✅
  • Quality and longevity – even at these prices, you need it to last a few years – ✅
  • Android 15 and reasonable security upgrades – ✅

The Motorola g05 and g15 ace these requirements

What, no AI? Thank goodness!

There is a distinct digital divide – read Smartphone buying patterns are changing – AI is not the driver! This is an honest smartphone with some minor AI camera assistance for better photos and videos. It does support Google Gemini AI Assistant and basic in-cloud AI.

Which one for you?

The g05 stands out for its longer battery life and a whiter, visibly brighter 720p screen. If money is tight, the g05 is the pick, as you lose no functionality.

The g15 stands out for its ultra-wide/macro sensor, which gives the camera a bit more flexibility. Both have the same 50MP main sensor and take almost identical shots.

Australian Review: Motorola g05 and g15

Note: As these are essentially the same devices, we will show the g15 results in brackets after the g05 results. This is a mini-review, but you will still find over 300 data points and tests for each phone in the tables at the end of the review. Where they are the same, we will leave the g15 table blank.

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola g05Motorola g15
Model NumberXT2523-10XT2521-4
RAM/Storage Base4/644/128
Price base as at 1/4/25$179$229
Warranty2 years
 TeirEntry-level
WebsiteProduct PageProduct page
FromJB Hi-Fi Plum Red, Forest Green and Misty Blue at Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Bing Lee, Amazon Motorola store, and motorola.com.au
Big W: Fresh Lavender		Vegan leather Gravity Grey, Sunrise Orange and Iguana Green at Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Amazon, and motorola.com.au. 
Made inChina 
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984), a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has ambitious plans to become one of the top five smartphone makers. 
Test dateMarch 2025 
Ambient temp20-30° 
ReleaseFebruary 2025 
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Only purchase from Motorola or its approved retailers. This is the Australian model.

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass+ rating to indicate it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

g05 with a single camera (the second is a light sensor)
g15 with two cameras

First Impression – Looks Great

The vegan leather colour choices and the excellent camera hump ‘lava flow’ treatment make this phone look a lot more expensive and premium. Add Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection (against scratches, not drops) and a two-year warranty, and it should last quite a few years. That is important to the value market.

The best thing is that it’s all you need for everyday use, including NFC for Google Pay, a camera that surpasses social media standards (g15 adds ultrawide angle and macro capabilities), all-day battery life, and surprisingly good city and suburb phone reception.

The downside is that it can be laggy– a characteristic of lower-end processors. 4GB RAM is the minimum, but the extra 8GB virtual RAM helps lower the available 64GB (128GB) storage.

Screen – 6.7” 720 (1080p) – Pass

These are both IPS LCDs, which means no Pulse Width Modulation dimming like high-end OLEDs (Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick?).

The g05 720p screen is visibly brighter than the g15 1080, but that is because it uses a ‘cooler blue’ temperature default, whereas the latter is a little more natural. Neither has Blue-light protection, but it is not expected at this price.

The other minor issue is that the g15 1080p screen requires more energy, resulting in a few hours less battery life.

Summary: Fit for purpose

Processor – Pass

The MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme, released in 2020, is built on a 12mm die. It runs hotter and uses more energy than the later MediaTek Dimensity or Snapdragon Gen 4 or 6 processors.

However, it is the primary reason that Motorola can offer a phone at this price. 4GB of RAM is the bare minimum for Android 15 (some OS models have 8GB – do not buy these), and consequently, the phone can be laggy and slow under load. It is not for gamers.

It has RAM Boost, which borrows 8GB of virtual RAM from the storage, reducing its quantum. Although it does not significantly improve speed and reduces available storage, we recommend using it.

This processor lacks any real AI or NPU capabilities. The GPU is not fast enough for recent games, and the CPU throttles 27% under load.

Summary: Fit for Purpose

Comms – Not bad at all – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC reaches 433/433 Mbps (maximum speed) on the 5 GHz band out to about 15 m—good. Bluetooth 5 lacks a multi-point connection (two concurrent devices).

