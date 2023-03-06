Logitech K580 Slim multi-device wireless keyboard (review)

The Logitech K580 Slim multi-device wireless keyboard is for PC, Mac, Android, iPad, Linux, Chrome OS and any device that supports HID Bluetooth.

It is the same construction and design as the MK470 Slim combo. It adds a Bluetooth Unifying receiver (versus Nano Wireless receiver), dual Bluetooth device support, a power switch, and a 175.7 (L) x 10.3 (W) x 11mm (D) device slot above the Fn keys.

Like the MK470, it uses chiclet-style keys made famous by Apple Mac/MacBook keyboards, 16mm square with 2mm spacing, 1.5mm throw and 40g actuation. All keys, including a numeric keypad, fit into the compact 375 (W) x 143.9 (D) x 21.3 (H) mm x 558 g keyboard.

Website Here Price $109.95 From Logitech online or JB Hi-Fi Warranty 1-year ACL Company Logitech (Est 1981) is a Swiss-American computer peripherals and software manufacturer with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California. It is best known for keyboards and mice. More CyberShack Logitech news and reviews

First Impression – interesting – Pass+

Let’s start with colours – Rose, Off-white and Graphite (for those who would not be seen dead using a pink keyboard). The keyboard is slimline, and the keys and deck appear to be made of some metal – its metallised ABS. The key lettering seems reverse painted, meaning it lasts longer than cheap decal keys but not as long as injection moulded ones. If you are an uber-typist, then look for the latter.

The top cover removes to show 2 x AAA batteries and room to store the USB-A nano receiver. It is a fixed height and has no backlight.

Its raison d’etre is to be able to place a suitable tablet or smartphone in the device slot. It may fit a 10” tablet in portrait mode, but it is really for a smartphone.

Chiclet keys – Pass

Chiclet uses a rubber membrane with conductive patches to touch a base plate under each key. The overall life is equal to how long the rubber membrane remains elastic enough to hold the keys up to prevent completing a circuit. While mechanical keys can have as much as 100 million keystrokes, Chiclet has closer to 10-20 million. The corollary is that Chiclet costs much less to make, and you can buy three for the same price as one mechanical keyboard.

Battery – Pass+

The claim is 24 months on 2 x AAA batteries. The on/off switch is a nice touch.

Size and space – Pass+ if you want a smaller keyboard

It is a 100% keyboard with a numeric keypad but compacted into a smaller footprint courtesy of smaller full and half-size keys. But millions use $179 Apple Magic keyboards; frankly, this is better made, lower cost, and multi-device.

Typist test – Pass+

Using the free Typing Test and My Steel Series mechanical keyboard, I can achieve 110 words a minute with 94% accuracy. The Logitech K580 does take a little getting used to, but after a day’s use, I recorded 92 words and 96% accuracy. The keys are well-spaced, and the compact size means you only need to relearn spacing – easy.😁

What I did notice is how quiet it is after a mechanical keyboard. The smaller throw (1.5mm versus 4mm) was initially disconcerting, but you get used to it.

CyberShack’s View – Logitech K580 Slim multi-device wireless keyboard is useful

It is well-made, quiet, and to most Apple users (and laptop users) who have never known a mechanical keyboard, it is excellent.

I was surprised by how easy it was to use after my clunky Steel-Series, and I will not go back to chiclet, but this is a good, usable keyboard and mouse at a reasonable price.

The real reason to buy this over the MK470 Combo is the device slot and Bluetooth connection.

Features: 85 – a 100% keyboard means a numeric keypad.

Value: 85 – Logitech is not the cheapest, but with the excellent build quality, they are keepers.

Performance: 90 – Once you reorient to chiclet keys, you won’t find them challenging to use

Ease of use: 90 – Typing speeds are on par with a larger keyboard after reorienting.

Design: 90 – it is colourful, funky, and what a drab office or home desk needs.

Pros Device slot means you can keep your eyes on the laptop and smartphone

Well-made and quite sturdy

Slimline

Long battery life

Multi-device compatibility Cons Some people can’t use chiclet keyboards

Not backlit

Shorter life than mechanical keyboards