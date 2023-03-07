Logitech MK470 Slim Combo quiet wireless keyboard and mouse (review)

The Logitech MK470 Slim Combo quiet wireless keyboard and mouse is a slimline chiclet-style keyboard and compact mouse. It comes in Rose, Off-white and Graphite, adding colour to an otherwise dull work environment.

It uses chiclet-style keys made famous by Apple Mac/MacBook keyboards, 16mm square with 2mm spacing, 1.5mm throw and 40g actuation. All keys, including a numeric keypad, fit into the compact 375 (W) x 143.9 (D) x 21.3 (H) mm x 558g keyboard.

To achieve that, the primary keys are full-size, and Fn and arrow keys are half-size.

Website Here Price $99.95 From Logitech online or JB Hi-Fi Warranty 1-year ACL Company Logitech (Est 1981) is a Swiss-American computer peripherals and software manufacturer with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California. It is best known for keyboards and mice. More CyberShack Logitech news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – interesting – Pass+

Let’s start with colours – Rose, Off-white and Graphite (for those who would not be seen dead using a pink keyboard). The keyboard is slimline, and the keys and deck appear to be made of some metal – its metallised ABS. The key lettering seems reverse painted, meaning it lasts longer than cheap decal keys but not as long as injection moulded ones. If you are an uber-typist, then look for the latter.

The top cover removes to show 2 x AAA batteries and room to store the USB-A nano receiver. It is a fixed height and has no backlight.

Chiclet keys – Pass

Chiclet uses a rubber membrane with conductive patches to touch a base plate under each key. The overall life is equal to how long the rubber membrane remains elastic enough to hold the keys up to prevent completing a circuit. While mechanical keys can have as much as 100 million keystrokes, Chiclet has closer to 10-20 million. The corollary is that Chiclet costs much less to make, and you can buy three for the same price as one mechanical keyboard.

Battery – Pass+

The claim is 36 months on 2 x AAA batteries. As this does not have a backlight and uses its nano receiver, it is more energy efficient than a BT connection.

Size and space – Pass+ if you want a smaller keyboard

It is a 100% keyboard with a numeric keypad but compacted into a smaller footprint courtesy of smaller full and half-size keys. But millions use $179 Apple Magic keyboards; frankly, this is better constructed, lower cost and has an optical mouse in the $99.95 price.

Typist test – Pass+

Using the free Typing Test and My Steel Series mechanical keyboard, I can achieve 110 words a minute with 94% accuracy. The Logitech MK470 does take a little getting used to, but after a day’s use, I recorded 92 words and 96% accuracy. The keys are well-spaced, and the compact size means you only need to relearn spacing – easy.😁

What I did notice is how quiet it is after a mechanical keyboard. The smaller throw (1.5mm versus 4mm) was initially disconcerting, but you get used to it.

MK470 Mouse

It is similar to the Logitech Pop Mouse in size and optical sensors.

Reviewing a mouse is easy. We test to see

Does it fit your hand? The hand fit is excellent, with a subtle angles palm bump.

Left or right-handed or both use? Equally suitable for either, as it has no weird buttons or bumps.

How good is the movement on glass desks? Perfect.

How clicky are the left/right buttons? They offer a light touch rather than a click.

Smoothness of the scrolling wheel? It is a stepping wheel – you feel little clicks as you scroll.

Bluetooth and battery life? The claim is 18 months on 1 x AA battery. It has a power switch as well as sleep mode. It will pair to three BT devices or the Logitech Bolt Receiver (not included).

This great compact mouse at 107 x 59 x 26.5 mm x 100g – a Goldilocks mouse. But be aware that most mice are 110-120mm long for larger hands, so if you have meaty mits, this is not for you.

CyberShack’s View – Logitech MK470 Slim Combo quiet wireless keyboard and mouse is an excellent Apple alternative

It is well-made, quiet, and to most Apple users (and laptop users) who have never known a mechanical keyboard, it is excellent.

I was surprised by how easy it was to use after my clunky Steel-Series, and I will not go back to chiclet, but this is a good, usable keyboard and mouse at a reasonable price.

Rating Explanation

We will rate both as one pair; that is how most people buy them.

Features: 85 – a 100% keyboard means a numeric keypad.

Value: 85 – Logitech is not the cheapest, but with the excellent build quality, they are keepers.

Performance: 90 – Once you reorient to chiclet keys, you won’t find them challenging to use

Ease of use: 90 – Typing speeds are on par with a larger keyboard after reorienting.

Design: 90 – it is colourful, funky, and what a drab office or home desk needs.

Logitech MK470 Slim Combo quiet wireless keyboard and mouse $99.95 8.8 Features 8.5/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Well-made and quite sturdy

Slimline

Long battery life

Colour options Cons Some people can’t use chiclet keyboards

Uses Nano receiver - don't lose it

Not backlit

Shorter life than mechanical keyboards

Not for macOS