GPS is also a surprise – it is a single-band system (Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS) but has an accuracy of less than 1m, making it suitable for in-car navigation. However, the processor can be pretty slow in recalculating routes

Summary: No issue here

4G – A surprise – Pass

To be polite, MediaTek G series modems are generally only for good reception areas. Motorola has addressed this issue with a better antenna and tuning, enabling it to find two of the four towers in our test area at respectable picowatt speeds. So, it is good for the city and suburbs and anywhere you have decent band 28 access.

It has dual SIM slots (and a dedicated 1TB microSD slot) and, best of all, dual ringtones, which are great for travel. The modem is DSDS (Dual SIM, Dual Standby), meaning only one can be active at a time.

Battery – Pass (would have been more if there was a charger inbox)

It has a 5200mAh battery (approximately 19Wh) that will last 24+ hours (not 40 as claimed) with typical use. It can charge at up to 9V/2A/18W (and this drops off as the battery fills) in under two hours.

The biggest difference is that the g15, with its 1080p screen, uses more energy and has about 1-3 hours less battery life (depending on load).

Sound – same as it ever was for most phones – almost passable

It is impossible to get decent sound from two differently sized micro-speakers – the earpiece and bottom speaker. It is also impossible to get any low and mid bass or mid and high treble, leaving the music dull and lifeless. Conversely, it is fine for as a phone for clear voice with decent Mids.

Bluetooth 5.0 is a single-point connection (to one device) and supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, and LHDC V3/5 16-bit 44100/48000Hz codecs. If you have LDAC headphones, you’ll enjoy a higher-resolution experience. It has a 3.5mm 4-pole jack for a combo cabled mic and stereo headphones.

It decodes Dolby Atmos (it does not decode Dolby Vision content), but the speakers offer no DA spatial effects. You get good DA with headphones.

Build – Pass+

It has a plastic frame, faux vegan leather back and Gorilla Glass 3 (scratch-resistant, not drop-resistant cover glass). The look is great with the lava flow over the camera hump.

It has a basic IP52 water-repellent coating – don’t dunk this one.

Add a 2-year warranty and you cannot go wrong.

Android – Pass+

It comes with Android 15, but there are no OS upgrades – not expected at this price, anyway. It has two years of security patches, which is a bonus.

Hello UI is a light overlay on pure Android and adds lots of value without screwing up Android. I like it far more than the bloated, heavy Samsung One UI that has become a nightmare to navigate, much less maintain any privacy.

The lower the phone’s cost, the more bloatware Motorola is paid to include. When removed, you regain over 5GB of storage space!

Interestingly, these phones (technically the same under the hood) run different Android versions –  g05 V26 1/1/25 and g15 V15 1/12/24.

Motorola g05 and g15 rear camera – Pass

g05 single camera
g15 dual camera

Both have a Samsung S5KJN1 50MP quad-pixel sensor. It defaults to binning at 12.5MP, which enables basic AI to select the best pixels and produce a better image. The sensor is really meant for lower-cost phones and uses a .64um pixel (bins to 1.28um). Still images are fine in daylight, OK in office light, and poor in low light.

You notice the image quality most when you blow them up to A4 or more (and I am using a 32” 4K reference monitor), so when viewed on a phone, the images appear good. Digital zoom is 6X, but it tends to be very noisy.

Video is 1080p@30fps without stabilisation and is better in daylight. The single bottom mic has poor far-field audio pickup.

The g15 has a 5MP fixed-focus ultra-wide/macro generic sensor that takes reasonable ultra-wide images, but the colours are different to the main sensor. Macro is good, but the fixed focus means you need to be precise with focal distance.

Summary: The rear camera provides better than social media class images.

Motorola g05 and g15 front camera – Passable

It is an 8MP, fixed-focus generic sensor with f/2.0 and 1.12um pixels, good in daylight or under brighter office lights. The field of view is just wide enough for dual selfies. Selfies are lacklustre, with colour image issues, but still quite acceptable.

Summary: Fit for purpose.

