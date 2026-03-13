5 of the best tech trends of the 2020s

We’ve covered 5 of the worst tech trends of the decade so far – but what about the good things?

The past several years has seen an increase in repairable devices, standardised charging, improved performance, and huge strides in battery technology.

Let’s check out a few of the best tech trends from the past several years.

USB-C everything

Just over ten years ago, USB-C was introduced on Google Nexus devices and was followed by other brands a few years later.

Up until then, I’m sure I’m not the only one that had to rummage around for micro- or mini-USB cables to charge my devices – and I always seemed to have the wrong connector at hand.

USB-C is finally living up to the Universal part of its name – it’s absolutely everywhere now. It’s a very welcome luxury that most of our everyday devices can be charged using the same cable.

From my phone to my laptop to my camera, pretty much all devices I use on a daily basis support USB-C charging so I’ve been able to massively trim down the amount of cables I need around the home.

Budget devices are better than ever

It’s not just the high-end devices getting more powerful – even budget phones and laptops lately have been more desirable than ever.

Today’s budget and midrange devices have great cameras, long battery life, and processors that capably take care of your everyday tasks. They’re even comparable to flagship models from just a few years ago.

Across the board, it’s a great time to check out affordable devices rather than reaching straight for the high-end.

Right To Repair gaining momentum

The Right To Repair movement is a highly beneficial trend that aims to reduce throwaway culture and provide pathways for consumers to keep devices working for longer.

Over the years, manufacturers have designed products in a way that makes them difficult or even impossible for the average consumer to perform maintenance like replacing batteries or parts.

By advocating for laws to be passed across jurisdictions like the European Union – and increasingly in Australia as well – devices are shifting back towards designs that are a bit easier to maintain.

Smartphones and laptops that don’t have their batteries fixed in place, screw fasteners over glue to seal devices, and readily available spare parts are just a few of the trends popping up recently.

Free Software renaissance

Free or open source used to be code for worse software but now it’s becoming the go-to option.

The free and open source software community has caught up to – and even surpassed – proprietary options in recent years, and these programs are better than ever.

Open source software like Blender and LibreOffice is widely used while proprietary alternatives cost hundreds a year.

Freemium tools like Affinity and DaVinci Resolve’s free versions provide state of the art tools without the expensive subscription, and most of the functions independent creators could ever need. They’re drop-in replacements for, software suites we used to have to pay for.

It’s not just programs – platforms like Linux are seeing wider adoption with increased development and compatibility. Even hardware options like the Steam Deck are shipping with Linux built in and an ever-expanding library of games are available thanks to Proton.

Battery life improvements

Devices these days have excellent battery life that makes them actually useable for a full day’s work.

Laptops of the past used to require a top up at least once during the work or study day, meaning they weren’t easy to rely on. Phones are also coming up on multiple days of battery life, comfortably lasting the entire day for most people.

If your device does need a top-up during the day, the advent of fast charging means it’s only a quick top up is needed for a few extra hours of life.

Even wireless earbuds last multiple hours of playback, so you don’t have to interrupt your listening session to charge up.

Not only that – battery chemistry is improving constantly and the next big improvement will see longevity boosted even further. Today’s battery chemistry is readily recyclable, with some processes able to recover up to 80 percent of the bill of materials, forming a looped economy.