Creative Outlier Air V3 earphones – fantastic low price for high performance (review)

The Creative Outlier Air V3 is the new version of the already very good V2 – not only for performance but the price – a low, low $99.95 gets you BT 5.2, ANC, Qi charge and a massive ten hours (ANC off) battery life with 30 more in the case.

Creative Outlier Air V3

Website Product page Price Price: Normally $99.95 but on promo at $72.95 From From: Creative online Warranty 12 months ACL Country of Origin China Company Singapore based Creative Labs (Est 1981) is famed for its PC soundcards and, more recently, speakers and headsets. Its Super X-Fi launched in 2018, is just beginning to take hold to produce spatial sound from stereo technology.

First impression

They look and feel like premium buds, have a superb Qi and USB-C charge slide-out carry case and Creative (you remember the Sound Blaster people) are giving them away at A$99.95 on special at $72.95. Buy now – a no brainer.

Comfort

Fit is essential for comfort and noise isolation. It comes with small, medium and large silicone tips. They sit well in the ear and just at the front of the ear canal. While they are IPX5 rated, they don’t have any wings to stabilise them, and during an hour’s strenuous walk, I had to reseat them a few times.

BT pairing – a little slow

While it pairs with the Samsung S21 Ultra and Surface Pro 8, it does not support multi-point. You have to disconnect to go to the other. The App won’t load until it is connected.

You can use both for stereo or either for mono.

Battery

Claim: 10 hours ANC off. We tested over four days, and at 75% volume, ANC on it was 7.5 hours. Recharge time is 2-3 hours on USB-C and about 20% more on Qi. Qi charging is unheard of at this price.

ANC – not quite what you think

It is software-based – not hardware as with most ANC. And let’s be fair, Creative calls it active Noise Reduction – not cancellation. The level is very similar to the Jabra 75t when it got a software upgrade to ANC.

It does a fair job – way above what you can expect from a $99 device.

Sound – more pre-sets than seagulls fighting over chips

It has 46 pre-sets, about half for music styles and the others for well-known games. But you can also customise it with the famous finger slide too. The EQ downloads the last profile to the buds.

Our initial problem was the lack of volume on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. We discovered that the touch volume controls on the buds work independently of the Samsung BT volume settings. A quick swap to Windows 11, and the volume was excellent.

The sound stage is slightly wider than your ears, and there is excellent left/right separation, and that is due to the vented design.

Music-wise, it is very good with lots of bass, solid mids, and a hint of treble harshness that you can reduce in the EQ.

It was excellent with Dolby Atmos test tracks. Creative has the SX-Fi app, and this incorporates something called ‘headphone holography’ where all the Digital Signal Processing (DSP) is on the phone on music stored there.

Hands-free – not bad

It has two mics per bud – outside for voice and ANR. It does a passable job at hands-free conversation but won’t handle windy conditions.

CyberShack’s view – Creative Outlier Air V3 is amazing value for premium features

Qi Charge, ANR, customisable touch, huge range of EQ pre-sets and custom profiles, terrific native sound signature and all for $99. You could spend twice as much and not get this.

For the price, it’s a 10/10, but our objective rating is 9.1/10.

GENERAL Website Product page Warranty 12-months Price Usually $99.95 on special $72.95 plus freight From Creative Online Accessories included S/M/L ear gels, short USB-A to USB-C charge cable MISSING In-ear detection aptX PRO 1 Excellent sound signature 2 Qi and USB-C charge 3 Decent App and amazing EQ 4 IPX5 5 Fantastic low price CON 1 Only SBC and AAC codecs 2 Large charging case 3 In-ear detection missing RATING Features 9 Everything you need Value 10 Don’t know of any better buds at even twice this price Performance 9 Great music signature, wide sound stage and good volume Ease of use 8.5 Little slow to pair and lacks fast pair and multi-point Design 9 Love the slide-out metallic green case Score /10 9.1

Creative Outlier Air V3 specs

Earphone comparison chart Creative Outlier Air V3 STYLE Buds In-ear Sports (with wing) no IP rating X5 Ear tip type Silicone Colour Metallic matte green – very attractive Class Value ANC CONNECTION Cabled No Bluetooth 5.2 Codecs SBC, AAC A2DP, AVRCP, HFP Yes True Wireless (Qualcomm) TWS – not likely Qualcomm as no aptX

Can use left or right as mono Google Fast Pair No Windows Swift pair No Multipoint No SIZE Weight each grams 5.2 CONTROLS Type Touch – customisable Auto pause No NOISE ANC Software-based active noise reduction – basic effectiveness Ambient passthrough Yes Conversation mode No Game mode No AUDIO Speaker size mm 6 Frequency response 20Hz-20kHz BATTERY mAh in each bud 55 mAh in case 450 Case charge type (USB or Qi) USB-C and Qi Case size/weight 69.8 Charge voltage rating 5V/1A/5W Battery time excluding case ANC off 10 Battery time excluding case ANC on Tested 75% volume 7.5hours Additional battery time in case hours 30 Charge time case 3 hours USB-C

4 Hours Qi Mic Number on each bud Dual Other Hands-free is effective with a degree of background noise reduction. VOICE ASSISTANT Type OK Google and Siri APP Features EQ

ANC EQ Amazing range of pre-sets for audio and games. Find my buds No Spatial SXFI app and works with Dolby Atmos OS support Android and iOS. BT connects to any BT host.

CyberShack earphone news and reviews