Google Pixel 9a 2025 – great value and AI as well (first look)

The Google Pixel 9a 2025 is here and offering a Google Pixel AI experience at a lower price point.

As usual, Google has released an ‘a’ version that takes the most requested features of the 9-series and packages them in an affordable phone. To bring it in at this price it reduces camera/RAM specs but under the hood it’s the same Google Tensor G4 processor.

Here are the basic Google Pixel 9a 2025 specs

The deep-dive review will be a few weeks off yet but you can read Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL – a very deep-dive review for a more complete picture.

Website Google Store Price $849 128GB

$999 256GB From Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus beginning in April Warranty 2 years Colours Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris and Peony Screen 6.3” 2424 x 1080, 20:9, 422ppi, 120Hz pOLED

Up to 1800 nits (HDR 100%) and 2700 (peak 5%) 8-bit/16.7m colours

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Google Tensor G4

Titan M2 Security Processor RAM/Storage 8GB and 128 or 256GB Battery Claim: 30hr+ 5100mAh – no charger supplied 23W Fast Charge 7.5W Qi wireless charge Comms Wi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6Ghz

BT 5.3, NFC, GPS 4/5G eSIM and nano SIM 4G:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/14/17/18/19/20/21/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/66/75 5G: n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78/79 Build IP68

GG3 screen

Aluminium frame

PMMA back

Fingerprint under glass and face unlock Android 15 and 7+7 OS upgrades, security and Pixel drop updates

Some features below are carrier/country-dependent

Google VPN at no extra cost

End-to-end security designed by Google

Multi-layer hardware security

Tensor security core, certified Titan M2 security chip, and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment) Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection

Spam protection in Google Phone and Messages Emergency SOS

Crisis Alerts

Car Crash Detection

Safety Check

Emergency Location Service

Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

Android Earthquake Alerts System

Theft protection Size 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm x 185.9 Accessibility Hearing aid-compatible per FCC requirements. Conversational Gain: 14 dB w/ aid & 18 dB w/o aid (DA 23-914).

Guided Frame Magnifier

Live Caption Live Transcribe & Sound Notifications TalkBack screen reader

Lookout

Reading Mode

Sound Amplifier & Conversation mode

Camera Switches

Voice Access

Real-time text

The rear camera has two sensors

Camera Rear 48MP wide (bins to 12MP) + 13MP ultrawide and macro OIS and CLAF on main sensor 8X digital zoom, 4K@60fps Camera Front 13MP 4K@30fps Camera features Super Res Zoom up to 8x

Add Me

Macro Focus

Night Sight Astrophotography

Portrait Mode

Face Unblur

Long Exposure

Real Tone

Panorama

Top Shot

Frequent Faces Editing Magic Editor

Auto Frame

Reimagine

Magic Eraser

Best Take

Photo Unblur

Portrait Light Video features Audio Magic Eraser

Macro Focus Video

Cinematic Pan

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K timelapse with stabilization

Astrophotography timelapse

Night Sight timelapse

Optical image stabilization for video

Fused video stabilization

Cinematic Pan video stabilization (4K, 1080p) Locked video stabilization (4K, 1080p)

Active video stabilization (1080p)

Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264) Audio Stereo recording

Speech enhancement

Wind noise reduction

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au