Beatbot Aquasense Pro robot pool cleaner – floor, walls, and surface skimming in one (review)

The Beatbot Aquasense Pro Pool Robot vacuums the floor, walls, and waterline and then floats to the top to become a skimmer. It can also dispense a clarifying solution.

Now, that is exciting and would have been if the review model had not arrived back in August 2024 with a US type A power plug (two vertical pins) and did not have Australian R-NZ C-Tick certification. In addition, it had firmware version 0.0.1, which, in our tests, performed poorly.

It turns out it was a pre-production model sent from its US PR company. Later, in 2024, Beatbot appointed an Australian PR company. They swiftly arranged a replacement unit. Arrgh! It was still a US unit with the wrong plug and certification, but the firmware was now 0.1.62 – a substantial upgrade. But at least it worked better. Read on.

Our new guide – please read this first

We have now reviewed enough pool robots and skimmers to write Version 1 of Pool Robots – How to choose the right one for you. We will update the guide each time we review to include new features. The guide does not yet include any Beatbot features.

Australian Review: Beatbot Aquasense Pro robot pool cleaner (as of 10/1/25)

Website Beatbot AU

Product page

Help Centre Price RRP $3499 seen as low as $3199 From Beatbot online. There are no approved AU resellers. Only Beatbot Online provides Australian warranty and support. Warranty 24-month ACL manufacturer’s defects excluding consumable and fair wear and tear. Service handled by GIGABYTE service centre in Sydney. Made in China Company A Chinese company founded in 2022 by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies. It currently has Aquasense, Aquasense Pro and iSkim Ultra. It claims to be the #1 top-selling high-end robotic pool cleaner. More CyberShack Pool Robot Reviews Inbox Robot and charger

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Front and right side ultrasonic detectors.

Beatbot Aquasense Pro first impression – Interesting and big

Before we review any new item/brand, we require:

An AU website landing page with AU pricing – all taxes paid and clear freight costs

Conforms to ACL warranty conditions.

Has R-NZ C-Tick electrical certification.

When a US PR company approached us, we sought assurances that all three conditions would be met by late September 2023. It was agreed.

From our perspective, we were interested because it was a) the most expensive pool robots yet and b) had more tech than we had seen in other robots.

While our first review unit was unsatisfactory, the next one, which had new firmware, performed much better. The question is it worth $3499?

So, let’s look at the Beatbot Aquasense Pro tech

Coverage 300m2 (that is not pool dimensions but floor, walls, and surface) Motors 9 Suction 5,500 GPH (approx. 400 LPM litres per minute) Brushes 4 – 2 each x independent rotation front and rear for ‘tank’ like manoeuvrability Filters 250um external and 150um internal docking baskets. Does not catch pet or human hair or algae. Battery 10,400mAh, charge cradle, 3.5-hour charge Up to 9.5 hours Surface Up to 5 hours floor App Beatbot 2.4Ghz (only works on the surface) CPU CPU, IMU + 20 Sensors AI Path optimisation using an ultrasonic ‘map’ Sensors 2 x Ultrasonic (front and right side) IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) measures acceleration, orientation, angular rates, and other gravitational forces. It can have up to 3 accelerometers and 3 gyroscopes (sometimes called 3-axis) and may include a compass. CPU Quad Core Cortex-A7 1.8GHz and DDR and Flash storage. Clean patterns Floor once.

Floor, Wall and Waterline (once)

Add Skimmer (surface)

Eco Mode: floor only every two days for a week.

S-shape (often called U-shape) for floor

N-shape (Wall and waterline clean)

Deep-Sense mode, where the pool floor and walls are curved Other Auto On in water Water clarifying cartridge (option) Float to top ‘Surface Parking’ when the cleaning cycle is finished (for easier collection) IP68 maximum depth 3m Weight Approx 11kg

Typical pool size – Pass+

The typical Australian pool size is 15 x 5m or about 75m2 for the floor, 80m2 for walls and another 75m2 if you select surface mode. This robot will handle larger pools.

Setup – Pass+

Download the Beatbot app for Android or iOS.

If you don’t have strong Wi-Fi at the pool, charge your phone first and take it closer to your router. Then, press the Wi-Fi setup buttons and follow the app. It is easy.

Wi-Fi only works above the water, so notifications and error messages are not received during cleaning.

The App – Minimal

For the world’s most tech robot, the app is fundamental. It allows you to select cleaning modes (floor, floor/wall, floor/walls/surface or Eco-floor every two days over a week). There is a 2X custom mode and a Multizone Beta mode.