CyberShack’s view: The Motorola g05 and g15 are excellent entry-level phones

You may recall that at the beginning of the review, I mentioned ‘grounding’ or coming back to earth. As a 25-year smartphone reviewer, I am acutely aware that not everyone needs a $1000 or $2000+ phone.

What they need is functionality, and these two devices meet or exceed any average phone user’s needs.

I take my hat off to Motorola for being one of the few companies (OPPO is the other) that bother with entry-level where profit margins are razor thin and owners’ expectations are conversely quite high (Champagne tastes and lemonade budget).

As a company, Motorola has made some spectacular phones that eat major brand names for breakfast. Its Motorola Razr 50 Ultra raises the flip smartphone bar yet again and is vastly better than the Samsung Flip. The $999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro, an excellent upper-midrange smartphone, was our 2024 smartphone of the year, passing all 15 criteria (the Samsung S24 Ultra had an honourable mention but did not meet several important criteria). Motorola’s mid-rangers offer way more bang for your buck than Samsung’s A-series.

It seems that in 2025, Motorola will raise the bar again.

Reviewers final comment

These are entry-level devices replacing the g04/g14. The G15 adds an ultra-wide and macro camera with the same main camera and 1080p screen, 1080p screen and 128GB storage. They both get our buy recommendation. However, the following comments are not about the phones but about the way that the website portrays them.

Its websites make claims that are not accurate.

  • The camera is more for daylight – not exceptional in low light.
  • There is no next-level sight and sound – it is an IPS LCD screen in either HD or FHD SDR and typical micro-speakers. 7X bass – there is no low and mid bass and a very small amount of late high bass.
  • There is no way any user will get 40 hours of battery life – much less half that.
  • 4GB RAM and 64/128GB eMMC are not fast, nor is the processor. RAM boost is useless for most applications.
  • Dolby Atmos decode does not provide spatial sound via the speakers.
  • The screen cannot be seen clearly in the sun – it is not daylight readable.
  • The screen colours are good for sRGB Standard Definition.
  • Unleash the speed of a powerful octa-core processor – not.

Our point is that all brands write effusive copy to sell a product, and who can blame them? It is more prevalent with Chinese brands, which tend to overhype the product. The Australian website is the same as the global sites, so we can’t blame the fine folk at Motorola AU.

Perhaps we are more sensitive to unsubstantiated claims than most. This has enough good features that on a bang-for-buck basis, it is hard to beat. Motorola, please take note, as we believe that focusing on the value proposition will help you sell more.

Competition

At $179, the g05 has no competition. It is far better than the HMD Aura with the Unisoc processor. The $199 OPPO A38 with a MediaTek 85 has more storage and a similar camera.

At $229, the g15 competes with the $259 OPPO A40, which has a Snapdragon 6S Gen 1 processor, 6/128GB RAM/Storage and offers better performance and better phone reception but its $30 more. Both severely outclass the $229 HMD Pusle.

Motorola g05 and g15 ratings

Remember that 70 is a Pass Mark. The g05 scores 78, and the g15 scores 77 – well above pass and excellent for entry-level phones..

  • Features: 75 – It has basic features commensurate with the price. No points were deducted for no charger inbox
  • Value: 90 (85) – It has the bare necessities at a reasonable price
  • Performance: 70 – The processor is fit for purpose, and 4/64 and 4/128GB are all you can expect. The mark is more about knowing that it won’t be blindingly quick and play games, etc.
  • Ease of use: 75 – My UX adds some value to stock Android.  The two-year warranty is great. No OS upgrades and 2 years of security patches are fine for the price
  • Design: 80 – Nicely finished in faux leather and Gorilla Glass 3. Looks more premium than the price.

