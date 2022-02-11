Logitech Litra Glow – it is a video light with benefits (review)

The Logitech Litra Glow is essentially a USB-C powered, 250-lumen video LED light that can be tripod or monitor mounted. It has excellent adjustable colour temperature and brightness settings for that perfect glow. Logitech calls this TrueSoft.

It also has a range of pre-sets to play with – Bright Cool Blue, Cosy Daylight, Mild Afternoon, Soft Sunset, Cosy Candlelight, Bright warm candlelight, and you can create new pre-sets. To top it all off, it has a 93% Colour Rendering Index – well above most consumer offerings and on par with professional lighting.

It achieves a lovely even illumination via 18 RGB CRI LEDs shining through individual diffusers. There are no hotspots. You can adjust the brightness and colour temperature via rocker switchers (five temperature pre-sets and linear brightness) on the back of the light. These lights typically have at least 20,000 hours of life.

It is also software-controllable (Window or macOS only) via the Logitech G Hub software, where it can preview what each pre-set looks like by displaying a live preview of your webcam image. These pre-sets can also be linked to ‘G Keys’ on the keyboard and mouse. The App will control multiple Litra lights.

The USB-C to USB-A cable requires at least USB-C 5V/1A, but it can work off most modern laptops USB-C chargers, power banks, etc.

How to use it

Office light is about 400 lumens, so at 250 lumens (maximum), it is more a diffuse soft glow that casts about a metre and runs out of ‘puff’ soon after. It is not like a task light or makeup light (although you could use it that way) that has a defined area to light. The light works best straight on from your face and beside your webcam.

It is approx. 90.5mm square and 27m deep and weights 99g plus cable. It is fine for prolonged use.

Who is Logitech Litra Glow for?

Logitech is aiming this at media creators – vloggers, podcasts etc. TrueSoft gives more natural skin tones and colours than most portable light sources.

Website Product page Price $89.95 From Logitech online and CE retailers Warranty 12-months Company Logitech (Est 1981) is a Swiss-American computer peripherals and software manufacturer with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California. It is best known for keyboards and mice.

CyberShack view – Logitech Litra Glow makes streaming videos more natural

It is for creators, although it could well be for everyone with the number of video meetings these days. It does make you look better on video.

It beats the hell out of those cheap Paddy’s market video rings (that don’t do half as good a job), and it is from a reputable company.

If you want to know more, there is a series of instruction videos here.

Logitech Litra Glow streaming light $89.95 9 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Fully adjustable brightness and colour temperature

¼” tripod or monitor mount

Perfectly diffused lighting – no hot spots or reflections

You can use multiple lights if you need to

The G Hub app can control the light Cons Know its limits – it is for one person, not a studio

Weird monitor mount does not sit well with 1000R curved screens