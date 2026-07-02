D-Link DPP-201 Power Bank Review: Dependable Power

D-Link has been diving headfirst into charging accessories, and one of its first is the DPP-201 power bank. It’s an affordable option that punches above its price point.

Delivering 65W single-port charging, this is a power bank that can fast-charge consumer-grade laptops for under $100. With two devices connected, output drops.

With an attractive design and reasonably lightweight build, it’s a great pick if you need an everyday companion on a budget to help alleviate battery anxiety.

Overall Rating: 4.5 / 5

Pros

65W single-port output covers most common devices

LED readout rather than vague lights

Shape and weight make it easy to carry in a bag

Cons

No wattage readout option is a missed opportunity

Lacks a little polish

Price: $99.95 | For extended trips away from a charger

Overview & First Impressions

The D-Link DPP-201 power bank is a 20,000mAh unit delivering up to 65W on a single-port output or 35W + 20W on two USB-C ports.

It measures 144 x 69 x 29mm and weighs in at 402g, making it reasonably portable, although you’ll need big pockets if you’re planning to bring it without a bag.

There’s not a lot included in the box, just the power bank itself, a USB-C cable, and documentation. Operating it is straightforward, with a single button to switch the device on or off.

Design & Aesthetics

In terms of design, the materials used feel fairly smooth and solid. There are a few seams noticeable, but this is a minor knock against it.

The metal-look display seamlessly integrates the LED readout behind it. It has two small digits that show the current battery percentage and a green indicator for fast charging.

Life With the D-Link DPP-201 Power Bank

The D-Link DPP-201 power bank has performed exactly as expected. It’s a dependable companion when you need a top-up. I’ve found myself low on power while out testing with other devices and this power bank has gotten me out of a pickle more than once.

Positives

The real percentage readout is the most outstanding feature. Many power banks of the past only show a few LED dots as a readout, and it can be difficult to know whether you’re on the upper or lower end of their scale. By providing a clear number, the DPP-201 always shows you exactly where you stand, so you can plan out your next recharge.

Since it’s a flatter rectangular shape, the DPP-201 fits neatly into a travel kit. My other power bank has more of a square profile, which can be a different challenge to pack around. In general, I found this one a little easier to work with when space is at a premium.

Negatives

Since the DPP-201 has a numerical readout, not providing real-time wattage information for incoming and outgoing power feels like a missed opportunity. The numbers themselves also feel pretty small compared to the overall size of the metal finish section.

Performance & Reliability

I’ve tested the DPP-201 with a range of devices like my Steam Deck, my MacBook Air, and a few phones, and it has performed exactly as the spec sheet suggests.

Single port output offers real-world 65W during the core charging phase on my MacBook Air. The port drop specification is real as well; the C1 port drops to 35W and C2 to 20W when both are connected.

Pass-through charging is available, meaning you can top up the power bank while another device is charging. I measured the sustained output directly, and it came back as expected from the data sheet.

Practical Considerations

The D-Link DPP-201 offers several certifications that are worth explaining. The RCM certification means it meets Australian safety standards, the CE and FCC marks are the EU and US equivalents, and RoHS means it’s free of hazardous materials.

As a Lithium Polymer battery, it offers better energy density than LiFePO4 packs of similar capacity. However, standard Lithium-Ion chemistry trades away some thermal stability and longevity for a smaller, lighter form factor.

The D-Link DPP-201 power bank comes in at a nominal capacity of 74Wh, which falls comfortably within most airlines’ carry-on requirements. You’ll want to check with your airline to be completely sure.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $99.95 for 20,000mAh capacity, the D-Link DPP-201 is a competitive option and undercuts other trusted brands by quite a bit.

Cygnett is one of the other popular options on the market, but the ChargeUp Encore 20K comes in at $164.95 RRP, while the ChargeUp Pro 27,000mAh comes in at $179.95 RRP.

UGREEN is a less-recognised disruptor brand, and has some quality options with significantly higher output figures. The UGREEN 100W Nexode power bank offers faster simultaneous charging and the same capacity with an RRP of $119.95 and frequent discounts below that.

Overall, the D-Link model is trustworthy, priced reasonably, and features a good form factor.

Would I Buy It With My Own Money?

Yes. This is a dependable unit at a good price point, it’s reasonably portable, and offers solid charging specifications. The D-Link DPP-201 power bank may not be the most exciting device on the market, but it quietly gets the job done.