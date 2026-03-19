Oppo Find N6 launches on 16th April with a stunning camera array

Oppo is bringing its latest foldable to the Australian market next month, bringing with it new features that improve the foldable experience.

The headline feature is Oppo’s Zero-Feel Crease that promises an undetectable crease while the phone is unfolded. Oppo says the crease stays flat over time, even up to 600,000 folds.

Hardware

The Oppo Find N6 is a flagship device that comes with a flagship spec sheet.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform that forms the basis of many of its contemporary high-end devices.

Battery life should be excellent, with a 6000 mAh silicon-carbon battery and 80W fast charging capability.

Photography

Oppo’s continued partnership with Hasselblad extends to the Find N6, featuring a powerful, high-resolution camera array. With a wide aperture main lens with 23mm equivalent focal length, it’s excellent for detailed everyday snaps.

Like other Oppo phones supported by the Hasselblad partnership, the Find N6 features Hasselblad Master and Portrait Modes for improved control and image quality, as well as film simulations and XPAN mode for cinematic panoramas.

Design

The phone features a thin chassis, round camera bump, and narrow bezels. It comes in two colourways – either Stellar Titanium with silver accents, or Blossom Orange with gold accents.

Oppo’s zero-feel crease is designed to minimise creasing on the screen and to ensure a flat display over the lifespan of the device. This is supported by the hinge and materials used in the folding area of the display.

Software Features

The Oppo Find N6 features many productivity enhancements supported by the foldable-optimised ColorOS operating system.

Oppo says the device supports up to four apps open simultaneously while the screen is unfolded, and the ability to freely adjust these window sizes and aspect ratios to suit your workflow.

The optional add-on Oppo AI Pen is a stylus that adds a lot of functionality to the Find N6 for notetaking, annotations, and more.

It features circle-to-capture, AI Chart, and AI Image that helps to transform quick sketches into professional tables and renditions, enhancing your notetaking capabilities.

Availability

The Oppo Find N6 will be available in stores from 16th April at an RRP of $3299, while the AI Pen add-on comes in at an RRP of $199.

Preorders will be available from 2nd April with devices shipping two weeks later.