ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone robot vac/roller mop adds more innovations (first look)

The new ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone robot vac/roller mop was unveiled at IFA 2025, and it has added even more innovations to the burgeoning robot vac/roller mop design.

We have it here for review, and that will take a couple more weeks. But I have to say that reviewing this immediately after the 2025 Eufy Omni S2 robot vac/roller mop, both offer some tremendous leaps forward in this space. It is too early to name a winner, and I suspect some different aspects will appeal to different tastes.

For now, here is a first look at this device that sells for $2999 and will be available from 30 September.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone robot vac/roller mop

There will be a DEEBOT X11 PRO OMNI AND X9 PRO OMNI. The X11 PRO OMNI is similar, but the cleaning station has a dustbag. The X9 PRO OMNI is lower powered and does not have an AI Agent.

Item ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone

Ecovacs AU site Type Round Mop 17.5cm OZMO Roller 2.0 roller extends 15mm (10mm past body) for hard floor TrueEdge 3.0 cleaning Whisker Right extendable Vacuum (Maximum) 19,000 PASCALS 18 litres per second with BLAST (Boosted large-airflow suction technology) for better vacuum efficiency. ZeroTangle 3.0 roller brush Navigation dToF Obstacle Avoidance AIVI 3D 3.0 (RGB camera)

Uses AI and VLM model

Brush and whisker lift over liquid Base OmniCyclone 1.6L dustbin (no expensive bag) Cleaning solution (dual reservoirs for standard and heavy duty)

75° hot water soak/wash, hot air drying Sill TruePass Adaptive 4-wheel drive for 24mm sills and 20+20mm stepped sills (two driving wheels each with a helper lever) Voice Yiko AI Agent Battery 6400 mAh Adaptive charging Three minutes for 6% when returning to the base for mop wash and dustbin empty – gives longer usable battery life for larger homes. App Comprehensive AI ECOVACS’s first AI agent makes cleaning largely automated. AI Stain detection 2.0

Initial reports from our panel of testers are very positive. Check back here for the review.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone press shots

