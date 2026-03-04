6 Hidden smartphone features you’re probably not using

Since we’ve lived with smartphones for years now, it’s easy to think we know all the tips, tricks, and hacks about using them – but there are some features that fly under the radar when they’re added to Android or iOS.

Here are 6 hidden features you might not know about.

Emergency Services Shortcut

Pressing the power button 5 times in rapid succession will activate Emergency SOS mode, allowing you to call emergency services, share information with emergency contacts, and display medical ID information.

This function works without unlocking the phone, and can be helpful to call 000 quicker than through the phone app.

It works on both Android and iOS. On some Android phones the call will be put through after a countdown, and features are mixed between Android flavours.

iOS devices can display important information like contact details and anything you set in the Medical ID setting like allergies, conditions, and more.

Schedule texts

Did you know you can schedule text messages to send at a particular time? This is a great feature for remembering to send birthday messages or for when you think of an important topic way too late at night.

On iPhone, long-press the send button in Messages and pick the “Send Later” option – unfortunately this only works in iMessage, so your recipient must have an iPhone as well.

On Android, long-press the send button in Messages and pick a time to send it. This works with any recipient, including both RCS messages and standard SMS/MMS.

One-handed keyboard mode

Big phones are the norm these days, but it can be tough to text on them one-handed. Android and iOS both support a one-handed typing mode that shrinks the keyboard to one side, making it easier to access.

On iPhone, hold the globe icon that switches keyboard layouts, and you can choose to shift the keyboard to the left or right side.

Android has a bit of variance depending on your system keyboard, but try long-pressing the comma key or checking the gear icon menu.

Swipe the spacebar to move the cursor

Made a mistake earlier in the message, or need to add something? Instead of trying to nail the exact side of the space you need with your thumb like a precision sniper, just swipe left and right on the spacebar to move the cursor along the text.

On Android the movement is limited left and right to scroll through your text. On iOS the whole keyboard turns into a touchpad so you can move up and down a paragraph as well.

Text lookup

Live text lookup is super useful for easily calling numbers, copying down details, or even translating foreign languages. I’ve often used this to check foods and ingredients in Asian supermarkets.

On iPhone, just long-press on any text in your photo. During live view you can also press the document icon at the bottom right if text is detected, then interact with it.

Android lets you do this with the Google Lens app or in photos you’ve already taken by tapping the Lens icon. Alternatively, many Android flavours also provide text scanning in live view.

Focus modes & Digital Wellbeing

Whether you need to schedule a technology-free hour or just need a break from doomscrolling, our phones’ Focus Modes can help. It goes beyond regular Do Not Disturb functions, allowing you to customise which apps can send you a notification.

On iPhone, head into the settings menu and find the Focus option. From there you can set up new modes, customising contacts who can get through, choose which apps send notification, and the whether time-sensitive notifications can get through. The iPhone’s focus modes can even hide particular home screen pages, helping you disconnect from infinite-scrolling apps.

On Android, get into Settings and find the Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls, then find Focus Mode. You can select which apps to pause and turn the mode on or set a schedule. The apps you set get greyed out and don’t send notifications while paused.

Both platforms let you set these on schedules, like switching off a few hours before bedtime to help you wind down and disconnect.

Another idea is to create a “Deep Work” focus mode that blocks all your notifications except phone calls from favourited contacts, hide distracting apps, and switch up your home screen to only those you really need.