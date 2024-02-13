espresso 17 Pro 4K portable monitor RRP $1628 but on special at $1250 with the stand

8.7 Features 8.5/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Colour and accuracy out of the box

Touchscreen Windows and Mac

Must-have stand and should-have cover

Pricey, but you pay for performance and quality

Brilliant Aussie company deserves to succeed Cons Not quite as portable as expected

18W chews the juice

Speakers are barely adequate

No VESA mounting

Geeks like to know it is 8-bit + 2 FRC panel