The cleaning record shows the date, cleaning area and time taken. That is it – and it has US, not AU Help details.

Privacy and Terms of use are appended. Overall, pool robots have low privacy issues.

Pool types and obstacle detection – Pass

It will work on almost any pool surface except possibly for above-ground (it may be too heavy for that construction).

It is called a smart pool robot as the ultrasonic detectors create a basic 2D map and records where it has cleaned. The map is not ‘accurate’, but it can give you clues as to why it leaves some areas uncleaned.

It claims to have 20 sensors, but as far as I can see, it has one ultrasonic sensor at the front and one on the right side. The rest are internal state sensors.

Chuck it in – Pass+

You can select one of the four basic modes from the buttons on the device.

Once submerged, it seems to wander around slowly and aimlessly. That is to make the temporary map (it makes a new one each time). Once that is done, it increases speed and starts cleaning in an S-shape (U-shape) along the long direction.

Pool preparation – yes, you still have to do some

No matter how tempting it is to chuck and go, a few minutes with a pool leaf net and brush makes a lot of difference. Remove debris larger than 100mm, brush the stairs and ledges, and let it settle for 30 minutes. Many pool robots can climb walls to clean the walls and tile lines.

Cleaning categories – Pass+

Because every pool is different in shape, size, and curvature of the bottom walls/floor, we can only make a subjective assessment. Our scores are:

‘A’ means as good as you do with a manual vacuum. No missed spots, with good corner and edge clean.

‘B’ means at least 90% of detritus collected with acceptable corner and edge clean.

‘C’ means at least 80% of detritus collected with obvious edge and corner issues.

‘D’ means at least 70% cleaning with patches of missed detritus and significant edge and corner issues.

Fail. Due to their speed, some robots create a ‘bow’ wave that blows the detritus out of the vacuum path. No matter how often they vacuum the pool, there is still detritus.

Floor – Pass – C – just

We found it wandering away from the wall edges, often leaving a 10cm gap. We suspect the right-side sensor is too sensitive.

Its speed creates a ‘bow’ wave that pushes detritus aside. Even after repeated cleans, there was still visible detritus. It must slow down, especially at the edges (firmware fixable).

We expected more suction at 400 litres per minute, but that is because the vacuum slot is 50cm, and it sits in a tapered 90cm mouth.

This is after two floor cleans – admittedly Norfolk Island Pine fronds are fine.

Walls – Pass+

It did a great job on walls and waterline, effortlessly climbing and cleaning. It does this after the floor.

Surface skim – Fail

The concept is excellent, but the execution fails.

First, it creates a bow wave, which pushes too much detritus aside.

Second, the top suction mouth stays open when approaching walls and corners and spews out collected detritus.

Third, the overall design of the filter basket means detritus floats, and it seems to spew out more than it collects.

Again, firmware could fix this by closing the mouth as it slows for a wall and slowing down the speed to reduce a bow wave.

We are also reviewing its new iSkim, which has design features thatThe Beatbot Aquasense Pro Pool Robot vacuums the floor, walls, and waterline and then floats to the top to become a skimmer vastly differ from this all-in-one and correct all its shortcomings.

Filter Cleaning – Pass

The 3.7-litre dual basket is a good idea, but 250/150um is well behind the industry leaders at 3um. However, rather than being collected in the basket, the detritus seems to float up to the top handle, contributing to the skimmer ‘spew’ issues.

Note the detritus at the top of the blue handle. It spews out.

Two baskets slip inside each other

Charging – Pass+

A charging dock is very convenient, and we are happy to see it included in the price. But as mentioned earlier, ours has a US plug and no R-NZ C-Tick approval, so make sure you get an Australian model with certifications.

The Lithium-ion battery capacity exceeds the recommended indoor charge level. It must be charged out of direct sunlight in a non-flammable area like a driveway and stored away from flammable materials.

IP68

No specs are given apart from a mention that it cannot work below 3m. Eco mode means it can stay in the pool for a week.

Clarifying agent – What is it?

The primary ingredient is chitosan, a sugar from shellfish’s outer skeleton, including crab, lobster, and shrimp. It works by binding microscopic dirt, fat and oil particles together into larger ones that can be filtered out.

Beatbot calls it an eco-friendly, non-toxic, biodegradable formula to clear water. Two 300ml containers cost $74.98 (freight cost unknown). Each container lasts about one month of weekly use.

