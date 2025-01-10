Beatbot iSkim Ultra pool robot skimmer – gets it all (review)

The Beatbot iSkim Ultra is a solar-powered robot pool skimmer that removes water surface detritus that would ordinarily clog the skimmer box and filter. It’s the best we have reviewed yet.

It has a couple of interesting (and possibly unique) features. First, it has addressed the ‘bow’ wave issue by incorporating two horizontal powered paddle wheels that help pull detritus into its mouth. Second, it has a clarifying agent release, which we will discuss later.

It also has a solar panel, magnetic mains charge connector, and 20 sensors to ensure it cleans the whole pool surface.

Why a robot skimmer?

There is nothing more off-putting than a dirty pool surface or pool bottom.

The three skimmers reviewed have given us a good baseline for what to expect. We have not written a separate guide so we will include information as we review more skimmers into Pool Robots – how to choose the right one for you.

Robot skimmers do the job of a pool skimmer/filter, with one important difference. Pool skimmers wait for the detritus to float by, whereas robot skimmers go to the detritus.

We have a pool that is terribly affected by a neighbour’s Norfolk Pine needles. When it is not shedding tonnes of needles (I kid you not—the quantity blocks drains), it sprays sticky pollen.

The Beatbot iSkim Ultra design not only gets floating debris, but the paddle wheels also help to clean the tile line. After a few hours, the water surface is perfect, and the filter basket proves how much it saved the filter and skimmer box.

Being solar-powered, we throw it in the pool and let nature take its course. It is relatively light enough to remove when swimming.

Australian Review: Beatbot iSkim Ultra robot pool skimmer (as of 10/1/25)

Website Beatbot AU

Product page

Help Centre

Manual Price RRP $2499 seen as low as $2199 From Beatbot online. There are no approved AU resellers. Only Beatbot Online provides Australian warranty and support. Warranty 24-month ACL manufacturer’s defects excluding consumable and fair wear and tear. The service is handled by the GIGABYTE service centre in Sydney. Can be extended up to 5 years Made in China Company A Chinese company founded in 2022 by industry experts with over 10 years of experience with leading home robotics companies. It currently has Aquasense, Aquasense Pro and iSkim Ultra. It claims to be the #1 top-selling high-end robotic pool cleaner. More CyberShack Pool Robot Reviews Inbox See image below.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Addresses Beatbot Aquasense Pro surface skimmer issues

The Beatbot Aquasense Pro robot pool cleaner – floor, walls, and surface skimmer is a three-in-one. Fine as a floor and wall robot vacuum but Fail as a skimmer.

Two main issues contributed to the fail. The first was its bow wave, which swept detritus aside, and the second was the mouth, hatch and filter basket design, which allowed detritus to spew out when it slowed down at corners or edges. Our recommendation was to buy the Aquasense standard version sans skimmer.

As we mentioned in the preamble, it has

Added two horizontal powered paddle wheels (rotating side brushes) at the front corners that do a great job reducing the bow wave and pulling detritus into its mouth

Replaced the filter bin floating hatch with a full-width powered paddle wheel that helps draw in detritus at any speed.

When it slows to approach a corner or edge, a powered barrier pops up to stop the outflow – no spewing.

Realised that a vertical filter basket in the Aquasense Pro does not work and made it a 9-litre horizontal basket anti-spill design that does.

To reduce scratching from coping, the front guide wheels were extended wider than the robot’s, and four more guide wheels were added.

Added extension legs on each corner to prevent it from getting caught on stairs or ledges.

Made the rear propellors independently controlled for excellent manoeuvrability.

Added the automatic clarifying agent dispenser (more later).

Seven motors and twenty 20 sensors – it is smarter and more powerful than most.

6-axis 120 MHz MCU (accelerometer and gyroscope) and sensors enable an orderly S-shape clean.

24W solar panel and 10,000mAh battery for all day and most of the night use.

Enhanced app features and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi work above the waterline.

IP68 and UV resistant

Cleaning settings – default is fine

It has optional cleaning schedules.

Low-light (Beta) reduces power use

Scheduled Cleaning by time daily or by day of the week.

