These 3 new D-Link GaN chargers can replace all your device bricks

D-Link’s expanded Tech Essentials range now lists three new GaN chargers that cover all your needs from daily carry to the main charger for your household devices, starting at $99.95.

The DCP-101, DCF-141, and DCF-241 use Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that provides more efficiency than normal silicon-based chargers. That means less heat, less wasted energy, and smaller adapters that push high wattage to your device.

All three models support USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 and Quick Charge 4.0 with intelligent power distribution that detects what’s plugged in and allocates wattage automatically.

D-Link GaN chargers

All three models include over-current, over-voltage, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection. The universal voltage input means they’re perfect for travelling with just a plug adapter.

The chargers are available now through D-Link’s official website and through partnered retailers nationwide.

DCF-241

The DCF-241 is the ultimate desktop hub for all your devices. It offers five ports; four USB-C and one USB-A.

With up to 240W total output and a single-port maximum of 140W, this model can keep up with even the most power-hungry laptops like max-spec MacBook Pro machines while topping up your phone, earbuds, and wearables at the same time.

It ships with a compact stand holder that makes it easy to keep countertops clean at $249.95 RRP with a current discount to $229.95 through 30th June.

DCF-141

The DCF-141 model steps up to 140W across three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. This model offers simultaneous 70W charging on two USB-C ports, meaning you can fast-charge two laptops at the same time.

That function makes it great for home offices sharing a desk, students juggling two machines, and people travelling with multiple devices. The DCF-141 comes in at $129.95.

DCP-101

The DCP-101 is well suited for daily carry. It delivers up to 100W across its three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. One of the USB-C ports is capable of delivering the full 100W capacity on its own, making it perfect for fast-charging laptops and tablets.

It’s compact enough to fit into a bag pocket for portable carry, making it a great companion for portable devices like laptops, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and tablets. This model comes in at $99.95.