Google Pixel 9a 2025 – great value and AI as well (first look)
The Google Pixel 9a 2025 is here and offering a Google Pixel AI experience at a lower price point.
As usual, Google has released an ‘a’ version that takes the most requested features of the 9-series and packages them in an affordable phone. To bring it in at this price it reduces camera/RAM specs but under the hood it’s the same Google Tensor G4 processor.
Here are the basic Google Pixel 9a 2025 specs
The deep-dive review will be a few weeks off yet but you can read Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL – a very deep-dive review for a more complete picture.
|Website
|Google Store
|Price
|$849 128GB
$999 256GB
|From
|Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus beginning in April
|Warranty
|2 years
|Colours
|Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris and Peony
|Screen
|6.3” 2424 x 1080, 20:9, 422ppi, 120Hz pOLED
Up to 1800 nits (HDR 100%) and 2700 (peak 5%) 8-bit/16.7m colours
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Google Tensor G4
Titan M2 Security Processor
|RAM/Storage
|8GB and 128 or 256GB
|Battery
|Claim: 30hr+ 5100mAh – no charger supplied 23W Fast Charge 7.5W Qi wireless charge
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6Ghz
BT 5.3, NFC, GPS
|4/5G
|eSIM and nano SIM 4G:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/14/17/18/19/20/21/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/66/75 5G: n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78/79
|Build
|IP68
GG3 screen
Aluminium frame
PMMA back
Fingerprint under glass and face unlock
|Android
|15 and 7+7 OS upgrades, security and Pixel drop updates
Some features below are carrier/country-dependent
Google VPN at no extra cost
End-to-end security designed by Google
Multi-layer hardware security
Tensor security core, certified Titan M2 security chip, and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment) Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection
Spam protection in Google Phone and Messages Emergency SOS
Crisis Alerts
Car Crash Detection
Safety Check
Emergency Location Service
Emergency Contacts & Medical Info
Android Earthquake Alerts System
Theft protection
|Size
|154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm x 185.9
|Accessibility
|Hearing aid-compatible per FCC requirements. Conversational Gain: 14 dB w/ aid & 18 dB w/o aid (DA 23-914).
Guided Frame Magnifier
Live Caption Live Transcribe & Sound Notifications TalkBack screen reader
Lookout
Reading Mode
Sound Amplifier & Conversation mode
Camera Switches
Voice Access
Real-time text
The rear camera has two sensors
|Camera Rear
|48MP wide (bins to 12MP) + 13MP ultrawide and macro OIS and CLAF on main sensor 8X digital zoom, 4K@60fps
|Camera Front
|13MP 4K@30fps
|Camera features
|Super Res Zoom up to 8x
Add Me
Macro Focus
Night Sight Astrophotography
Portrait Mode
Face Unblur
Long Exposure
Real Tone
Panorama
Top Shot
Frequent Faces
|Editing
|Magic Editor
Auto Frame
Reimagine
Magic Eraser
Best Take
Photo Unblur
Portrait Light
|Video features
|Audio Magic Eraser
Macro Focus Video
Cinematic Pan
Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS
4K timelapse with stabilization
Astrophotography timelapse
Night Sight timelapse
Optical image stabilization for video
Fused video stabilization
Cinematic Pan video stabilization (4K, 1080p) Locked video stabilization (4K, 1080p)
Active video stabilization (1080p)
Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)
|Audio
|Stereo recording
Speech enhancement
Wind noise reduction
Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au
Previous Post Hisense New C2 and C2 Ultra Projectors
Next Post