Received a RAN HeartBeat Message on your phone? It’s connected to AusAlert

If you’ve received an emergency alert on your phone saying “RAN HeartBeat message” and you’re left wondering what it is, don’t worry.

The RAN HeartBeat message refers to a Radio Access Network test conducted on telecom infrastructure to check the status of the hardware.

RAN HeartBeat Message: What’s happening

This particular test was likely sent to verify the cell broadcast system works ahead of AusAlert community testing happening this month.

Users in our circle located in the Melbourne region received several of these messages a few minutes apart, causing a bit of confusion.

The messages appear to be limited to Android devices that are set to receive emergency alerts and state/local test messages.

Certain hardware receives and displays all of these messages, while other hardware discards test messages. We’re not certain exactly why some phones received it, but the message confirms the telecom infrastructure works.

AusAlert tests: Why it’s happening now

Australia’s new AusAlert national emergency warning system is set to begin community testing in select areas from June.

AusAlert is a warning system that’s slated to replace the current SMS-based Emergency Alert system. It’s set to be feature complete in July and available for use from October.

Unlike the old location-based SMS system, cell broadcast messages are automatically received by every phone in range of a cell tower.

Initially the system will be tested in select communities throughout June. These include Duffy, ACT; Launceston, TAS; Coastal townships in QLD; Liverpool, NSW; Tennant Creek, NT; Geelong, VIC; Goomalling, WA; Port Lincoln, SA, and the Queanbeyan area, ACT & NSW.

After this smaller-scope community testing wraps up, a nationwide test is scheduled to happen on Monday 27th July at 2:00 PM AEST.

At this time, all compatible devices across Australia will receive a test alert.