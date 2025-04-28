How good is Vodafone compared to Optus and Telstra?

How good is Vodafone now that it is sharing the Optus mobile network? We assume coverage is similar, but what are the differences in service and costs?

You can’t find a complete Vodafone 4/5G coverage map, just an address checker. We surmise that its coverage prior to Optus was extremely limited. nPerf has a coverage map, but as it reflects actual users, it probably does not reflect Vodafone’s new status.

Optus has a coverage map and claims 7000+ sites Australia-wide, with 2600+ new sites and 1300+ upgrades in regional Australia. It covers 98.4% of the population (4G) and 80.5% (5G), and it covers 1 million square km—not much land coverage.

As usual, nPerf below tells a different story.

Telstra claims 9000+ towers for coverage claims of 99.8%, 1.7 and 2.7 million square kilometres wholesale/retail network coverage. There is a huge difference between 5G wholesale and retail, – 75% vs 91%.

As usual, nPerf tells a different story.

Costs at 28/4/25 – there may be cheaper promotional and pre-plans.

Vodafone SIM only monthly uncapped

$49 for 50GB (double data promotion $39/100GB for 12 months)

$59 for 180GB (double data $49/360GB)

$69 for 360GB (double data $59/720GB)

Optus SIM only monthly uncapped

$55/50GB

$65/200GB ($69/360GB for 12 months)

$85/400GB

Telstra SIM only monthly uncapped

$65/50GB

$75/180GB

$99/300GB

CyberShack’s view: Vodafone is no longer Vodafail (we hope)

How good is Vodafone? Well, it now has Optus coverage and gives you some choice.

According to Trustpilot Australia,

Vodafone gets 1.5 stars with 77% of reviews at 1-star.

Optus gets 1.2 stars with 61% at 1-star.

Telstra gets 1.3 stars with 90% at 1-star.

The Catch-22 is that while you can get far cheaper plans from MVNOs, they are capped speeds. Read Telstra’s Retail Vs Wholesale mobile plans – the catches you need to know.