Motorola g04 and g15 data points and test results

Screen

Size6.7″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre o-hole
Resolution1604 x 7202400 x 1080
PPI263391
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %90.15%91.64%
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveAuto or select 60 or 90Hz60Hz fixed
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, testNot stated. Test 388 nitsNot stated. It is not as bright as the G05, and the test result was 365 nits.
Nits max, testClaim 1000 nits High Brightness Mode with Automatic Light Sensor.Not stated. It is hard to measure High Brightness Mode as it is in a very small window.
Contrast1500:1 (Test 1542:1)1500:1 (Test 1467:1)
sRGBTest: 99% of 16.7m coloursTest: 94% of 16.7m colours
DCI-P3Test: 65% of 16.7m coloursTest: 62% of 16.7m colours
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)2.12.9
HDR LevelSDR
Will display HDR/HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision as SDR.
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlNo (Nightlight feature)
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableNo
Always on DisplayPeak display option
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for HD SDR
GamingNot for gaming
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 3
CommentSlight blueish cast – best to use Natural setting. Fit for purpose.The warm cast makes it duller than the G05. Fit for purpose.

Screen tests

Both meet standard colour tests for an 8-bit screen. The g05 (left) is noticeably brighter.

Motorola g05 and g15
Typical of 8-bit with colour banding.
Motorola g05 and g15
Black levels are deeper grey, hence the lower 1500:1 contrast.
Motorola g05 and g15
White levels are reasonable
Motorola g05 and g15
100% showing colour banding.
Motorola g05 and g15
50% showing less colour banding
Motorola g05 and g15
The screen is SDR.

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Helio G81 (circa 2020)  Same – minor performance differences
nm12 
Cores2×2.0GHz + 6×1.7GHz 
Modem4G MediaTek
Maximum DL/UL 150/50Mbps		 
AI TOPSGeekbench AI – not relevant – NP NPU
GFLOPS: 7.54
GINOPS: 6.90
Geekbench 6 Single-core407 
Geekbench 6 multi-core1339 
LikeSlower than an SD662 Benchmarks
GPUArm Mali-G52 MC2 820MHz
GPU Test
Open CL951955
LikeToo low to compare
Vulcan894892
RAM, type4GB LPDDR4X (plus virtual RAM boost to 12GB using storage)
Storage, free, type64GB eMMC (35GB free reflects 8GB dedicated to RAM boost)128GB eMMC (90GB free reflects 8GB dedicated to RAM boost)
micro-SDUp to 1TB – dedicated slot
CPDT Read MBps297.7 sustained
336 Max		243.6 Sustained
312 Max
CPDT write MBps153.8 sustained
183 Max		164.21 sustained
184 Max
CPDT microSD read, write MBps75/25
Can be used for app and media storage
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsN/A
CommentIt is slow and laggy when under any sort of load, often hanging for a second or more.  It is the quintessential lowest-cost phone.

 Throttle test

Max GIPS112,088
Average GIPS89,222
Minimum GIPS76,444
% Throttle27% loss (in some subsequent tests, it throttled to 41%)
CPU Temp50
CommentIt throttles almost immediately and then maintains about 73% efficiency. It is not for gamers.

 Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-44/433/433 
Test 5m-45/433/433 
Test 10m-57/433/433 
BT Type5
GPS single, dualSingle Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS 1m accuracy but slow to recalculate.
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Requires power button fingerprint authorisation and third-party mobile app (Google Pay)
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive 
   GyroYes 
   e-CompassYes 
   Barometer 
   Gravity 
   Pedometer 
   Ambient lightYes 
   Hall sensor 
   ProximityYes 
   OtherFingerprint reader on power button
SAR sensor
Sensor Hub		 
CommentWi-Fi 5 AC speeds reach 433/433 maximum (good) and show decent 5GHz signal strength to 10m (even more) 

 4G

SIMDual SIM and dedicated microSD slot
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
DSDS		 
Ring toneDual 
VoLTECarrier dependent – yes 
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent – yes 
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41 
CommentAll Australian 4G bands 
5G sub-6GhzN/A 
CommentN/A 
mmWaveN/A 
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra 
  DL/UL, ms18.6/17.8/29ms – below average 
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-81 to -107/20fW to 7.9PW
Band 3		 
   Tower 2-82 to -85/3.2pW to 6.3pW
Band 28		 
   Tower 3No 
   Tower 4No 
CommentMediaTek modems typically only find the first tower, but the fact that it found both bands 3 and 28 is good. It is more suitable for the city and suburbs or where you have a good band 28 signal strength. 

