Aiper Scuba S1 Pro – a pool robot with a 3um ultra fine algae/silt filter (review)

The Aiper Scuba S1 Pro is a charge-and-throw-in-the-pool cleaning robot. It has an ultra-fine 3um filter and an optional app that you can use.

This is our second Aiper, and I have to say the brand makes impressive and innovative products.

Our first was the Aiper Scuba S1 pool robot – no-fuss, no app, just simple cleaning. Its simplicity of operation is a key selling point – pool cleaning with minimal effort.

For example, it has an Eco Mode that cleans the floor for 45 minutes three times in five days (135 minutes runtime). It is ideal to place it in the pool on Monday and take it out on Saturday for a recharge. Clever.

The Aiper Scuba S1 Pro is the first we have seen with a separate 3um filter pad, which is invaluable for removing fines like algae and silt. This is genuinely innovative, considering that most pool robots have 180-200um baskets and human and pet hair is about 70um.

Australian review: Aiper Scuba S1 Pro

(Note: The model tested was the Scuba N1 Pro – same robot but different colour).

Aiper Scuba S1 Pro (may be known as Scuba N1 Pro in some markets. Aiper Scuba S1 (may be known as Scuba N1 in some markets) Website Product page

Manual Product page

Manual Price (22 September 2024) RRP $1799 (seen for $1469.99) RRP $1099.99 From Aiper online, Amazon Aiper Store and Pool and Spa Warehouse Same Warranty 24 months ACL Same Colour Grey and Black Grey with aqua highlights IP rating IPX8 IPX8 App Yes No Obstacle avoidance 4 x IR corner detectors No Wheels Caterpillar tracks Yes Motors 2 Drive + 2 Pump Salt (5000ppm) Chlorinated (4ppm) For concrete, fibreglass, vinyl, mosaic tiles, small pebbles and other materials. Scrubbing Suction and Dual Active Front & Rear PVC Rollers Suction and 1 Active front PVC Roller Suction power 379 litres per minute 265 litres per minute Main basket 180um 5 litres 200um 3.5 litres Ultra fine filter 3um washable No Battery life Up to 180 minutes 25.2V/7.8A/196.56W Up to 150 minutes 14.4V/7.6A/12.32W Charge time 3-4 hours 29.4V/3A/88.2W 3-4 hours 16.8V/2.6A/43.68W Modes Floor Wall Auto Eco (leave in for a week) Horizontal waterline Same No Pool size max 200m2 and 20m length x 3m deep 150m2 and 15m length x 3m deep Pool types Salt (5000ppm) Chlorinated (4ppm) For concrete, fibreglass, vinyl, mosaic tiles, small pebble and other materials. Same inbox Scuba S1 Pro DC charger Retrieval hook 2 PVC replacement brushes Ultrafine filter Scuba S1 DC Charger Retrieval hook

First Impression – Largish – Pass+

I always start by saying how much I hate pool cleaning, so any pool robot must prove its value to me twice over.

The Aiper Scuba S1 (previously reviewed) was the perfect charge-and-throw-in-the-pool cleaning robot—a no-brainer that made my life easier. The Eco mode (which the Aiper Scuba S1 Pro also has) is superb. Leave it in the pool, and it cleans for 45 minutes x 48 hours apart—three times.

However, if you have the money, the Aiper Scuba S1 Pro is the better buy. You can still chuck it in the pool; you don’t need to use an app. It has front and rear PVC rollers (SI front only), four corner IR sensors (S1 none), is faster and cleans horizontal waterlines (no).

But the real reason to buy the Pro is the 3um ultra-fine filter. We get a lot of yellow-brown, sticky pollen from a nearby fir tree, and the ultra-fine filter catches it. Yea!

Pool Preparation – Minimal – Pass+

If the pool has larger leaves and sticks, scoop them out first. If you brush the pool, allow time for the water to settle. It is a good idea to brush the stairs and any ledges.

How to use

Charge, place in the pool, return 2-3 hours later, retrieve, recharge and re-use when needed.

One button for power on/off and to select mode

Auto Mode (default) for floor and wall cleaning until the battery runs out.

Floor Mode is for S-shape cleaning – ditto

Wall Mode is for crab-like N-shape wall cleaning – ditto

Eco Mode cleans the floor for 45 minutes three times in five days (180 minutes runtime). It is ideal to place it in the pool on Monday and take it out on Saturday for a recharge.

Horizontal Waterline Mode is used to clean pool copings and tiles.

That’s all, folks—there’s nothing else to see here. Our maintenance person has used a variety of pool bots, and he says this one is simple to operate and that the Eco mode is excellent.

Hint: It seems to turn right after it starts, so experiment with your pool’s best corner and orientation.

Pool types and obstacle detection – Pass

It will work on almost any pool surface, with the possible exception of a large pebble finish (although the caterpillar tracks should handle that).

It is not a smart pool robot as it does not have internal mapping or a camera. It does seem to remember where it has cleaned. It has an IR detector on each corner, ensuring it avoids obstacles and knows when to turn and change directions.

