Smart glasses are back this year with Serenity Eyewear

French startup Ellcie Healthy is launching a pair of smart eyeglasses designed to bring AI features to your face.

The glasses include eighteen smart sensors integrated into the frames to keep track of drowsiness and fatigue, detect falls, provide ECG monitoring and track activity.

The frames also have speakers built in with which you can make phone calls, as well as read out GPS directions.

The glasses work with either prescription lenses or tinted lenses, with an additional solar clip available as an optional extra.

The glasses are making their debut on Indiegogo this week and come in a few different designs. The Indiegogo earlybird price will be US$199 which nets you the glasses, lenses and a charging kit. They’re still in the prototype stage but expect to deliver a product by the end of the year.