 Battery

mAh5200 – nominal
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied
9V/2A/18W capable
It started at 18W and dropped to 11W at 30% full.
 PD, QC levelPD and PPS compatible 
Qi, wattageN/A 
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A 
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive 
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 37 minutes at 18W1 hour 42 minutes at 18W
   Charge QiN/AN/A
   Charge 5V, 2AOver 7 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane17 hours 36 minutes15 hours 12 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery14 hours 57 minutes13 hours 39 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not runWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex621.8 minutes (10.36 hours) 1166 frames492 minutes (8.2 hours)
734 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 12 minutes4 hours 27 minutes
mA Full load screen on1000-10501350-1450
   mA idle Screen on250-300300-350
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useThe claim is for 40 hours of mixed use and standby time. Clearly, this is closer to 24 hours of typical use.The 1080p screen has quite an impact on energy use.
CommentNo charger is provided, but it can be charged from any PD charger supporting 9V, 2A, and 18W. Be aware that intelligent battery settings can slow charging overnight and stop at 90%.

Sound hardware

SpeakersStereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker 
TuningNo 
AMPMediaTek 
Dolby Atmos decodeYes 
Hi-ResNo 
3.5mmYes 
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, free aptX and aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3/5 16-bit 44100/48000Hz 
MultipointUnknown – likely not 
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes, but mainly for connected headphones. No Dolby Vision decode. 
EQSmart, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, and Custom EQ and Spatial Audio 
MicsSingle bottom mic 
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off 
   Volume max72 (all slightly below average) 
   Media (music)64 
   Ring71.4 
   Alarm67.5 
   Notifications61.5 
   Earpiece52.8 
   Hands-freeThe volume is slightly low, and there’s no mic noise cancellation, so keep it close to your face. 
   BT headphonesAverage volume and channel separation. 

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil 
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil 
High Bass 100-200HzStarts at 100Hz and builds very slowly to 700Hz 
Low Mid 200-400HzSlowly building 
Mid 400-1000HzSlowly building 700Hz 
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat 
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat 
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat top 5kHz 
High Treble 6-10kHzDip to avoid harshness. 
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzIt steadily declines to 14 kHz, then drops off the cliff. 
Sound Signature typeMid for clear voice. The music quality is poor, lacking bass, treble, and vitality.
We find this with all low-end MediaTek amps, which also induce distortion, frequency clipping and choppy Mids.		 
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone.
DA adds no perceptible speaker height or spatial effects. DA via headphones is fine.		 
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music 

 Build

Size (H X W x D)165.67 x 75.98 x 8.17mm
Weight grams189g190g
Front glassGorilla Glass 3
Rear materialVegan faux leather 
FramePMMA 
IP ratingIP52 Water-repellent coating 
ColoursForest Green
Plum Red
Misty Blue
Fresh Lavender (Big W only)		Sunrise Orange
Gravity Grey
Iguana Green
Pen and stylus supportNo 
In the box 
   ChargerNo 
   USB cable3W cable 
   BudsNo 
   Bumper coverYes 
CommentLoses points due to no included charger

 OS and Security

AndroidAndroid 15
Security patch date1/1/25 (Ver VVTA35.51-28-261/12/24 (Ver VVTA35.51-28-15
UIDisplay: Attentive Display
Gestures: Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Media Controls, Lift to unlock, Sidebar, Double press power key, Press and hold power button
OS upgrade policyNo 
Security patch policyTo 12/26 
BloatwareBlock Blast, Booking.com, Bottle Jump 3D, Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda, Crossword Master, Facebook, Fitbit, Ganes, LinkedIn, Raid, Temu, TikTok, Thief Puzzle – the lower the cost, the more bloatware.  Uninstalling unnecessary apps can give you 5GB or more of extra space. 
OtherMoto apps – some duplicate Google apps. 
CommentMY UX offers a significant amount of added functionality, which leaves the underlying Android system intact. 
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power button – 8/10 test
Face IDYes 2D 

