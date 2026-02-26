Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Series deals

Samsung Australia today announced the launch of the Galaxy S26 series of mobile phones.

This year’s iteration of the phone comes in three options – the S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra.

Preorders are available starting from today, while general availability in Australia will be from 11th March.

Engineered around a high performance chipset, powerful camera system, and Galaxy AI, the S26 series aims to deliver a powerful Galaxy experience.

Like many other manufacturers, Samsung is going all in on AI.

“We believe AI should be something people can depend on every day, designed to work consistently for everyone, and without the need for expertise,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy S26 series, we focused on making AI feel effortless, working quietly in the background so people can focus on what matters.”

Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the flagship model in the lineup, designed to deliver Samsung’s vision of what a premium phone should be. It uses a custom chipset and upgraded thermal management to deliver high performance, but it’s the thinnest Galaxy Ultra model to date.

The custom chipset is based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, providing premium performance that keeps up with demanding apps, multitasking and AI loads. Paired with a redesigned vapour chamber cooling system, the chipset stays cool without thermal performance throttling.

The camera system on the S26 Ultra features wider apertures for better performance in low-light. It features a 50 megapixel ultra-wide f/1.9, a 200 megapixel wide angle f/1.4 with optical image stabilisation, a 50 megapixel telephoto with 5X optical zoom, a 10 megapixel telephoto with 3X optical zoom, and a 12 megapixel front camera.

That’s a lot of specs – but the gist is that the cameras ought to produce stunning photos.

Videography has also seen a boost in quality, with Enhanced Nightography Video producing clearer and more vibrant footage in low light. The S26 Ultra also provides APV codec compatibility – a new professional-grade codec designed to deliver small file sizes without too much quality loss.

Three SKUs are available – 12GB of memory with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, or a 16GB memory model with 1TB of storage.

Model RRP S26 Ultra 16GB RAM + 1TB Storage $2948.40 S26 Ultra 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage $2498.40 S26 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage $2198.88

Galaxy S26 and S26+

These two models are closely related, sharing the same processor and camera suite. Locally, Samsung is expected to provide the phones with the in-house Exynos processor, while other markets will receive Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets.

The Galaxy S26 comes with a 6.3-inch display, while the S26+ has a 6.7-inch display.

The camera suite includes a 12 megapixel ultrawide f/2.2, a 50 megapixel wide angle f/1.8, a 10 megapixel telephoto with 3X optical zoom, and a 12 megapixel selfie camera.

The S26 series leverages Galaxy AI, intending to simplify interactions. It pops up to assist you at key moments and attempts to automate tasks with minimal input.

For example, if you receive a message asking for photos from a recent outing, Galaxy AI will suggest photos from your Gallery.

Each comes with 12GB of RAM and options for 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Model RRP S26 Plus 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage $2148.48 S26 Plus 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage $1848.96 S26 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage $1848.96 S26 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage $1548.72

Galaxy Buds4 Series

Launching alongside the new handsets, the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro provide a new, more comfortable design brought forth from Samsung’s data-driven approach.

The fit is designed to be sleeker and more ergonomic with smaller earbud heads.

Internally, the buds feature larger drivers for a richer audio response, maximising the area available to the woofer to produce a more refined sound signature.

The new Galaxy Buds software builds on the Active Noise Cancelling to improve performance when it comes to transit sounds and background noise.

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering preorder deals on the S26.

Eligible customers opting for a 24 or 36 month plan and stay connected to it over the whole contract will save $400 off the S26, $500 off the S26+, and $700 off the S26 Ultra.

Vodafone is offering up to $300 bonus trade-in credit in addition to trade-in value.

The telco also provides a discount on the new Buds4 (save $100) and Buds4 Pro (save $160), as well as select models in the Watch8 line (save up to $250).

Customers who preorder before 5th March will also enter the draw for 26 double passes to an exclusive performance from Genesis Owusu in Sydney. Interstate winners will receive complimentary flights and accommodation.

T&Cs and more information is available on Vodafone’s website.

Optus

Optus is offering similar discounts on the new handsets.

Through 8th April, customers purchasing the new handsets on 24 or 36 month contracts will receive up to $700 OptusPay discount on the S26 Ultra and up to $500 OptusPay discount on the S26+ and S26.

Customers could also receive up to $749 OptusPay discount on select Watc8 models when purchased on the same terms as the handset.

These offers are available to new and existing Optus customers across all services from online to in-store.

T&Cs and more information is available on Optus’ website

Telstra

Telstra is offering discounts and bonus trade-in credit on the S26 lineup.

The telco giant is offering up to $400 off the S26, $500 off the S26+ and $700 off the S26 Ultra when you purchase one of these handsets on a 12, 24, or 36 month contract.

You can also receive up to $300 bonus trade-in credit for an eligible device when purchasing an S26 line handset.

The company is also offering up to $500 off the Watch Ultra and $250 off the Watch 8 alongside introductory discounts on the new Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro.