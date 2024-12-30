Eufy E22 Permanent Outdoor lights – add some mood lighting to your home (review)

Eufy E22 Permanent Outdoor lights are triple LED lights backed by AI lighting experiences that can light up your garden or home to suit your mood, holiday spirit or even security needs.

Eufy is better known for its superb robot vacuum/mops and security cameras. The new range of lights includes:

eufy E22 Permanent Outdoor Light in 15 and 30m kits (30 and 60 lights – this review)

eufy Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 (4 pack)

eufy Outdoor Spotlights E10 (2pack – Eufy Outdoor Spotlights E10 – add some Xmas cheer mood lighting to the garden).

Like all Eufy gear, these are well-made and offer much more functionality than low-cost lighting.

Australian Review: Eufy E22 Permanent Outdoor lights (30m reviewed)

Website Eufy AU website

Smart lights range

Product Page

Manual RRP 30/12/24 15M $229.95

30M $399.95

but seen on special for less From Eufy Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, David Jones, Bunnings (these are specialist items and may not be kept in stock). Warranty 1-year ACL Made in China Company Eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it. Anker is a Hong Kong-based Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. It sells mainly in the USA, Europe and ANZ. More CyberShack eufy news and reviews

First Impression – let’s position these first

The name says it all – permanent outdoor lights – and that means while they can be dragged out at Xmas for outdoor lighting effects, they are better used for permanent installations. For example, lightscaping a home to outline eves or fences, pool glass fence lighting, lighting strings from the house to outside areas, garage work areas (although the light is not directional and casts a 6-8m glow), under the house, etc.

The IP65 light strips are 5M long and have 6 x 90-lumen lights each. You can daisy-chain up to nine (45mn 54 lights) to the power adapter and controller.

The IP67 power adapter has a total of 4.1m cable length, followed by the IP65 controller (3.7m) cable length. Our kit had two 3.6m extender cables unique to the power adapter and controller.

Hint: You must connect the power adapter to the last light strip – you cannot use it in the middle of the light strips.

The triple LED (RGBWWIC) stands for RGB (red, green, and blue, which make 16.7 million colours). Dual-tone white LEDs change colour temperature from a warm 2700° to a daylight 6500° Kelvin. These last over 55,000 hours.

They are small rectangles replete with 3M self-adhesive backs and a screw mounting point with timber screws and wall plugs. Eufy advises that The 3M adhesive temporarily supports the light’s weight, but for a lasting setup, screw installation is essential.

They are very different because they have the Eufy Life app, which can use WonderAI to curate your lighting preferences. They also use WonderLink to link to Eufy security cameras as motion-controlled lighting.

They are power misers. The power adapter provides up to 36V/2A/72W – each light uses a maximum of 1.3W at 100% brightness.

Setup – Pass+

There are two aspects: hardware and the app.

The hardest thing is to work out is their best use and buy what you need. Do you have a 15/30m uninterrupted fence line or pool safety fence? Would it work well under the eaves? Or buy multiple kits and mix and match. The only constant is that they need a power point at one end of the string.

We temporarily used cable ties (for the review setup) and draped them along the front fence and side driveway for some Christmas cheer. Our only issue for this setup was to get the lights to face outwards! Now that we know what they do, I can see a great use for them as pool or other safety lighting.

Once installed, turn on the power and press the power button to connect to the app.

The Eufy Life app for Android and iOS uses Bluetooth initially to connect and then Wi-Fi 2.4GHz WPA2. It guides you through setting up an account (no privacy issues), connecting to Wi-Fi, and linking to Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control (optional).

AI gives you the option of a light show just for you, and the other presets are pretty standard. There is also a Music Flow setting (not tested), which we assume pulses to music.

It has normal mode (default) and light show mode. When switching to “Light Show” mode, the device light effect will automatically rotate based on the dynamic effects of the AIGC dynamic effects library, and its colour, speed and brightness will remain unchanged.

Frequency: Automatically switch to the following animation after each complete animation cycle.

One great feature is WonderLink, which can activate the lights if a Eufy camera detects movement (requires connection to the Eufy Homebase).

CyberShack’s view: Eufy E22 Permanent Outdoor lights to lightscape your world

Over the years, I have tested many smart lights, spotlights, and light strips, from low-cost generics to well-known brands that cost an arm-and-a-leg.

Without exception, the low-cost generics last a few years at best, and then the app disappears or the power adapter breaks. My workshop is littered with old lights that I will get around to fixing or junking one day.

The only external lights still in use are the arm-and-a-leg type from Philips Hue, and even these have all had power transformer replacements (due to a defective transformer recall). Still, they are reliable and last.

I would place Eufy’s quality on a par with Hue’s—well-conceived and well-made at well under half the price. The equivalent Hue White and Colour 2 or 5m light strip is $214.95/369.95 and requires a Hue Bridge at extra cost.

The Eufy Life App does everything Hue does and adds WonderAI and WonderLink.

Why do I like lights? Nothing is more boring than darkness, and these allow me to add fun themes to brighten the night.

Eufy E22 Permanent Outdoor Lights ratings

While we have tested many lights, we have yet to develop benchmarks to allow comparisons.

Features: The smart App and its AI features set these apart from the generic apps. The Tri-LED adds the ability to control the intensity of colour, not just brightness.

Value: Anything comparable that is well under half the price of Philips Hue suits me.

Performance: 55,000 hours life (untested) means over 6 years if on 24/365.

Ease of Use: It is extremely easy to DIY install. Google Assistant makes voice control easy.

Design: Well-made and well-designed.

Pro

Lasting quality

Can add up to 9 x 5m segments

AI-driven app for more effects

Can use voice-control

Non-directional

Con

None really

You need to plan to make the best use of the 5m strips.

Best to affix with screws rather than the 3M adhesive.