Motorola g05 and g15 Rear Camera

Rear PrimaryWide 
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP 
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1 
   FocusPDAF 
   f-stop1.8 
   um.64 bins to 1.28 
  FOV° (stated, actual)62.9 to 74.9 
   StabilisationNo 
   Zoom6X Digital 
Rear 2Ultra-wide/macro
   MP5MP
   SensorGalaxyCore gc05a2
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Ambient light sensor
SpecialGoogle Photos Editing:
Magic Eraser
Photo Unblur
Magic Editor
Portrait Blur
Portrait Light
Sky Colour Pop
Cinematic Photos.
   Video max1080p@30fps
OK video in good light. Poor audio pickup.		 
   FlashYes 
   Auto-HDRYes 
Night Vision Mode
Auto Night Vision
Portrait
Panorama
Pro Mode
Live Filter HDR Face Retouch
Selfie Photo Mirror
Snap in Video Recording
Google Lens™ integration
QR/ Barcode Scanner Google Photos Editing
– Magic Eraser
– Photo Unblur
– Magic Editor
– Portrait Blur
– Portrait Light
– Sky
– Colour Pop
– Cinematic Photos		 
   QR code readerYes 
   Night modeYes 
DXO MarkN/A

 Motorola g05 and g15camera test

Both use the 50MP binned to 12.5MP sensor and take largely identical photos with it. The g15 adds ultra-wide and a proper macro.

Motorola g05 and g15
1X and overall a good photo. It lacks some sharpness in the background.
Motorola g05 and g15
2X and a good shot with surprisingly good background detail.
Motorola g05 and g15
4X and the background has lost much detail. Foreground has a softer focus.
Motorola g05 and g15
6X and at the limit of zoom. The foreground and background lack sharpness.
Motorola g05 and g15
Office light and overall a decent shot.
Motorola g05 and g15
AI cannot detect a human face and has blurred the entire image.
Motorola g05 and g15
g05 and note the yellow ruler is out of focus.
Motorola g05 and g15
Motorola g05 and g15
g15 has macro and yellow ruler is in focus.
Motorola g05 and g15
Motorola g05 and g15
<40 lumen, and the shot is soft and lifeless.
Motorola g05 and g15
Night mode increases brightness but at the expense of details.

Motorola g05 and g15 Front Camera

  MP8MP 
   SensorGalaxy Core gc08a8 or Omnivision ovo8D10 
   FocusFF 
   f-stop2 
   um1.12 
  FOV (stated, actual)66.4 to 78.6 
   StabilisationNo 
   FlashScreen fill 
   ZoomNo 
   Video max1080p@30fps 
    Features
CommentHave seen better colour accuracy.

Ratings

Ratings70+ is a pass mark
Features75
It has basic features commensurate with the price. No points are deducted for no charger inbox.
Value9085
It has the bare necessities at a class-leading priceMore serious price competition.
Performance70
It is an entry-level, 5-year-old value SoC that offers fit-for-purpose performance, albeit laggy. However, it is not for gamers.
Ease of Use75
My UX adds some value to stock Android.  The two-year warranty is great. No OS upgrades and 2 years of security patches are fine for the price.
Design80
Nicely finished in faux leather and Gorilla Glass 3. It looks more premium than the price suggests.
Rating out of 107877
Final commentThis is an entry-level device replacing the g04 and offers the option of the g15 with a better camera and 1080p screen. 

Pro
1My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy 
2As low as you can go and still get a decent smartphone 
3Reasonable battery life (but no charger) 
4Adequate point-and-shoot camera, but the video is only suitable for daylight conditions. 
5720p screen is good for the priceThe 1080p screen is good, but it uses more battery.
Con
1
2Processor crawls 
3No charger inbox 
4 
5 

