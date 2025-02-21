Anker 250W GanPrime 6 port – super fast and safe USB charging (off-grid)

The Anker 250W GanPrime provides six ports and up to 140W USB-C fast charging, leaving another 110W for three USB-C and two USB-C ports.

It follows the excellent $149.95 Anker 200W 6 port GaN USB desk charger – the brute we need upping the maximum 100W to 140W, adding an informative colour LCD screen and an app.

If a nerd can fall in love with a piece of tech, this is it. It will charge any USB-C or USB-A device with maximum safety and a real-time Volts, Amps and Watts readout. It even has an App and a clock screen saver. So neat and small on the desk.

This and the 200W version solve several problems

One 240V power plug for up to 6 devices

Full 250W – no loss when using all ports

GaN efficiency at 86.81% is ahead of traditional chargers and covers all ports.

Safety is way ahead of six separate chargers with extensive real-time monitoring.

PD 1, 2, 3 and PPS up to 28V/5A/140W

Australian Review: Anker 250W GanPrime 6 port USB charger Model A2345T41

Website Product page

Product Manual

App Manual Price $299.95 with free shipping, 30-day money back and lifetime support From Anker Australia online, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks

Don’t buy from OS marketplaces, as it won’t be certified for Australian use, and it may be the 110V DC US version, which does not have the R-NZ C-tick. Warranty 2-year ACL with local support. Made in China Company Anker is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. More CyberShack Anker news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – solid, stocky, small and love the colour LCD

The Anker 250W GanPrime is 90 (D) x 100 (W) x 40 (H) mm x 633g (excludes 240V mains power cable) in what looks like a textured metal enclosure (probably PMMA ceramic). At the front is a 5.6cm colour LCD above four USB-C ports (C1-C4). On the right side are two USB-A ports (A1-2) and a control knob to select the port you want to monitor.

Underneath, it sits on two rubber strips so it won’t slide off the desk. The charger connects to AC power with a 1.5m, C7, 2-pin, AC 4A-rated removable cable.

GaN – Gallium Nitride – efficient charging

GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers are more efficient (less voltage conversion loss), generate lower heat, and are safer than traditional transformer/transistor switching. It allows Anker to use its PowerIQ 4.0 technology to deliver precisely what each connected device needs for up to 20% faster charging.

For any USB-A or USB-C device – Exceed

Our tests confirm it works with USB devices, including unintelligent micro-USB from 1-10W, USB-A 3.0 to 5V/3A/15W, USB-C 3.0+ to 140W, watches, tablets, and much more.

Safety – Exceed

Anker’s ActiveShield 3.0 system delivers comprehensive safety. It measures temperature 80 times a second, or over 6 million times a day. It covers Output high voltage, input current regulation, output current regulation, input short-circuit, output short-circuit, and temperature.

We noticed that it instantly renegotiates power distribution when you add or remove devices – excellent.

It has R-NZ C-tick certification.

The App – not necessary but great for more data

The app connects via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or Bluetooth (if there is no Wi-Fi). It offers a 6-port overview of V/A/W and the watts in use.

It can also update firmware, which means that it can handle new charging standards as they emerge. We tested with version 1.4.0.6.

Other app features include:

Mode Change

AI: Allocates power based on need across all active ports (default)

Priority port allows two ports to charge at the rate and dynamically reduces power to the other ports

Dual laptop provides 2 x 100W priority power to two ports

Low current (reduces Watts to help lengthen battery life) – the opposite of a fast charge (default)

Power Schedule

You can set a charge schedule for one-off or repeat.

Clock Display

Various themes

12 or 24-hour readout

Holiday theme updates

Secret Features

Achievement badges – a Chinese thing

Custom model: Allows you to fix charge rates per port (4 ports)

Real-time data curves

The screen brightness, time out, Mode, Screen saver, Wi-Fi and reset can be changed by the side knob.

Ports – Exceed

All ports share 250W. (Low Current slow charge watts are shown in brackets)

C1: 140W (65)

C2-4: 100W (20)

A1-2: 22.5W or total 24W (15) when both are in use.

To charge at 140W on C1, only two ports from C2, 3 and 4 can be active, charging up to 65/45W with no USB-A ports active. Otherwise, C1 is 100W.

Readout accuracy – Pass+

The LCD shows the rounded power to one decimal for each port, whereas the app shows the actual power (from the cloud). For example, the readout may show 5V/3A/15W, and the measurement device may show 4.55V/3.3A/15.01W. It is not an issue.

Cables – get quality 5W ones

To charge over 20V/3A/60W, you must use quality 5W cables rated at least 100W. We recommend the 5W-certified E-Marker chip USB cables like the Anker 765 PD 3.1 in .9 or 1.8m lengths. The charger will only supply the safe cable load.

Output – Exceed

USB-C1 PD: 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/5A/100W, 28V/5A/140W Max

USB-C2, 3, C4: As above but 20V/5A/100W Max

USB-A1, A2: 5V/3A/15W, 9V/2A/18W, 10V/2.25A/22.5W, 12V/1.5A/18W (22.5W Max)

All ports support PD/QC (power delivery/Qualcomm Quick Charge) fixed rates and PPS (variable programmable power supply) up to the stated wattage. That means fast charging is available for every PPS-compatible device.

The ports do not support proprietary power delivery for dual batteries such as OPPO’s SUPERVOOC but are safe to use as it will charge the batteries one at a time.

Tests Singe Port – Exceed

Microsoft Surface Studio Laptop 2 rated 120W – C1✅

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 rated 65W – C2 ✅

Motorola Edge 50 Pro rated 20V/6.25A/130W – C1 ✅ limited to 20V/5A/100W

USB-A 5V/1A/4W – ✅

USB-A 5V/2A/10W – ✅

USB-A 5V/3A/15W – ✅

Test Multiple ports – Exceed

We loaded all six ports and got a total of 250W. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 reached 70W, the Surface Pro 65W, Motorola Edge 50 Pro 45W, battery bank 45W and the two USB-A delivering 12 and 10W – ✅

Heat levels were good at a maximum of 37°.

CyberShack’s view: I love the Anker 250W GanPrime 6 port desktop charger

My only gripe is that six cables are too much for my desk, which means six charging devices also sit on it. But as a testbed charger, it is fabulous, and the LCD readout and app real-time readout are a real boon to a reviewer.

It has been available internationally for a few months, and reviews give it between 9 and 10 out of 10. User reviews are generally 4 and 5 stars with no 1 stars yet.

Anker 250W GanPrime 6 port desktop charger ratings

Let’s just say it is perfect for what it is and does.

Features: 95 – The most fully featured 250W available with 6 ports, GaN, IQ4, ActiveShield 3, LCD and an app.

Value: 80 – expensive, but the Aussie dollar is weak

Performance: 90 – exceeds all parameters

Ease of Use: 90 – plug and play, 2-year warranty.

Design: 90 – Good looks and small size

Anker 250W GanPrime 6 port desktop charger $299.95 8.9 Features 9.5/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Esae of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros 140W charging on one port with the right cable

Informative LCD readout

The BT or Wi-Fi app provides more functionality and firmware updates

AI power allocation, as well as port-programmable power

Safe and good local support Cons Expensive - $50 per port, and you need good 5W cables for maximum speed

The screen can look blurry when viewed off-angle (12° tilt)

6-ports can bring a lot of cable clutter to the desktop

Overkill if you don’t need 140W – look at the 200W instead

Earlier firmware was not perfect, so ignore early reviews.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au