Are Higher Phone Bills On The Way?

The Australian telco industry is at a crossroads, and it’s time to take a broader look at what’s unfolding. Over the past 12 months, every major provider has faced significant issues. Optus suffered a major network outage, Vodafone experienced one, and most recently Telstra did too. Outages are more than an inconvenience: for some businesses they mean lost income, and in rare but critical cases they can be the difference between life and death.

Yesterday ACMA revealed that Optus could face fines of around $250 million for failing to deliver Triple Zero emergency calls during its most recent outage. By the end of the day, ACMA updated journalists to say the figure they will pursue is closer to $500 million. Telstra is also expected to face penalties once investigations into its outage are complete.

But fines for failing to meet emergency service obligations are only one part of the pressure facing Australia’s telcos. Costs and regulatory demands are rising sharply across several fronts.

First, all three major providers are renegotiating access to large portions of their licensed spectrum — the “airspace” used to transmit mobile signals. The federal government is seeking around $7 billion for the industry to renew spectrum they already use.

Next, telcos are preparing to roll out new services that connect standard mobile devices directly to low‑orbit satellites. This technology will allow phones to work in more places than ever before, using a mesh of satellites 150–200 kilometres above Australia. Customers clearly want universal coverage at minimal cost, but the federal government has already signalled it intends to charge telcos and satellite operators for the new spectrum required to support these connections.

On top of this, new cybercrime regulations will come into force in March next year. These rules place greater responsibility on telcos to protect customers from cybercriminals who exploit mobile networks as an entry point. The intent is good — stronger protection is essential — but increased responsibility inevitably brings increased cost.

Then there’s the Triple Zero network itself. It is now more than 60 years old. Technology has advanced dramatically, yet the core system remains largely unchanged. It is no longer fit for purpose and needs a complete overhaul. Much of the recent discussion has focused on failures to maintain access to Triple Zero during outages, and the newly established Office of the Triple Zero Custodian has produced reviews and recommendations. But so far, no meaningful action has been taken.

It would be a serious failure of leadership if, after a year of scrutiny, the only outcome is another layer of bureaucracy rather than the modernisation the emergency network urgently needs.

All of this — regardless of need or benefit — adds cost to an industry with only three major providers already competing fiercely for your business. The question now is simple: what will all of these new costs and regulations mean for your monthly bill, and will Australians be willing to pay for it?