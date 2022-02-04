Google Pixel Buds A series earphones (review)

The Google Pixel Buds A series is its third generation of Pixel Buds. The price is reasonable, and Google fans will like the design cues, But it is a crowded market where many competitors offer more features for a similar price.

First, a brief explanation of our review procedure. We test over two days of use – battery life is an extrapolation of that. We can’t measure absolute volume and frequency response – only tell you if it sounds good with our test tracks. So, Cybershack uses a consistent comparative chart approach (same for each bud tested) from 2022 onwards that allows you to compare different buds on an ‘apples for apples’ basis.

The Google Pixel Buds A series App – may be flakey on some Android devices

Our test device is the OPPO Find X3 Pro with Android 12. It found the buds, but the app did not. We also tried on a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with Android 12 with the same result. I suspect it is something to do with locked down permissions. We had a clean installed Google 6 Pro – also Android 12 – and it worked fine.

The app allows you to update firmware, enable Google Assistant, Bass Boost, Adaptive Sound and in-ear detection. You can also select the BT AAC codec for slightly better sound and lower latency. Its not very comprehensive lacking a full EQ but remember this is a mid-range $159 product so its not expected.

Post review note: A firmware update 3.282 came through after the review. It adds a little more volume and slightly better controlled mid-high treble. Bass Boost now works, taking some of the muddiness away. These are still very mid-centric for speech and dialogue.

There is some high-bass (no low-or-mid 20-100Hz so it is not punchy), decent mid and some low-treble (little mid-or-high). Overall, that makes it more of a mid-sound signature – good for clear voice but average and sometimes harsh for music. It is not unpleasant, but the app only offers Bass Boost (which had limited effect before the firmware update) – no EQ.

If you want to know more about sound signatures and hear our test tracks read our guide How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key)

The sound stage is close to your ears but still within your head. We tested with the Dolby Atmos tracks (in our guide) and its just left and right stereo – no spatial sound at all. Again that is not a deal breaker.

Adaptive sound – works some of the time

It has no Active noise-cancelling. Instead, it can turn up the volume in noisy environments and vice versa. That is likely the reason you can’t adjust the volume on the buds. If you walk through variable noise environments quickly, it is distracting and shortens battery life.

The is almost no passive noise isolation, and the buds are vented – Google intended to let you hear the world.

Hands-free – clear but not in noisy environments

One of my pet hates is the lack of sidetone (hearing your voice in the earphones) when you make a call. OK, few lower-cost buds do this. Lack of wind noise reduction means its for indoors or beautiful day use.

CyberShack’s view – Google Pixel Buds A series are good, but there are better

For the average user, these are fine, and you won’t regret your purchase. I have had the privilege of reviewing many buds, so I can say that you can get better for less and a lot more for a little more.

Earphone comparison chart

Google Pixel Buds A-series STYLE POD No Buds In-ear canal Sports (with wing) Small wings IP rating X4 Ear tip type Small, medium and large silicon tips Colour Cleary White Class Mid-range CONNECTION Cabled No Bluetooth 5.0 Codecs SBC, AAC A2DP, AVRCP, HFP Yes True Wireless (Qualcomm) Likely and you can use one bud for mono Google Fast Pair Yes Windows Swift pair ? Multipoint (2 devices) Likely SIZE Weight each grams 5.06 Dimensions W x H x D mm 20.7 x 29.3 x 17.5 CONTROLS Type Capacitive touch sensors for music, calls and Assistant controls. No volume control Autopause Yes NOISE ANC Passive isolation Ambient passthrough All external noise is heard as these are vented Conversation mode Not required Game mode No, but the lag is 200ms or more AUDIO Speaker size mm 12 Frequency response ? (we estimate effective range 150hz to 15kHz) Impedance ? Driver sensitivity 1kHZ/1mw (dB) ? Loud enough at 75% volume BATTERY (unless cabled) mAh in each bud ? mAh in case ? Case charge type (USB or Qi) USB-C Case size/weight 63 x 47 x 25mm x 43.8g Charge voltage rating 5V/.5A/2.5W Battery time excluding case ANC off 5 (Test 75% 4 hrs) Battery time excluding case ANC on N/A Additional battery time in case hours 19 Charge time case 15m for 3hr use MICS for hands-free calls Number on each bud 2 per bud – no wind noise reduction Other No sidetone VOICE ASSISTANT Type Google Assistant APP Features Basic EQ Only Bass Boost Find my buds Yes Other Adaptive Sound – leave it off Spatial Spatial vent but does not add 3D spatial sound OS support Android SPECIAL FEATURES Accelerometer for in-ear detection Google Assistant translate on phone

Pro, Con and rating

GENERAL Website here Warranty 12 months ACL Price $159 with free delivery From Google and retailers Accessories included USB-A to USB-C charge cable MISSING ANC (not expected at this price) Hands-free noise reduction Qi (not expected at this price) Proper EQ PRO 1 Google design cues 2 Wings add stability for sport 3 Comfortable and stable fit 4 Fair price 5 CON 1 Poor hands-free in windy or noisy environments – and no noise reduction 2 Adaptive sound is best left off 3 No touch volume control 4 Mid sound signature is best for voice 5 RATING /10 Features 7 Basic passive buds Value 7 There is a lot of better-featured competition Performance 7 Sound can be muddy and harsh at the top end – overall listenable Ease of use 8 Can be used without the app Design 8.5 Like the wings Score /10 7.5