Pool suppliers sell a similar chitosan ‘Blue’ liquid or pods for about $30 per litre. The usual dose is 30ml per 45,000 litres. It does not hurt if overdosed. I suspect that most buyers won’t worry about using the Beatbot cartridge.

Note on testing

CyberShack provides 100% independent reviews—we receive no payment and take no prisoners. We take our responsibility very seriously. Our testing and review methodologies are sound, but we can only report on how we found any device and how it worked for us in the same test environment.

We test over four weeks at least four times and try to use two to three different poole. We measure:

Compliance with Australian standards.

Battery life and recharge times.

Cleaning efficiency and time.

Pool cleanliness (subjective).

Ease of use.

Navigation and obstacle avoidance.

Unfortunately, we cannot test how well it stands up to extended use.

Several readers have commented that pool robots can be problematic. For example:

Some brands have poor after-sales service.

Some have charging issues a few months after purchase.

Consumables and spare parts are unavailable.

Many complain that they must pay freight costs to get warranty repairs. We understand that ACL warranty says that the vendor must pay freight both ways if the device is faulty, so stand up for your rights.

We have listened and will raise these issues with the vendors and report when we have more information.

Consumer advice: Will it work for you?

We strongly recommend that you make it a condition of sale written on the invoice that you can return it for a full refund within 7-14 days should it not work on your pool.

Consumer Advice: If the robot supplier hesitates to allow returns, show them pictures of the pool and request that these be witnessed as evidence that they were aware of the pool. If they are unwilling, walk away.

This also applies to online orders—you don’t want to be stuck with a robot that is generally fit-for-purpose but not in your pool.

CyberShack’s view – Beatbot Aquasense Pro robot pool cleaner has the specs but misses on flawless execution

This is a $3499 product, by far the most expensive tested. For that reason alone, it should meet or exceed pool robot parameters. It does not. Some aspects are very good, but there is still much work to do, and fortunately, mostly achievable through firmware.

We do not have to send the review unit back so we will see what future firmware brings. Beatbot seems committed to making this the best, and If you understand that future potential, then we have done our job.

After we review a product, we look at overseas reviews to see if we agree with them. Unfortunately, most simply regurgitate hyperbole from the reviewer guide—something we never do.

PC World October 2024 summed it up nicely. “Nine months of bug fixes … have elevated our opinion of this high-end pool-cleaning robot.”

Forbes’s earlier review states, “its inability to navigate around common obstacles like stairs or to recover from minor incidents on its own, the mediocre surface cleaning and waterline scrubbing action, plus the buggy app make it really tough to justify that premium price.”

Yes, we saw firmware V 0.0.1 and concur. We think many more bug fixes will help it live up to the hardware’s potential. So, our best advice is to ignore reviews before October 2024. Our initial review score was 70/100 – barely a pass mark.

In fact, we recommend you look at the Beatbot Aquasense standard at $2199 – no surface skimmer.

By comparison:

Aiper Scuba S1 Pro – a pool robot with a 3um ultra fine algae/silt filter with more firmware updates that will increase that rating.

PoolBot B300 Pool Cleaner – advanced, cordless, automatic pool vacuum scores 80/100 and is a proven performer.

Beatbot Aquasense Pro rating

If we rate it on potential when all firmware issues gone it is a clear 10/10. But we have to rate it as of today.

Features: 85-Hardware-wise, it has everything you need. We think the filter basket could be improved to trap <150um particles, and it needs a ‘lid’ to stop particle escape.

Performance: 75 – It barely scores a ‘C’. It should have been at least a high ‘B’.

Value: 70 – There is no way its RRP equates to its value with <$2000 robots doing superior floor, wall and waterline cleaning. When it fixes everything, it will create a new category where price is not as important.

Ease of use: 75—The current app is too basic, and Wi-Fi does not work underwater. The app needs more work.

Design: 85 – It won an iF design award for aesthetics.

Beatbot Aquasense Pro videos

Beatbot Aquasense Pro privacy and terms of use

Beatbot Aquasense Pro robot pool cleaner $3499 7.8 Features 8.5/10

















Performance 7.5/10

















Value 7.0/10

















Ease of Use 7.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Surface parks easy retrieval from the pool

Good battery life and handy charging cradle

Good wall and waterline cleaning Cons Surface cleaning can be much better

Misses too much floor debris, even on the second pass clean

The app needs more functions - can’t be stopped or parked via the app

on’t buy without an R-NZ C-tick – using non-certified devices in Australia is illegal.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au