Aqara smart home products – First look

Aqara smart home is an emerging smart home brand that has a 100+ range of Zigbee hubs, sensors, controllers, door locks and smart lights.

You will find the range at Aqara’s AU Home Store, Amazon Store, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, mWave and more.

We are having a first look at the Camera Hub G3 (it’s a combo security camera and Zigbee 3.0 hub) and the Roller Shade (Blinds) driver E1.

What is Aqara?

From what we can tell, Aqara (Est 2016) is a sub-brand of Xiaomi. Just as Roborock (robovacs), Ninebot Segway, Viomi, and Yeelight are (among many others). It is active in the USA (since 2019) and sells via 45 online Aqara Home stores to more than 192 countries. Australia is next on the list.

It is part of the Matter Consortium – read Does it Matter? Not with new smart home compatibility standards (IoT network)

Privacy – Pass+

The cloud location is selected on app Installation. There are clouds in China, the USA, Europe, Russia, South Korea, and Oceania (likely Singapore).

The Privacy policy is GDPR EU and California CCPA compliant, and Aqara undertakes not to sell or disclose data to third parties. If you link to voice assistants, you are subject to those policies. In all, the policy seems benign.

The Camera Hub G3 is certified by Apple, Google and Amazon to meet their security standards.

Setup – Pass+

Download the Aqara Home app for Android and iOS. Most of the Aqara products are HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa aware.

All Aqara accessories (called Child Devices) use Zigbee 3.0, which means you need a Zigbee 3.0 hub. In this case, we have a Camera Hub G3 (a nifty 360° Pan and tilt camera) that supports both Wi-Fi 2.4 and 5Ghz.

Here is a chart of the available Zigbee Hub options (not all relevant here, and you need an Oceania Region locked device. The prices below are from Aqara Home Store AU and list other Aqara sensors, door locks and curtain/shade controllers.

Item Wi-Fi Protocol Child devices Zigbee 3.0 Power Speaker Other Aqara Hub 2.4GHz 32 No Built-in plug Yes No Aqara M1S 2.4GHz 128 Yes Built-in plug Yes No Aqara M2 $99.99 2.4GHz / Ethernet 128 Yes USB Yes IR transmitter Aqara P3 2.4GHz unknown Yes Built-in plug Yes IR transmitter Aqara G2H 2.4GHz 64 Yes USB Yes Camera Aqara G2H Pro $109.99 2.4GHz 128 Yes USB Yes Camera Aqara E1 $49.99 2.4GHz 128 Yes USB No Wi-Fi repeater Aqara G3 $194.99 2.4/5GHz 128 Yes USB-C Yes P/T camera with facial recognition Xiaomi Mi Smart Gateway 2.4GHz 128 Yes USB No Bluetooth/Mesh gateway/no region local restrictions

Privacy mide showing micro-SD

If you like Cat Ear cameras, then this is it. This is not a full review, although we have installed it, and it appears to do everything advertised.

The biggest shock is that it is a smart Cat with onboard AI that can recognise faces, gestures, and pets.

Other features:

2K, 2304 x 1926 camera resolution with fall back to 1080p in HomeKit

IR LED mono night vision

360° Pan/tilt/rotation and 110° field-of-view and pre-configured cruising path

Wi-F AC 2.4 or 5GHz Wi-Fi

Indoor only

The USB-C 5V/2A/10W (charger supplied) power socket supports UVC RGB video out to video capture devices for live streaming

Hardware privacy protection

WPA3 data encryption

Facial recognition. If you import specific people’s photos into the App, it can recognise them and initiate a push notification. If unknown, the notification says so.

Back home comfort mode: Enables privacy mode for recognised people

Smart Gesture recognition: It can recognise V (victory), Four, High Five, Finger Gun and OK and carry out defined activities

IFTTT and SmartThings support (and likely Matter support)

Zigbee 3.0 hub exposing up to 128 Child Devices to voice assistants

IR controller

Microphone and speaker for siren and Emergency alert message

Schedules

Micro-SD slot to 128GB for H.264 video – no cloud subscription

Fully C-Tick approved for ANZ use

As a security camera, it is fine with bright, detailed and colourful video in the Aqara App. But it will not show an image in Google Home – we will work on that.

G3 as a Zigbee Hub – Pass

The Camera is also a Zigbee 3 hub that uses the Aqara App to add Zigbee devices. I added an Aqara Roller blind controller E1, and it is fine. It also shows up in Google Home (and we presume other assistants).

I had a few Xiaomi Mi Home Zigbee devices – Temperature and Humidity, Door/Window Sensor, and Switch. Remember Aqara is a Xiaomi company. I used the Aqara app to add the devices (there were similar ones in the App), and they were recognised.

I am not sure if other Zigbee devices work – that’s the subject of further testing. Ideally, it should recognise any brand Zigbee device simply by its pairing command (push button)

Aqara roller shade driver E1 $119 from JB

It works with most ‘beaded’ roller blind chains and slat Venetians and turns a manual operation into an electric one – an easy retrofit.

The setup is easy. Add it to the Aqara Zigbee 3.0 hub, replace the existing lower roller (it screws on – screws and plugs supplied) with it and calibrate the maximum up and down limits. It has adapters for different bead sizes.

It is Google Home and HomeKit compatible, and you can set up schedules and routines like raising the blinds with the sunlight or if it gets too hot (although that may need other Zigbee sensors). A good capability overview is here.

It is USB-C rechargeable, and we understand that it should last months. Make sure you can get a power cable or power bank to it when you need to recharge. Or easily detach the device from the base plate and cog. A recharge takes about 2.5 hours at 5V/2A/10W (cable but charger not supplied)

You can use the Aqara App, voice assistants, the Aqara (or Mi Home) App or Zigbee switch to control the blinds.

It takes about 40 seconds on 2m blinds (technically 1m per 18 seconds) and has a low-noise operation. That is a little slow, but it does look after the blinds/cog well.

There is also a standard curtain track version that works with most U and I rail curtain tracks.

CyberShack’s view – Aqara smart home products seem pretty good

Privacy – tick

Quality – tick

Performance – tick

Price – tick

Overall it was an excellent introduction to a new brand, and I see no downsides in buying Aqara products. But remember that Zigbee is still a little experimental in terms of adding devices, and Matter is coming soon.