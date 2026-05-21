Google is burying your search results and calling it progress

The search box you’re used to is getting a makeover. The new Google Search changes announced at I/O 2026 make it more suited towards conversational prompts and allow users to search with images, files, and videos without clicking through to another mode.

Google is merging its AI Overview and AI Mode into a single search flow that accepts text, images, videos, files, and more.

The company says the redesign is intended to remove friction, blending Search and AI Mode into one, but users are collateral damage; they’ve been using the same Search bar for decades and few of them are asking for the change.

The update is already being rolled out to regions where AI Mode is available, but Google has adopted a wave-based rollout. That means you might not see the changes yet, but they’re on the way.

Google’s staged rollouts historically hit the United States first with other regions following a few weeks later.

What’s different when you Google something now

Some of the Google Search changes are useful. Attaching images, files, and videos without switching to those modes makes searching seamless if you regularly use these features.

The new Search provides AI-powered suggestions that replace basic autocomplete, and AI Overview and AI Mode are merged into the default experience rather than an opt-in feature.

Google says that while autocomplete finishes your query based on what others search, AI suggestions interpret your intent and help to construct a detailed question.

The biggest change is that the results page now shows AI output rather than the ten blue links you’re used to.

Blue Links are buried in a tab

The traditional results page hasn’t disappeared, but it’s been moved to the dedicated Web tab. For users, that means an extra interaction to receive the results you’re actually looking for.

You can access the web results by selecting the tab at the top of the page alongside the Videos, Images, and other tabs.

Google had the opportunity to make this an opt-in change by keeping the Web tab as default, but its focus is firmly on pushing AI at the forefront of the experience, showing who the change really serves.

Google has been shifting towards this

AI mode has hit over a billion monthly users in about one year, and AI Overview has reached 2.5 billion monthly users. Amid a massive AI push, a change like this seems obvious in hindsight.

Google is making this update because it believes that inaction would cause the company to fall behind other AI-first companies like ChatGPT and Perplexity in a highly competitive market segment.

The changes that led here include snippet summaries pulled off publisher pages, knowledge panels that replaced Wikipedia links, and People Also Ask panels that kept you in Google’s walled garden.

None of these changes felt major at the time, but the cumulative effect has fundamentally shifted the way many of us interact with Google Search.

By the time Google placed AI Overviews at the top of the results page, the pattern of Google taking content and summarising it to prevent you clicking away was already well established.

Everyone loses here

The consequences of this change are dire for small and medium-sized websites. Since AI Mode was added, referral traffic has fallen 60 percent for small publishers and 47 percent for medium publishers.

The expectation is that these changes will drive referrals down even further.

The sites losing traffic are the home of reviews, news, and advice you rely on to make decisions, and the change puts them at risk, making the internet worse for everyone.

The Web tab being buried behind a click increases the friction to finding real results from real websites. Google built its empire on an open internet, but is now shelving it in favour of synthesised AI slop.