Eufy Outdoor Spotlights E10 – add some Xmas cheer mood lighting to the garden (review)

Eufy Outdoor Spotlights E10 are triple LED spotlights with AI lighting experiences that can light up your garden to suit your mood or holiday spirit.

Eufy is better known for its superb robot vacuum/mops and security cameras. The new range of smart Wi-Fi lights includes:

eufy Permanent Outdoor Light E22 (15M – review coming)

eufy Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 (4 pack)

eufy Outdoor Spotlights E10（2 pack – this review)

Like all Eufy gear, these are well-made and offer much more functionality than low-cost lighting.

Australian Review: Eufy Outdoor Spotlights E10 2-pack SKU: T8L20C11

Website Eufy AU website

Smart lights range

Product Page

Manual Price RRP $169.95 but seen on special for less From Eufy Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, David Jones, Bunnings (these are specialist items and may not be kept in stock). Warranty 1-year ACL Made in China Company Eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it. Anker is a Hong Kong-based Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. It sells mainly in the USA, Europe and ANZ. More CyberShack eufy news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – let’s position these first

The two-pack (one power adapter connects up to four in a daisy chain) includes 16 million-colour triple LED lights in a spotlight form with a height extension and a garden stake. They are IP65 with an IP65 controller suitable for outdoor use.

The triple LED (RGBWWIC) stands for RGB (red, green, and blue, which make 16.7 million colours), and dual-tone white LEDs change colour temperature from a warm 1500° to a crisp, cool 9000° Kelvin. These output 3X the brightness of straight RGB LEDs at up to 500 lumens (tested) and last over 55,000 hours.

They are very different because they have the Eufy Life app, which can use WonderAI to curate your lighting preferences. They also use WonderLink to link to Eufy security cameras as motion-controlled lighting.

The lights are black powder-coated aluminium.

Setup – Pass+

There are two aspects: hardware and the app.

We used the 200mm extension tubes to raise them from the ground. These are simple to install – unscrew the spike, screw in the tube, screw back the spike.

There are four components for a two-pack.

Power adapter 240V/.1A/24W for up to four lights (IP44 and can withstand light rain, so it should be under cover or protected) and a .3m cable

Controller (IP65 rain resistant) and a total cable length of 4.1m

Light 1 (IP65) and a total cable length of 3m and 1.5m to Light 2

Light 2 – ditto

Theoretically, you can have up to 9m between the power adapter and Light 2. It also has a daisy-chain cable to add lights 3 and 4.

Once installed, turn on the power and press the power button to connect to the app.

The Eufy Life app for Android and iOS uses Bluetooth initially to connect and then Wi-Fi 2.4GHz WPA2. It guides you through setting up an account (no privacy issues), connecting to Wi-Fi, and linking to Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control (optional).

The screenshots are self-explanatory. AI gives you the option of a light show just for you, and the other presets are pretty standard. There is also a Music Flow setting (not tested), which we assume pulses to music.

One great feature is WonderLink, which can activate the lights if a Eufy camera detects movement.

CyberShack’s view: Eufy Outdoor Spotlights E10 for sheer joy – light up your world.

Over the years, I have tested many smart lights, spotlights, and light strips, from low-cost generics to well-known brands that cost an arm-and-a-leg.

Without exception, the low-cost generics last a few years at best, and then the app disappears or the power adapter breaks. My workshop is littered with old lights that I will get around to fixing or junking one day.

The only external lights still in use are the arm-and-a-leg type from Philips Hue, and even these have all had power transformer replacements (due to a defective transformer recall). Still, they are reliable and last.

I would place Eufy’s quality on a par with Hue’s—well-conceived and well-made at half the price (the equivalent Hue Lily Outdoor spot is $169.95 each and needs a Hue Bridge at extra cost). The Eufy Life App does everything Hue does and adds WonderAI and WonderLink.

Why do I like lights? Nothing is more boring than darkness, and these allow me to add fun themes to brighten the night.

Eufy Outdoor Spotlights E10 ratings

While we have tested many lights, we have yet to develop benchmarks to allow comparisons.

Features: The smart App and its AI features set these apart from the generic apps. The Tri-LED adds the ability to control the intensity of colour, not just brightness.

Value: Anything comparable that is half the price of Philips Hue suits me.

Performance: 55,000 hours life (untested) means over 6 years if on 24/365.

Ease of Use: Apart from the IP44 power pack (which most power packs are anyway) needing some weather protection it is extremely easy to DIY install and use the App. Google Assistant makes voice control easy.

Design: Well-made from power-coasted aluminium and well-designed.

Pro

Lasting quality outdoor spots

Can add more

AI-driven app for more effects

Can be voice-controlled

Con

Make sure the power adapter is weather-protected.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au