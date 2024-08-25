Anker 200W 6 port GaN USB desk charger – the brute we need (off-grid)

The Anker 200W 6-port GaN USB desk charger can support two simultaneous USB-C 100W charge streams or share 200W over 4 x USB-C and 2 x USB-A ports. To be clear, its maximum output per port is 100W, but some buyers think it is 200W per port.

And if that is not enough, a 240W 8 port model with 140W charging is coming soon—MacBook Pro 16” owners rejoice.

This solved several problems

One 240V power plug for up to 6 devices

GaN efficiency (95%) is way ahead of traditional chargers (80-90%) and covers all ports

Safety is way ahead of six separate chargers.

Australian Review: Anker 200W 6 port GaN USB charger Model A2683

Website Product page Price $149.95 with free shipping, 30-day money back and lifetime support .9m 765 cable $49.95

Warranty 2-year ACL with local support. Made in China

New Ratings Methodology 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence. Pre-2024 reviews tended to use 8+ as a pass.

First Impression – solid, stocky and small – Pass+

It is small, 112 × 76 × 35 mm x 570g plus 1.5m cable 125g and built like a tank. Although the exterior looks like metal, it is made of high-impact plastic.

Surprisingly, there is no indicator LED for power on or ports in use. Anker tells me that is because many are used in bedrooms, and there are enough LEDs there already.

The key issue is that it can share 200W over six ports and uses an intelligent IQ3 management system to allocate each device’s needs.

Ports – Six is more than enough – Pass+

The four USB-C PD 3.1 ports each support 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 10V/2.25A/22.5W, 15V/3A/45W and 20V/5A/100W.

To get 100W, you must use 5W-certified E-Marker chip USB cables like the Anker 765 PD 3.1 in .9 or 1.8m lengths. Otherwise, it defaults to a maximum of 20V/3A/60W. Most Thunderbolt 4 cables work but USB-C 4.0 may not. We had some issues with ‘alleged’ 5W cables – if they do not work, they are likely 3W!

The two USB-A ports support 5V/3A/15W, 9V/2A/18W, 10V/2.25A/22.5W, and 12V/1.5A/18W. When both are used, they share 22.5W. You should use 3 or 5W W cables. Other cables will reduce charging power to 2W for safety – no E-Marker chip is required.

The charger connects to AC power with a 1.5m, C7, 2-pin, AC 3.2A-rated removable cable.

GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers are more efficient (less voltage conversion loss), generate lower heat, and are safer than traditional transformer/transistor switching. It allows Anker to use its PowerIQ 3.0 technology to deliver precisely what each connected device needs for up to 20% faster charging.

Would you prefer the Anker or the powerboard!

Safety – Exceed

Anker’s ActiveShield 3.0 system delivers comprehensive safety. It measures temperature 80 times a second, or over 6 million times a day.

It covers Output high voltage, input current regulation, output current regulation, input short-circuit, output short-circuit, and temperature.

We noticed that it instantly renegotiates power distribution when you add or remove devices – excellent.

It has R-NZ C-tick certification.

Tests – Exceed

2 x USB-C 100W streams: We powered a Microsoft Studio Laptop 2 (102W) and Microsoft Studio Laptop 1 (96W). Neither complained about under-power.

We powered a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and 9 (both 65W) – no complaints.

Samsung Galaxy S234 Ultra (45W capable) – Pass (in fact, it is the only third-party charger to deliver 45W to this phone)

We tested each USB-C port separately and got 100W when charging an Anker 240W power bank.

USB-C uses PD 3.1, which means fixed voltages, but the amperage can vary to the maximum. It delivered 5V/3A/15W and as low as 5V/.5A/2.5W – Pass

USB-A can deliver up to 22.5W but we did not have equipment requiring more than 9V/2A/18W. When two ports are used, they share the 22.5W – Pass

We loaded all six ports, and the results are below. It is excellent to power 15W Qi charge pads

Fast charge – It matched the fast charge time of the Google Pixel 9 at 15V/3A/45W.

We did not test with Apple products. They will work as long as they require 100W or less.

CyberShack’s view – Anker 200W 6 port GaN desk charger is a winner if only for convenience

I have been using a Belkin BoostCharge Pro 108W 4-port GAN wall charger, and it has been terrific for powering/charging four devices. But that 108W means it can only power one 96W laptop or one 65W laptop and spread the remainder over three ports.

Having 200W to share over six ports gives you the headroom you need. When I travel, it means one charger instead of several.

Anker 200W 6 port ratings

Let’s just say it is perfect for what it is and does.

Features: 90 – The most fully featured 200W available with 6 ports, GaN, IQ3 and ActiveShield 3

Value: 85 Very well priced for 6-ports

Performance: 85 – exceeds all parameters

Ease of Use: 85 – plug and play, 2-year warranty.

Design: 85 – Good looks and small size

Pro

Desktop 6-ports

Con