Do not disturb

Solar – Works fine

The app tells you useless information like total energy collected, equivalent minutes of operation, and how many trees it has saved (reduced carbon emissions). There is no drill-down to useful information about kWh per day.

We found that it could fully charge a battery on a sunny day, and that was almost enough to get through the night. The next morning, by 10 AM, it had enough juice to rinse and repeat. Our pool has some building shading in the morning, so it is not generating its maximum potential.

Mag charge was quick at five hours, considering it has a 10,000mAh battery

Seven motors – a new record

The seven-motor system includes ceramic bearing propulsion motors, low-speed high-torque dual-side brush motors, a peristaltic pump motor, a front roller ‘paddle wheel’ motor, and an anti-spill hatch motor for the filter basket.

Anti-spilling – Pass+

It has a default setting and an Enhanced Anti-Debris spilling setting. We found the enhanced setting best, as it slows the unit more as it approaches the edges.

Build – Pass+

It looks very well made and should last. All materials are UV-stabilised. It has a 2-year warranty and optional extensions to 5 years, although the ACL warranty should cover that anyway.

Is it effective?

Given enough time, it removes most, if not all, floating debris. It cleans corners and tile lines quite successfully.

It did not get stuck on the stairs.

Clarifying agent – What is it?

The primary ingredient is chitosan, a sugar from shellfish’s outer skeleton, including crab, lobster, and shrimp. It works by binding microscopic dirt, fat and oil particles together into larger ones that can be filtered out.

Beatbot calls it an eco-friendly, non-toxic, biodegradable formula to clear water. Two 300ml containers cost $74.98 (freight cost unknown). Each container lasts about one month of weekly use.

Pool suppliers sell a similar chitosan ‘Blue’ liquid or pods for about $30 per litre. The usual dose is 30ml per 45,000 litres. It does not hurt if overdosed. I suspect that most buyers won’t worry about using the Beatbot cartridge.

Consumer advice: Will it work for you?

We strongly recommend that you make it a condition of sale written on the invoice that you can return it for a full refund within 7-14 days should it not work on your pool.

If the robot supplier hesitates to allow returns, show them pictures of the pool and request that these be witnessed as evidence that they were aware of the pool. If they are unwilling, walk away.

This also applies to online orders—you don’t want to be stuck with a robot that is generally fit for purpose but not in your pool.

CyberShack’s view – Beatbot iSkim Ultra has the specs and the performance

This is not cheap at $2499 (or whatever special price you negotiate). The most comparable robot pool skimmer we have reviewed is the $799 Aiper Surfer S1 robot pool skimmer – eats leaves and floating rubbish, and it does a pretty good job, too.

Beatbot, is this on steroids (Aiper in brackets)

Solar 24W (12)

Battery 10,000mAh (4000)

Filter bin 9 litres 380um (5/200um)

1400m2 area (650)

Front/side paddle wheels (no)

265mm front paddle (155)

AI-enhanced S-shape clean and edge/corner clean (random)

7 motors (3)

20 sensors (3)

Guidance wheels 6 (2)

Auto and one-click park (no)

So, if money is not an issue, Beatbot wins on specs and performance. If value is your guiding star, Aiper does well at about one-third the price.

Beatbot iSkim Ultra ratings

Aiper Surfer S1 Ratings

Features: 90 – it is mildly intelligent and cleans in an S-shape path. The added features, like paddle wheels, etc., are unique.

Value: 80 – It has higher specs than robot pool skimmers, but as these are less than 33% of the price, you may need to reassess your value parameters.

Performance: 90—As long as you realise that skimming takes longer, it performs well throughout the day.

Ease of Use: 90 – Solar powered and can be left in the pool.

Design: 95 – Compared to others, its design is elegantly simple and solves issues we have experienced.

Beatbot iSkim Ultra pool robot skimmer RRP $2499 seen as low as $2199 8.9 Features 9.0/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ese of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.5/10

















Pros The paddle wheel design and horizontal filter box keep detritus inside.

Solar or magnet DC charge - place in the pool and forget about it

380um filter basket picks up everything that floats

2-year warranty and app firmware updates.

Barrier guards and corner wheels are useful. Cons None, really – it works!

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au