We tested in a traditional rectangular pool, but the IR detectors are supposed to help with irregularly shaped pools (not tested).

The App – Basic – Pass

The Aiper App for Android and iOS is used to set up the robot to clean it as you want. It works on the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band. Once set, the app cannot perform functions during cleaning as Wi-Fi does not penetrate pool water. It can also update firmware.

We have included the privacy policy and terms of use at the end of this review. They appear benign.

Waterproof – IPX8 – Pass+

It can remain in water up to 3 metres. Eco mode means it stays there for five days.

Battery life and Recharge time – Pass+

Aiper claims up to 180 minutes. The claim is correct for floor cleaning, but wall cleaning and horizontal waterline mode reduce that. We found that it gave us about 120 minutes in Auto mode.

Aiper claims a recharge time of up to 4 hours. Our tests were slightly faster – verified.

It has a 25.2V/7.8A/196.56W rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a 29.4V/3A/88.2W charger. Aiper does not specify battery cycle life, but we expect it to last 500 full cycles (10 years at one charge a week). Charging any lithium-ion battery over 100W must be in the shade and on a fire-proof surface. Read, “Is there a safe way to charge Lithium-ion batteries?”

Movement in the pool – it cleans the lot – Pass+

It has twin caterpillar tracks and front and rear rotating brushes. In Auto mode, it does the walls and waterline first until about 50% of the battery is used. It then descends to the floor, does a U-shape across the short side of the pool, and follows up with a U-shape along the long side of the pool. When the battery is exhausted, it goes to a pool edge for retrieval via the pool hook.

It did a perfect job on the walls, waterline, and floor.

Steps, loveseats, and ledges – Probably not (not able to be tested)

If you have steps, etc, brush them down first and let the water settle. If it can do these, then it is a bonus.

Cleaning and Maintenance – Pass+

Cleaning is easy. Empty the main basket and hose clean the basket and 3um filter. We don’t know how long the ultra-fine filter lasts (we would expect at least six months), and replacements cost $44.99 a pair.

The front and rear PVC rotating brushes will wear out—the time depends on the pool surface. A set of four (one front and one rear replacement) costs $64.99.

The Aiper manual has full disassembly instructions, and Aiper says that parts will be available for several years after the warranty expires.

Note on testing

CyberShack provides 100% independent reviews—we receive no payment and take no prisoners. We take our responsibility very seriously.

Our testing and review methodologies are sound, but we can only report on how we found any device and how it worked for us in the same test environment.

We test over four weeks at least four times. We measure:

Compliance with Australian standards.

Battery life and recharge times.

Cleaning efficiency and time.

Pool cleanliness (subjective).

Ease of use.

Navigation and obstacle avoidance.

We cannot test how well it stands up to extended use.

Several readers have commented that pool robots can be problematic. For example:

Some brands have poor after-sales service.

Some have charging issues a few months after purchase.

Consumables and spare parts are unavailable.

Many complain that they must pay freight costs to get warranty repairs. We understand that ACL warranty says that the vendor must pay freight both ways if the device is faulty, so stand up for your rights.

We have listened and will raise these issues with the vendors and report when we have more information.

Will it work for you?

Aiper has a two-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee with free returns. This is your window to see if it lives up to your expectations.

Aiper’s warranty guarantees at least two years of trouble-free life. Its support email is [email protected], or call 1800 497023 M, 9 AM to 6 PM). Aiper assures us that all requests are actioned within 24 hours (business days).

Please let us know if you have any issues with Aiper or any other brand.

CyberShack’s View – Aiper Scuba S1 Pro pool robot is a pool robot with benefits

Readers have asked about pool robots with a fine filter because 180-200um is only for larger particulates. Consider human and pet hair is about 70um. Some have tried filter basket ‘socks’, but the feedback is that these reduce suction power too much.

Well, here is the answer. This 3um ultra-fine filter is perfect for dirtier pools. It works on small to larger 200m2 pools and any surface type.

Caveats: We only tested it for four weeks and cannot verify its longevity. It looks well-made, and the charger port is well-sealed. We see no reason that it would not last 5-10 years.

Aiper Scuba S1 Pro ratings

Note that we now use 70/100 as a pass mark. It was 80/100, but we needed more room to reward excellence or class-leading. For parity, deduct 10 points from pre-2024 reviews.

Features: 85—Caterpillar tracks, 3um filter, Eco mode and an app.

Value: 80 – It is comparable to similar robots

Performance: 80 – It meets expectations for a robot with IR sensors. Eco mode adds a few points.

Ease of use: 85 – charge, plunge, sit back and relax

Design: 80 – It appears well-made and has an excellent design.

Aiper Scuba S1 Pro RRP $1799 but there are seasonal special prices 8.2 Features 8.5/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of use 8.5/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros It is straightforward to operate and has IR obstacle-detection

Decent 180-minute battery life

Wall/floor combo clean or single and Eco mode

3um + 180um filters

Does not use pool filter motor Cons At 12kg, it is a bit heavy to lift out of the water