Solar energy meets up to 59 percent of Australian demand during the day

1 Feb, 2026
By Scott Hunt
Off-Grid
Solar Energy

The first month of the year has been shockingly warm, with temperatures reaching as high as 50 degrees in parts of the country.

As temperatures rise, it’s no surprise a lot of us reach for the AC remote.

Ordinarily that would put a huge strain on our electricity grid, but energy supply experts say the system response has looked different this year.

Across the country’s main grid – meaning the five Eastern states and the ACT – solar supplied 30 percent of all electricity for the week ending 1st February.

Narrowing the scope down to daytime hours between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM, solar energy soared to 59 percent of demand, with output peaking at 67 percent between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM.

Over half of the daytime solar energy output is from small-scale residential systems spread across the country – rooftop solar – with the rest taken care of by large-scale solar farms.

After dark, coal-fired power kicked in alongside continued output from wind, hydroelectric, gas, and battery power.

While our electricity system still relies on dirty coal plants, this year has marked a turning point towards a renewable future, where solar energy is just as necessary as outdated fossil fuels.

More work needs to be done to reach a fully renewable grid, but environmentally friendly renewables are the clear future for Australian energy demands.

