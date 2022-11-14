Does it Matter? Not with new smart home compatibility standards (guide)

Does it Matter? Yes! Matter is the new sexy name for Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP). The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), formerly known as the Zigbee Alliance, backs the new standard. In short, Matter-certified devices will work with each other regardless of the brand or ecosystem.

Matter is an organisation of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT). It is not all about altruism – the different standards – Google, Alex, Siri, Zigbee, Thread, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and more make it hard to get a one size fits all and hold smart home adoption back.

So far, Google Home and, to a lesser extent, Works with Alexa, LG ThinQ, and Samsung SmartThings have more interoperability on their own platforms, but they still don’t talk to each other.

We believe all objects can work together to enhance our day-to-day experiences, and together we create the standards, tools, and platforms which make this possible.

Matter will also enhance IoT security, reduce energy use and implement (where possible) mesh between IoT to extend the smart home range beyond Wi-Fi or ZigBee.

For example, the complete Philips Hue range of smart lights, bridges and accessories will receive OTA Matter firmware updates. For example, an ambient light sensor could alter the light/hue levels to match outside light.

Signify is a leading smart lighting and a long-term leader in the Alliance. It is excited to be a driving force in the creation and adoption of Matter. We believe this multi-brand interoperability in the smart home will catalyse the benefit and value of smart lighting worldwide via both Philips Hue and other smart lights and accessories.” George Yianni, Head of Technology Philips Hue, on behalf of Signify.

Does it matter?

First, I would look for Matter compatibility for any smart home device. It’s a reasonable bet that your investment will be safe if it works with the current major platforms and is from a Matter member.

And many more that will use Matter-compatible chips from Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, ARM and the Matter OS based on Ubuntu.