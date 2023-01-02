Cygnett ChargeUP Pro 25K 25,000Mah power bank – the power to spare (review)

Cygnett ChargeUP Pro 25K 25,000Mah/92.5Wh power bank has enough power to charge a 100W laptop – MacBook Pro or Windows 11.

To put it in perspective, 100W is at the high end of USB-C charging. 25,000mAh means enough to provide 25A of power for an hour. If your smartphone has a 5000mAh battery (5A), you could get up to five full charges. A laptop with a 45/60Wh battery would get 2/1.5 charges.

But wait, there is more. It has three output ports to share up to 118W.

It is precisely what a traveller needs.

Cygnett ChargeUp range

If you don’t need 25,000mAh, Cygnett has options, all with a readout.

Pro 20K $149.95 (same series as this review)

20K Boost Gen 3 $79.95

10K Boost Gen 3 $59.95

5K Boost Gen 3 $44.95

Australian Review: Cygnett ChargeUP Pro 25K 25,000Mah/92.5Wh power bank

Website Company website and product website Price $199.95 From Harvey Norman, Cygnett, and wherever Cygnett products are sold Warranty 2-year ACL Country of Manufacture China Company Brother and sister team Tim and Sophie Swann love digital technology. In 2003 as the market for digital accessories was beginning to grow, they saw an opportunity to provide quality and stylish phone cases from Melbourne to the World. Twenty years later, Cygnett products are sold in over 200,000 retail outlets through 42 countries. More CyberShack Cygnett news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – heavy like a pound of butter – Pass+

It is pretty big as far as power banks go at 80 (W) x 180 (H) x 26.5mm (D) x 499g – it has to store more than most.

It is a typical black box with a discrete digital display showing the remaining battery percentage.

Ports – Pass

USB-C #1 – the one you use to charge the bank. It can charge from as low as 5V/3A/15W to as high as 65W, so it is an ideal companion for Cygnett PowerMaxx 70W GAN dual-port wall charger – power for most laptops.

USB-C #1 then becomes an output port capable of delivering 5V/3A/15W), 9V/3A/27W, 12V/3A/36.0W, 15V/3A/45W, and 20V/5A/100W (if you use a 5W rated cable else it stops at 60W.

USB-C #2 is a standard PD port – 5V/3A/15W, 9V/2A/18W) and 12V/1.5A/18W.

USB-A #3 has the same 18W rating as #2.

It includes a 3W USB-C to USB-C cable, but you must buy a 5W cable to get 100W.

Tests

Surface Pro 8 60W (45Wh battery) took 1.5 hours and used 50% of the power bank.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5000W took 1 hour and used 20%

Charge 0-100% Cygnett 70W GaN Charger 1 hour and 58 minutes

Charge 0-100% 5V/3A/15W – over six hours

What it is not

It does not support PPS variable rate charging. That is not an issue except where the device to be charged expects PPS for fast charging.

It does not work as a Pass-through (UPS) charger.

It will work with MagSafe cables, but there is no negotiation between the charge and the host.

The readout shows the percentage left. Some brands offer more detailed specs.

CyberShack’s view – Cygnett ChargeUP Pro 25K 25,000Mah power bank is a good basic power bank

It keeps the price low by being a big power bank with no frills. You could easily spend twice that to get more ports and more detailed use statistics. And remember that you need a 65W Gan Charger to fill it.

Rating Explanation

Features: 80 – it’s a basic three-port PD power bank

Value: 90 – you could spend a lot more to get more features

Performance: 90 – it meets or exceeds our expectations for charge speed and stable volt/amps

Ease of Use: 85 – it should have come with a 5W cable

Design – 80 – a bland black rectangle with LCD readout – but that is how you keep costs under control

Pro



Con

Cygnett ChargeUP Pro 25K 25,000Mah power bank $199.95 8.5 Features 8.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Big 25,000mAh/92.5Wh

Good price for the capacity

Cygnet quality and warranty Cons 65W GaN charger needed, or it takes a long time to charge

The readout is very basic