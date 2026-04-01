Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max Review: Full Pool Cleaning, Zero Effort

The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max is the flagship in Aiper’s 2025 lineup of cordless pool robots. It’s the most capable and fully-featured poolbot Aiper makes.

The headline addition over both the Scuba X1 and X1 Pro is the surface skimming. This feature means you can clean the floor, walls, tile line, and surface with just one device.

It carries 40 sensors onboard and uses Aiper’s FlexiPath 2.0 navigation for pool mapping and location tracking. It recognises its position in the pool and adapts its path to the pool shape.

Rating

Overall: 4.5 / 5

Pros

Clean the whole pool with just one device

Thorough wall scrubbing

FlexiPath 2.0 produces efficient cleaning

Cons

Heavy – about 20 kilograms fully loaded

$3499 | For owners of large, complex pools who want a completely automated clean

Setup & First Impressions

Setup is much the same as other Aiper poolbots. Download the app, pair to the robot with Bluetooth or QR code, then follow the prompts to connect it to your home Wi-Fi.

On first run, the Scuba X1 Pro Max scans the pool with quad ultrasonic sensors, creates a map that’s viewable in the app, and decides on a path to clean the pool. On subsequent uses, it orients itself with a 360-degree spin to establish its position.

In the app, you can see a pool map with the robot’s live position and cleaning progress.

Design & Aesthetics

This unit is substantially larger than the Scuba X1 and X1 Pro, finished in black with bronze and blue highlights, giving it a more premium look than the utilitarian Scuba X1 and X1 Pro.

At this size and weight, you’ll want to consider a dedicated storage space for it like a weatherproof cabinet or shed.

Life With the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max

Regular operation is as straightforward as the other Aiper poolbots. Select a mode for it, place it in the pool, and retrieve when it’s finished. The cleaning sequence is customisable, with Hero Mode, Floor, Floor + Wall, and Skimming modes.

Hero mode does the full clean with floor, walls, tile lining, coping, and surface skimming, leaving a thoroughly clean pool. The other modes clean their respective surfaces.

Positives

Leaving the bot in Hero mode with Automatic suction adjustment gives you a truly hands-off clean for the entire pool. It’s got the ability to navigate around irregular pools with internal features, leaving every surface spotless.

Aiper’s Feature Lab section in the app provides new capabilities based on user feedback, meaning the device improves over time with new functionality in the firmware. Because these suggestions are from users, most are genuinely useful and needed.

Negatives

In dry weight, the Scuba X1 Pro Max weighs around 15 kilograms, which might make it heavy for some users. When it comes to fishing it out of the pool, you’ll be lifting around 20 kilograms, so you’ll want to consider whether you can handle carrying it.

The filter box itself empties into a bin and requires rinsing, making maintenance a little more involved than the smaller units – but this is to be expected with the increased functionality.

Performance & Reliability

The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max cleans methodically over the whole pool. It goes lengthways down the pool, then doubles coverage for the corners to ensure nothing’s missed.

The wall and tile cleaning performance is great with dual counter-rotating silicon brushes.

Surface skimming covers the entire pool lengthwise and crosswise, clearing floating debris effectively. With the 3-micron filter and 180-micron basket, debris is captured and trapped with no recirculation or backwash.

Aiper’s track record gives us confidence to recommend these units, and you can expect good longevity and easily replaceable consumables.

Practical Considerations

The two big things to consider are storage and weight. While the robot itself is waterproof, the wireless charging cradle will need a covered, weatherproof space like a cabinet or shed. You cannot charge the unit in the elements as the cradle isn’t weatherproof.

Coming in at 15 kilograms dry and 20 kilograms wet weight, the unit is physically demanding to handle. It might be tough to carry between the pool and charging space.

Aiper offers a three-year warranty that covers defects, the battery, and motor parts, with replacement consumables available for purchase.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $3499 RRP, the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max is a significant investment. The question is whether full automation of pool cleaning with one device justifies the massive premium over the standard Scuba X1 or X1 Pro.

The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max is designed for particularly large pools up to 300 square metres – a size that wouldn’t be out of place in commercial hotel facilities. If you’ve got a large pool and value simplicity of cleaning, the X1 Pro Max might be worth considering.

The weight is probably a deciding factor – you’ll have to consider if you want to handle this device on a regular basis, because if you don’t, one of the smaller devices is probably the better pick.

Would I buy it with my own money?

Maybe. The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max is best suited for situations where you want hands-off maintenance or particularly large and irregular pools. If you value the ease of maintenance over the additional cost, this is an all-inclusive solution for one-touch pool cleaning.