Motorola Signature and Edge 70 are two stylish new smartphones

Motorola today announced the Australian launch of two new smartphones, the Motorola Signature and the Motorola Edge 70.

Coming along with them is a host of new accessories including the Moto Watch, Moto Pen Ultra, and new Moto Buds.

The new smartphones are aimed at the premium end of the smartphone market, but still come in at comparatively affordable prices compared to the absolute top end devices.

Both new phones are available for preorder now with general availability from 16th April.

Motorola Signature

The flagship device in the line is the Motorola Signature, and it’s a sign of Motorola making a big commitment to smartphone photography.

The smartphone features the DXOMARK Gold Label, showing it meets high standards of photography benchmarks with the new Sony LYTIA sensors.

It strikes a super thin profile with a premium-feeling fabric back, aluminium chassis and quad-curve glass screen. The colours on offer are Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive – both attractive and unique colourways.

On the inside, it’s powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, enabling onboard AI features and responsive day-to-day performance.

The Motorola Signature is available for preorder from today at $1499 RRP.

Motorola Edge 70

The Edge 70 comes in with a thin, lightweight chassis that make it easy to carry without compromising on battery life, performance, or camera specs.

Motorola has used a newly developed 4800mAh silicon-carbon battery for the Edge 70, meaning all-day performance and better longevity over time.

The Edge 70 comes in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lilypad for unique and stylish colours. Contrasting accents around the camera lenses make this a super stylish device.

The Edge 70 is available for preorder now, coming in at $899 RRP. There’s also a Swarovski edition born of the continuing partnership that comes in Pantone Cloud Dancer at $1099 RRP.

You can check out our review of the prior Swarovski edition Motorola Razr 60 here.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Edge 70 Fusion is a more affordable alternative to the Edge 70, but comes in with a few selling points of its own.

Powering the device is a huge 7000 mAh silicon-carbon battery that Motorola syas provides up to 450 hours of battery life.

The Edge 70 Fusion is available for preorder and comes in at $699 RRP.

Motorola Accessories

One of the most exciting accessories available for the new lineup is the Moto Pen Ultra – a stylus that provides precision writing feel for quick notetaking, sketching, and brainstorming.

The Moto Pen Ultra is available at $139 RRP.

The broader range of accessories are available now too, including the Moto Buds 2 and 2 Plus at $99 and $159 RRP respectively, the Moto Buds Loop at $399, and the Moto Watch at $199. Each is available in a range of Pantone colours.

Check out Motorola’s website for even more information.