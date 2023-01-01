Cygnett PowerMaxx 70W GAN dual-port wall charger – power for most laptops (review)

The Cygnett PowerMaxx 70W GAN dual-port is its most powerful Gallium Nitride (GaN) based wall charger.

The benefits of GaN are the replacement of the older transformer-style wall chargers. They are smaller, cooler, safer, and a little more expensive.

As GaN chargers are relatively new, make sure that before you buy, it has an RNZ C-Tick mark meaning it is allowed for use in Australia. Cygnett ensures that all its chargers are certified.

Many online merchants sell non-certified products, even if it has Australian power pins (so does China). Insurance does not cover the damage if a short or fire results from these.

Australian Review: Cygnett PowerMaxx 70W GAN dual-port wall charger

Website Company website and product website Price $89.95 From Harvey Norman, Cygnett, and wherever Cygnett products are sold Warranty 2-year ACL Country of Manufacture China Company Brother and sister team Tim and Sophie Swann love digital technology. In 2003 as the market for digital accessories was beginning to grow, they saw an opportunity to provide quality and stylish phone cases from Melbourne to the World. Twenty years later, Cygnett products are sold in over 200,000 retail outlets through 42 countries. More CyberShack Cygnett news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass+ and interesting cable management clip

It is a typical, white-coloured wall charger, albeit quite slim the AU Power pins are wider than the body. It has dual USB-C outlets that can share a maximum of 70W output power.

Under the charger is a cable clip that helps manage unruly USB cables.

Port – Pass+

USB-C #1 provides 45-65W USB-C PD

5V/3A/15W

9V/3A/27W

12V/3A/36W

15V/3A/45W

20V/3.25A/65W

In addition, it has PPS 3-11V/3A and 3.3/21V/3A for 70W maximum.

USB-C #2 has the same voltages and caters for 25-65W.

Don’t worry – this charger is fine for any PD/PPS-compatible device.

Caveat

This maxes out at 3A, so you must use a 3A or higher-rated cable. Most existing USB-C cables are rated for a maximum of 2A, so be aware.

Tests – Pass+

Using a Power-Z meter and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (65W), we can confirm

Ports 1 and 2 provide stable 5V/3A/15W and 9V/3A/27W QC 2.0 power

Ports 1 and 2 provide PD 3.0 power to 20V/3A/60W

Both ports drop to a maximum combined output of 65W

All ports delivered what the connected device needed up to the limits above

We tested it with various USB-C products, and it fully supports all USB-C PD 3.0 and Qualcomm 4.0 standards. It is not Apple MFi certified but works equally well on iPhone and iPad.

CyberShack’s view – Cygnett PowerMaxx 70W GAN dual-port wall charger – power in your pocket

At 150g, it is my new travel companion. It is perfect for charging large-capacity USB-C Power banks too. Cygnett is an Aussie company worth supporting.

Its closest competitors are the Belkin BoostUp 68W Dual charger ($89.95), ALOGIC 100W 4-port Gan charger ($149) and ALOGIC 68W GaN charger.

Rating Explanation

Features: 90 – it has dual ports and a cable management clip that others don’t

Value: 90 – it is in the ballpark for a 70W charger

Performance: 95 Meets or exceeds all power output requirements (tested 65W laptop)

Ease of Use: 90 – plug and go, but you must buy 3A cables

Design: 90 – small and light with a cable management clip

Cygnett PowerMaxx 70W GAN dual-port wall charger $89.95 9.1 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Cygnett quality and warranty

Small and light

70W in your pocket Cons Should have at least one cable in the box